A touchscreen is an input device normally layered on the top of an electronic visual display of an information processing system. A user can give input or control the information processing system through simple or multi-touch gestures by touching the screen with a special stylus/pen and-or one or more fingers. It has wide applications; most of them are used in smartphones and tablets. Apart from these, they are used in ATMs, kiosks, POP devices, retail signage, transportation, media players, laptops, and PCs. Global Retail Touch Screen Display key players include 3M, Elo Touch, Planar Systems, Touch International, NEC, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 20%. USA is the largest market, with a share over 25%, followed by Europe and China, both have a share over 40% percent. In terms of product, Resistive is the largest segment, with a share over 50%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Point of Sale (POS) Equipment followed by Interactive Point of Purchase (IPOP). Market Analysis and Insights: Global Retail Touch Screen Display Market The global Retail Touch Screen Display market size is projected to reach US$ 1127.6 million by 2027, from US$ 910.7 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.1% during 2021-2027.

Top Players of Retail Touch Screen Display Market are Studied: 3M, Elo Touch, Planar Systems, Touch International, NEC, TPK, Flatvision, Chimei Innolux, AOPEN Inc, Flytech, FEC, Sharp, Posiflex, Hisense, Sed Electronics, Bigtide, Sinocan, Galaxy, Amongo, Top electronic, Shenzhen L&M

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Retail Touch Screen Display market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: Resistive Touch Screen, Capacitive Touch Screen, Infrared Touch Screen, Other

Segmentation by Application: Interactive Point of Purchase (IPOP), Retail Brand Experience (Table), Point of Sale (POS) Equipment, ATM, Others

About Us