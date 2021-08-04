Global Reed Relay Competition Analysis 2021| Standex Electronics, Littelfuse, Coto Technology

A reed relay is a type of relay that uses an electromagnet to control one or more reed switches. The contacts are of magnetic material and the electromagnet acts directly on them without requiring an armature to move them. Sealed in a long, narrow glass tube, the contacts are protected from corrosion. The glass envelope may contain multiple reed switches or multiple reed switches can be inserted into a single bobbin and actuate simultaneously. Reed switches have been manufactured since the 1930s. Compared with armature-based relays, reed relays can switch much faster, as the moving parts are small and lightweight, although switch bounce is still present. Also, they require less operating power and have lower contact capacitance. Their current handling capacity is limited but, with appropriate contact materials, they are suitable for “dry” switching applications. They are mechanically simple, making for reliability and long life. Global Reed Relay key players include Standex Electronics, Littelfuse, Coto Technology, Pickering Electronics, Sanyu Switch, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share about 50%. Asia-Pacific is the largest market, with a share about 40%, followed by Europe and North America, both have a share about 50 percent. In terms of product, Less Than 500V is the largest segment, with a share about 30%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Automatic Test Equipment & Instrumentation, followed by EV Battery Management Systems. This report contains market size and forecasts of Reed Relay in China, including the following market information: China Reed Relay Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Reed Relay Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units) China top five Reed Relay companies in 2020 (%) The global Reed Relay market size is expected to growth from US$ 218.7 million in 2020 to US$ 281 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% during 2021-2027.

The China Reed Relay market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Reed Relay manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Reed Relay Market, By Switching Voltage, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units) China Reed Relay Market Segment Percentages, By Switching Voltage, 2020 (%), Less Than 200V, Less Than 500V, Less Than 1kV, Less Than 7.5kV, Less Than 10kV, More Than 10kV China Reed Relay Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units) China Reed Relay Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Automatic Test Equipment & Instrumentation, Medical, Telecommunication, EV Battery Management Systems, EV Charging Stations, Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Reed Relay revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Reed Relay revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies Reed Relay sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units) Key companies Reed Relay sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Standex Electronics, Littelfuse, Coto Technology, Pickering Electronics, TE Connectivity, Cynergy3 (Sensata), Schneider Electric, Comus, Celduc, Yaskawa, Sanyu Switch, Cosmo Electronics

