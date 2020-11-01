Global Retail Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals Market Overview, Industry Top Manufactures, Market Size, Industry Growth Analysis & Forecast 2026|Hewlett-Packard, NCR Corporation, Epicor Software

The report titled Global Retail Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Retail Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Retail Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Retail Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Retail Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Retail Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Retail Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Retail Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Retail Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Retail Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Retail Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Retail Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Report Are: Cisco Systems, Hewlett-Packard, NCR Corporation, Epicor Software, Ingenico Group, Micros Systems, Samsung Electronics, NEC Corporation, VeriFone Systems, Toshiba, Panasonic, PAX Technology

Market Segmentation by Product: Fixed POS Terminals, Mobile POS Terminals



Market Segmentation by Application: , Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Retail Stores, Specialty Stores, Gas Stations, Other



The Retail Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Retail Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Retail Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Retail Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Retail Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Retail Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Retail Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Retail Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Retail Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Fixed POS Terminals

1.2.3 Mobile POS Terminals

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Retail Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

1.3.3 Retail Stores

1.3.4 Specialty Stores

1.3.5 Gas Stations

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Retail Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Retail Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Retail Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Retail Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Retail Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Retail Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Retail Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Retail Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Retail Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Retail Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals Revenue

3.4 Global Retail Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Retail Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Retail Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals Revenue in 2019

3.5 Key Players Retail Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals Area Served

3.6 Key Players Retail Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Retail Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Retail Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Retail Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Retail Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Retail Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Retail Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Retail Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Retail Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals Market Size (2015-2026)

6.2 North America Retail Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 North America Retail Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Retail Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

6.4.1 United States

6.4.2 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Retail Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals Market Size (2015-2026)

7.2 Europe Retail Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Retail Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Retail Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

7.4.1 Germany

7.4.2 France

7.4.3 U.K.

7.4.4 Italy

7.4.5 Russia

7.4.6 Nordic

7.4.7 Rest of Europe 8 China

8.1 China Retail Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals Market Size (2015-2026)

8.2 China Retail Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Retail Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8.4 China Retail Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 South Korea

8.4.4 Southeast Asia

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 Australia

8.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Japan

9.1 Japan Retail Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals Market Size (2015-2026)

9.2 Japan Retail Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Retail Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Retail Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

9.4.1 Mexico

9.4.2 Brazil 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Retail Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals Market Size (2015-2026)

10.2 Southeast Asia Retail Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Retail Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Retail Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

10.4.1 Turkey

10.4.2 Saudi Arabia

10.4.3 UAE

10.4.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Cisco Systems

11.1.1 Cisco Systems Company Details

11.1.2 Cisco Systems Business Overview

11.1.3 Cisco Systems Retail Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals Introduction

11.1.4 Cisco Systems Revenue in Retail Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals Business (2015-2020))

11.1.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development

11.2 Hewlett-Packard

11.2.1 Hewlett-Packard Company Details

11.2.2 Hewlett-Packard Business Overview

11.2.3 Hewlett-Packard Retail Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals Introduction

11.2.4 Hewlett-Packard Revenue in Retail Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals Business (2015-2020)

11.2.5 Hewlett-Packard Recent Development

11.3 NCR Corporation

11.3.1 NCR Corporation Company Details

11.3.2 NCR Corporation Business Overview

11.3.3 NCR Corporation Retail Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals Introduction

11.3.4 NCR Corporation Revenue in Retail Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals Business (2015-2020)

11.3.5 NCR Corporation Recent Development

11.4 Epicor Software

11.4.1 Epicor Software Company Details

11.4.2 Epicor Software Business Overview

11.4.3 Epicor Software Retail Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals Introduction

11.4.4 Epicor Software Revenue in Retail Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals Business (2015-2020)

11.4.5 Epicor Software Recent Development

11.5 Ingenico Group

11.5.1 Ingenico Group Company Details

11.5.2 Ingenico Group Business Overview

11.5.3 Ingenico Group Retail Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals Introduction

11.5.4 Ingenico Group Revenue in Retail Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals Business (2015-2020)

11.5.5 Ingenico Group Recent Development

11.6 Micros Systems

11.6.1 Micros Systems Company Details

11.6.2 Micros Systems Business Overview

11.6.3 Micros Systems Retail Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals Introduction

11.6.4 Micros Systems Revenue in Retail Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals Business (2015-2020)

11.6.5 Micros Systems Recent Development

11.7 Samsung Electronics

11.7.1 Samsung Electronics Company Details

11.7.2 Samsung Electronics Business Overview

11.7.3 Samsung Electronics Retail Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals Introduction

11.7.4 Samsung Electronics Revenue in Retail Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals Business (2015-2020)

11.7.5 Samsung Electronics Recent Development

11.8 NEC Corporation

11.8.1 NEC Corporation Company Details

11.8.2 NEC Corporation Business Overview

11.8.3 NEC Corporation Retail Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals Introduction

11.8.4 NEC Corporation Revenue in Retail Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals Business (2015-2020)

11.8.5 NEC Corporation Recent Development

11.9 VeriFone Systems

11.9.1 VeriFone Systems Company Details

11.9.2 VeriFone Systems Business Overview

11.9.3 VeriFone Systems Retail Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals Introduction

11.9.4 VeriFone Systems Revenue in Retail Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals Business (2015-2020)

11.9.5 VeriFone Systems Recent Development

11.10 Toshiba

11.10.1 Toshiba Company Details

11.10.2 Toshiba Business Overview

11.10.3 Toshiba Retail Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals Introduction

11.10.4 Toshiba Revenue in Retail Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals Business (2015-2020)

11.10.5 Toshiba Recent Development

11.11 Panasonic

10.11.1 Panasonic Company Details

10.11.2 Panasonic Business Overview

10.11.3 Panasonic Retail Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals Introduction

10.11.4 Panasonic Revenue in Retail Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Panasonic Recent Development

11.12 PAX Technology

10.12.1 PAX Technology Company Details

10.12.2 PAX Technology Business Overview

10.12.3 PAX Technology Retail Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals Introduction

10.12.4 PAX Technology Revenue in Retail Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 PAX Technology Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

