Global Reinsurance Regional Outlook 2021| Munich Re, Swiss Re, Hannover Re

Reinsurance, also known as insurance for insurers or stop-loss insurance, is the practice of insurers transferring portions of risk portfolios to other parties by some form of agreement to reduce the likelihood of paying a large obligation resulting from an insurance claim. The party that diversifies its insurance portfolio is known as the ceding party. The party that accepts a portion of the potential obligation in exchange for a share of the insurance premium is known as the reinsurer. Reinsurance allows insurers to remain solvent by recovering some or all of amounts paid to claimants. Reinsurance reduces net liability on individual risks and catastrophe protection from large or multiple losses. It also provides ceding companies the capacity to increase their underwriting capabilities in terms of the number and size of risks. By covering the insurer against accumulated individual commitments, reinsurance gives the insurer more security for its equity and solvency and more stable results when unusual and major events occur. Insurers may underwrite policies covering a larger quantity or volume of risks without excessively raising administrative costs to cover their solvency margins. In addition, reinsurance makes substantial liquid assets available for insurers in case of exceptional losses. Global Reinsurance key players include Munich Re, Swiss Re, Berkshire Hathaway, Hannover Re, SCOR SE, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share about 50%. North America is the largest market, with a share about 45%, followed by Europe, with a share about 30 percent. In terms of product, P&C Reinsurance is the largest segment, with a share about 70%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Broker, followed by Direct Writing, etc. This report contains market size and forecasts of Reinsurance in China, including the following market information: China Reinsurance Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China top five Reinsurance companies in 2020 (%) The global Reinsurance market size is expected to growth from US$ 270970 million in 2020 to US$ 309640 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.7% during 2021-2027.

The China Reinsurance market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Reinsurance Companies and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Reinsurance Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China Reinsurance Market Segment Percentages,

P&C Reinsurance, Life Reinsurance China Reinsurance Market, By Distribution Channel, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China Reinsurance Market Segment Percentages, By Distribution Channel, 2020 (%), Direct Writing, Broker

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Reinsurance revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Reinsurance revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Munich Re, Swiss Re, Hannover Re, SCOR SE, Lloyd’s, Berkshire Hathaway, Great-West Lifeco, RGA, China RE, Korean Re, PartnerRe, GIC Re, Mapfre, Alleghany, Everest Re, XL Catlin, Maiden Re, Fairfax, AXIS, Mitsui Sumitomo, Sompo, Tokio Marine

Why to Buy this Report?

Exhaustive analysis of business strategies of top players in the global Reinsurance market, the value chain, raw materials, and industry variables

Easy to understand, to-the-point data, statistics, and information on the global Reinsurance market, its segments, and sub-segments

Deep research on distribution channels and the distribution chain including retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, dealers, suppliers, and consumers

Thorough evaluation of key regional Reinsurance markets based on CAGR, supply and demand, macroeconomic patterns, customer purchasing patterns, and several other factors

Accurate and comprehensive study of the global Reinsurance market with the help of SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and opportunity assessment

The report is a perfect example of a detailed and meticulously prepared research study on the global Reinsurance market. It can be customized as per the requirements of the client. It not only caters to market players but also stakeholders and key decision makers looking for extensive research and analysis on the global Reinsurance market.

