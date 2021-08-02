Global Remote Access Software Industry Analysis and Trends Forecast to 2027| BeyondTrust (Bomgar), Cisco WebEx, LogMeIn (GoToMyPC)

In computing, the term remote desktop software refers to a software or operating system feature that allows a personal computer’s desktop environment to be run remotely on one system (usually a PC, but the concept applies equally to a server), while being displayed on a separate client device. Remote desktop applications have varying features. Some allow attaching to an existing user’s session (i.e., a running desktop) and “remote controlling”, either displaying the remote control session or blanking the screen. Taking over a desktop remotely is a form of remote administration. The key players of global Remote Access Software market includes BeyondTrust, Cisco WebEx, LogMeIn, TeamViewer, ASG Technologies and so on. In 2019, the top 5 companies accounted for a total market share of about 60%, among which LogMeIn is in the dominating position, with occupying over 22% of global market. This report contains market size and forecasts of Remote Access Software in China, including the following market information: China Remote Access Software Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China top five Remote Access Software companies in 2020 (%) The global Remote Access Software market size is expected to growth from US$ 1721.3 million in 2020 to US$ 4202.5 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.6% during 2021-2027.

The China Remote Access Software market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Remote Access Software Companies and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Remote Access Software Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China Remote Access Software Market Segment Percentages,

Cloud-Based Remote Access Software, On-Premise Remote Access Software China Remote Access Software Market, By End User, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China Remote Access Software Market Segment Percentages, By End User, 2020 (%), Large Enterprises, SMEs, Personal Use

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Remote Access Software revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Remote Access Software revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, BeyondTrust (Bomgar), Cisco WebEx, LogMeIn (GoToMyPC), TeamViewer, ASG Technologies, Rsupport, F5 Networks, Inc, SimpleHelp, Techinline, RemotePC, RealVNC, Devolutions, Zoho, AnyDesk, ConnectWise (Thoma Bravo), SolarWinds, Goverlan Reach, Splashtop

