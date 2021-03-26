Global Residential Energy Storage Market Analysis,Trend Forecast 2027| Samsung SDI, LG Chem, Hitachi

The report presents authentic and accurate research studyon the global Residential Energy Storage market on the basis of qualitative andquantitative assessment done by the leading industry experts. The report throws light on the present market scenario and how is it anticipated to change in the coming future. Growth determinants, micro and macroeconomic indicators, opportunities, developments, and key market trends are scrutinized in this report that arelikely to have a major influence on the global Residential Energy Storage market growth.

Besides that, the report offers in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape and the behavior of the market players. This way, market participants can get familiar with the current and future competitive scenario of the global Residential Energy Storage market and take up strategic initiatives to gain a competitive advantage.The market analysts have done extensive study with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis.As a whole, this report can prove to be a handy instrument for the market players to obtain deep insights into the global Residential Energy Storage market and understandthe key prospects and opportunities to raise their profit margins.

Insight into Competitive Landscape

Market players need to have a complete picture of the competitive landscape of the global Residential Energy Storage market as it forms an essential tool for them to plan their future strategies accordingly. The report puts forth the key sustainability strategies taken up by the companies and the impact they are likely to have on the global Residential Energy Storagemarket competition.The report helpsthe competitors to capitalise on opportunities in the global Residential Energy Storagemarket and cope up with the existing competition. This will eventually help them to make sound business decisions and generate maximum revenue.

This report includes the following manufacturers; we can also add the other companies as you want.

Samsung SDI, LG Chem, Hitachi, Kokam, Fluence Energy, LSIS, SMA Solar Technology, NGK, General Electric, Primus, Panasonic, BYD, Younicos, ABB, Saft Batteries, Lockheed Martin Energy, Eos Energy Storage, Con Edison Solutions

Market Segments and Segmental Analysis

Segmental analysis is one of the key sections of this report. The authors of the report have segregated the global Residential Energy Storage market into product type, application, end user, and region. All the segments are studied on the basis of their CAGR, market share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the regional markets having high growth potential. This clear and thorough assessment of the segments would help the players to focus on revenue generating areas of the global Residential Energy Storage market.

Market Segment by Product Type

Li-ion Battery Energy Storage, Lead Acid Battery Energy Storage, Others

Market Segment by Application

, On-grid, Off-grid

TOC

1 Residential Energy Storage Market Overview

1.1 Residential Energy Storage Product Scope

1.2 Residential Energy Storage Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Residential Energy Storage Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.2.2 Li-ion Battery Energy Storage

1.2.3 Lead Acid Battery Energy Storage

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Residential Energy Storage Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Residential Energy Storage Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.3.2 On-grid

1.3.3 Off-grid

1.4 Residential Energy Storage Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.1 Global Residential Energy Storage Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Residential Energy Storage Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Residential Energy Storage Price Trends (2016-2027) 2 Residential Energy Storage Estimates and Forecasts by Region

2.1 Global Residential Energy Storage Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Residential Energy Storage Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.1 Global Residential Energy Storage Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Residential Energy Storage Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Residential Energy Storage Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.1 Global Residential Energy Storage Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Residential Energy Storage Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 North America Residential Energy Storage Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.2 Europe Residential Energy Storage Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.3 China Residential Energy Storage Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.4 Japan Residential Energy Storage Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Residential Energy Storage Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.6 India Residential Energy Storage Estimates and Projections (2016-2027) 3 Global Residential Energy Storage Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Residential Energy Storage Players by Sales (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Residential Energy Storage Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Residential Energy Storage Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Residential Energy Storage as of 2020)

3.4 Global Residential Energy Storage Average Price by Company (2016-2021)

3.5 Manufacturers Residential Energy Storage Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Global Residential Energy Storage Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Residential Energy Storage Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Residential Energy Storage Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Residential Energy Storage Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Global Residential Energy Storage Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Residential Energy Storage Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Residential Energy Storage Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Residential Energy Storage Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Residential Energy Storage Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Global Residential Energy Storage Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Residential Energy Storage Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Residential Energy Storage Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Residential Energy Storage Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global Residential Energy Storage Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Residential Energy Storage Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Residential Energy Storage Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Residential Energy Storage Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Residential Energy Storage Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America Residential Energy Storage Market Facts & Figures

