Global Resistant Maltodextrin Industry Analysis and Trends Forecast to 2027| Matsutani (ADM), Tate & Lyle, Roquette

Resistant Maltodextrin is a white to off-white powder produced by the hydrolosis of starch, and industrially produced soluble dietary fiber is used worldwide. It helps thicken and add dietary fiber to food and beverages. It is used in many foods and beverages, especially batters and coatings. Asia-Pacific is the largest Resistant Maltodextrin market with about 35% market share. North America is follower, accounting for about 29% market share. The key players are Matsutani (ADM), Tate & Lyle, Roquette, Bailong Chuangyuan etc. Top 3 companies occupied about 90% market share. This report contains market size and forecasts of Resistant Maltodextrin in China, including the following market information: China Resistant Maltodextrin Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Resistant Maltodextrin Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (MT) China top five Resistant Maltodextrin companies in 2020 (%) The global Resistant Maltodextrin market size is expected to growth from US$ 331.7 million in 2020 to US$ 499.3 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during 2021-2027.

The China Resistant Maltodextrin market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Resistant Maltodextrin manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Resistant Maltodextrin Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT) China Resistant Maltodextrin Market Segment Percentages,

Dietary Fiber 85-90%, Dietary Fiber 90% and Above China Resistant Maltodextrin Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT) China Resistant Maltodextrin Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Beverages & Dairy Products, Bakery & Confectionery, Nutraceuticals, Other Applications

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Resistant Maltodextrin revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Resistant Maltodextrin revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies Resistant Maltodextrin sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (MT) Key companies Resistant Maltodextrin sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Matsutani (ADM), Tate & Lyle, Roquette, Bailong Chuangyuan

