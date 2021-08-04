Global Resistant Starch Industry Chain Research Report 2021| Ingredion, Tate & Lyle, Cargill

Resistant starch is a type of starch that isn’t fully broken down and absorbed, but rather turned into short-chain fatty acids by intestinal bacteria. Ingredion is a leading manufacture in this industry, and accounting for 62% of global production. This report contains market size and forecasts of Resistant Starch in China, including the following market information: China Resistant Starch Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Resistant Starch Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT) China top five Resistant Starch companies in 2020 (%) The global Resistant Starch market size is expected to growth from US$ 250.4 million in 2020 to US$ 354.7 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during 2021-2027.

The China Resistant Starch market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Resistant Starch manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Resistant Starch Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT) China Resistant Starch Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

RS1, RS2, RS3, RS4 China Resistant Starch Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT) China Resistant Starch Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Bakery Products, Cereals and Snacks, Pasta and Noodles, Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Resistant Starch revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Resistant Starch revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies Resistant Starch sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT) Key companies Resistant Starch sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Ingredion, Tate & Lyle, Cargill, MGP Ingredients