6.1 North America Residential Energy Storage Sales by Company

6.1.1 North America Residential Energy Storage Sales by Company (2016-2021)

6.1.2 North America Residential Energy Storage Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

6.2 North America Residential Energy Storage Sales Breakdown by Type

6.2.1 North America Residential Energy Storage Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Residential Energy Storage Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

6.3 North America Residential Energy Storage Sales Breakdown by Application

6.3.1 North America Residential Energy Storage Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Residential Energy Storage Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 7 Europe Residential Energy Storage Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Residential Energy Storage Sales by Company

7.1.1 Europe Residential Energy Storage Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Europe Residential Energy Storage Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 Europe Residential Energy Storage Sales Breakdown by Type

7.2.1 Europe Residential Energy Storage Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Residential Energy Storage Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

7.3 Europe Residential Energy Storage Sales Breakdown by Application

7.3.1 Europe 143 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe 143 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 8 China Residential Energy Storage Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Residential Energy Storage Sales by Company

8.1.1 China Residential Energy Storage Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 China Residential Energy Storage Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 China Residential Energy Storage Sales Breakdown by Type

8.2.1 China Residential Energy Storage Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 China Residential Energy Storage Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

8.3 China Residential Energy Storage Sales Breakdown by Application

8.3.1 China 314 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 China 314 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 9 Japan Residential Energy Storage Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Residential Energy Storage Sales by Company

9.1.1 Japan Residential Energy Storage Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Japan Residential Energy Storage Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Japan Residential Energy Storage Sales Breakdown by Type

9.2.1 Japan Residential Energy Storage Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Japan Residential Energy Storage Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

9.3 Japan Residential Energy Storage Sales Breakdown by Application

9.3.1 Japan Feb. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Japan Feb. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 10 Southeast Asia Residential Energy Storage Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Residential Energy Storage Sales by Company

10.1.1 Southeast Asia Residential Energy Storage Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Southeast Asia Residential Energy Storage Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Southeast Asia Residential Energy Storage Sales Breakdown by Type

10.2.1 Southeast Asia Residential Energy Storage Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Southeast Asia Residential Energy Storage Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

10.3 Southeast Asia Residential Energy Storage Sales Breakdown by Application

10.3.1 Southeast Asia MW Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Southeast Asia MW Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 11 India Residential Energy Storage Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Residential Energy Storage Sales by Company

11.1.1 India Residential Energy Storage Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 India Residential Energy Storage Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 India Residential Energy Storage Sales Breakdown by Type

11.2.1 India Residential Energy Storage Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

11.2.2 India Residential Energy Storage Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

11.3 India Residential Energy Storage Sales Breakdown by Application

11.3.1 India Residential Energy Storage Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

11.3.2 India Residential Energy Storage Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Residential Energy Storage Business

12.1 Samsung SDI

12.1.1 Samsung SDI Corporation Information

12.1.2 Samsung SDI Business Overview

12.1.3 Samsung SDI Residential Energy Storage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Samsung SDI Residential Energy Storage Products Offered

12.1.5 Samsung SDI Recent Development

12.2 LG Chem

12.2.1 LG Chem Corporation Information

12.2.2 LG Chem Business Overview

12.2.3 LG Chem Residential Energy Storage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 LG Chem Residential Energy Storage Products Offered

12.2.5 LG Chem Recent Development

12.3 Hitachi

12.3.1 Hitachi Corporation Information

12.3.2 Hitachi Business Overview

12.3.3 Hitachi Residential Energy Storage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Hitachi Residential Energy Storage Products Offered

12.3.5 Hitachi Recent Development

12.4 Kokam

12.4.1 Kokam Corporation Information

12.4.2 Kokam Business Overview

12.4.3 Kokam Residential Energy Storage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Kokam Residential Energy Storage Products Offered

12.4.5 Kokam Recent Development

12.5 Fluence Energy

12.5.1 Fluence Energy Corporation Information

12.5.2 Fluence Energy Business Overview

12.5.3 Fluence Energy Residential Energy Storage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Fluence Energy Residential Energy Storage Products Offered

