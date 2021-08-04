Global Resistant Dextrin Regional Outlook 2021| Roquette, Tate & Lyle, Shandong Bailong Chuangyuan Bio-Tech Co.

Resistant Destrin is a white to light yellow powder, and it is a kind of water-soluble dietary fiber that is made of non-genetically modified natural corn starch as a raw material, after a certain degree of hydrolysis, polymerization, separation and other steps. Its low calorie content, good solubility, and slight sweetness and odor, remain stable under conditions of high temperature, variable pH, moist environment, and high cutting force. Can be used in food, beverages, powder capsules and other processed products. A large number of studies have shown that resistant dextrin is a natural product that integrates various functions such as regulating intestinal health, preventing and treating cardiovascular diseases, benefit of prebiotics, and blood sugar lowering. In China, Resistant Dextrin key players include Matsutani Chemical Industry Co.,Ltd., Roquette, Tate & Lyle, Shandong Bailong Chuangyuan Bio-Tech Co., Ltd., Baolingbao Biology Co.,Ltd., etc. Top five manufacturers hold a share about 90%. In terms of product, Above or Equal to 85.0% (ⅠType) is the largest segment, with a share over 64%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Healthcare Products, followed by Infant Food, etc. This report contains market size and forecasts of Resistant Dextrin in China, including the following market information: China Resistant Dextrin Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Resistant Dextrin Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (Ton) China top five Resistant Dextrin companies in 2020 (%) The global Resistant Dextrin market size is expected to growth from US$ 331 million in 2020 to US$ 554 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% during 2021-2027.

The China Resistant Dextrin market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Resistant Dextrin manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Resistant Dextrin Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Ton) China Resistant Dextrin Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Above or Equal to 85.0% (Ⅰ Type), Above or Equal to 90.0% (Ⅱ Type), Others China Resistant Dextrin Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Ton) China Resistant Dextrin Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Healthcare Products, Dairy Products, Flour Products, Functional Beverages, Infant Food, Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Resistant Dextrin revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Resistant Dextrin revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies Resistant Dextrin sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (Ton) Key companies Resistant Dextrin sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Roquette, Tate & Lyle, Shandong Bailong Chuangyuan Bio-Tech Co., Ltd., Baolingbao Biology Co.,Ltd. (BLB Group CO.,Ltd.), L&P Food Ingredient Co., Ltd. (L&P), Matsutani Chemical Industry Co.,Ltd.