12.5.5 Fluence Energy Recent Development

12.6 LSIS

12.6.1 LSIS Corporation Information

12.6.2 LSIS Business Overview

12.6.3 LSIS Residential Energy Storage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 LSIS Residential Energy Storage Products Offered

12.6.5 LSIS Recent Development

12.7 SMA Solar Technology

12.7.1 SMA Solar Technology Corporation Information

12.7.2 SMA Solar Technology Business Overview

12.7.3 SMA Solar Technology Residential Energy Storage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 SMA Solar Technology Residential Energy Storage Products Offered

12.7.5 SMA Solar Technology Recent Development

12.8 NGK

12.8.1 NGK Corporation Information

12.8.2 NGK Business Overview

12.8.3 NGK Residential Energy Storage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 NGK Residential Energy Storage Products Offered

12.8.5 NGK Recent Development

12.9 General Electric

12.9.1 General Electric Corporation Information

12.9.2 General Electric Business Overview

12.9.3 General Electric Residential Energy Storage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 General Electric Residential Energy Storage Products Offered

12.9.5 General Electric Recent Development

12.10 Primus

12.10.1 Primus Corporation Information

12.10.2 Primus Business Overview

12.10.3 Primus Residential Energy Storage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Primus Residential Energy Storage Products Offered

12.10.5 Primus Recent Development

12.11 Panasonic

12.11.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

12.11.2 Panasonic Business Overview

12.11.3 Panasonic Residential Energy Storage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Panasonic Residential Energy Storage Products Offered

12.11.5 Panasonic Recent Development

12.12 BYD

12.12.1 BYD Corporation Information

12.12.2 BYD Business Overview

12.12.3 BYD Residential Energy Storage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 BYD Residential Energy Storage Products Offered

12.12.5 BYD Recent Development

12.13 Younicos

12.13.1 Younicos Corporation Information

12.13.2 Younicos Business Overview

12.13.3 Younicos Residential Energy Storage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Younicos Residential Energy Storage Products Offered

12.13.5 Younicos Recent Development

12.14 ABB

12.14.1 ABB Corporation Information

12.14.2 ABB Business Overview

12.14.3 ABB Residential Energy Storage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 ABB Residential Energy Storage Products Offered

12.14.5 ABB Recent Development

12.15 Saft Batteries

12.15.1 Saft Batteries Corporation Information

12.15.2 Saft Batteries Business Overview

12.15.3 Saft Batteries Residential Energy Storage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Saft Batteries Residential Energy Storage Products Offered

12.15.5 Saft Batteries Recent Development

12.16 Lockheed Martin Energy

12.16.1 Lockheed Martin Energy Corporation Information

12.16.2 Lockheed Martin Energy Business Overview

12.16.3 Lockheed Martin Energy Residential Energy Storage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Lockheed Martin Energy Residential Energy Storage Products Offered

12.16.5 Lockheed Martin Energy Recent Development

12.17 Eos Energy Storage

12.17.1 Eos Energy Storage Corporation Information

12.17.2 Eos Energy Storage Business Overview

12.17.3 Eos Energy Storage Residential Energy Storage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Eos Energy Storage Residential Energy Storage Products Offered

12.17.5 Eos Energy Storage Recent Development

12.18 Con Edison Solutions

12.18.1 Con Edison Solutions Corporation Information

12.18.2 Con Edison Solutions Business Overview

12.18.3 Con Edison Solutions Residential Energy Storage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Con Edison Solutions Residential Energy Storage Products Offered

12.18.5 Con Edison Solutions Recent Development 13 Residential Energy Storage Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Residential Energy Storage Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Residential Energy Storage

13.4 Residential Energy Storage Industrial Chain Analysis 14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Residential Energy Storage Distributors List

14.3 Residential Energy Storage Customers 15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Residential Energy Storage Market Trends

15.2 Residential Energy Storage Drivers

15.3 Residential Energy Storage Market Challenges

15.4 Residential Energy Storage Market Restraints 16 Research Findings and Conclusion 17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

