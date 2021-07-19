QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Recloser Control market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.

There are two basic types of recloser control schemes: an integral hydraulic control or an electronic control located in a separate cabinet. Hydraulic recloser control is used in most single-phase reclosers and in three-phase recloser types 6H and V6H and is built as an integral part of the recloser. Electronic recloser controls are used in most three-phase reclosers and in the single-phase recloser types VXE, NOVA STS, and NOVA¹. Compared with the hydraulic control, electronic controls are more flexible, more easily customized and programmed, and many have advanced protection, metering, and automation functionality. The two main types of Recloser Control are Hydraulic Control and Electronic Control, which accounted for about 56% and 44% of market share in 2019, respectively. Europe had the largest market share in 2019 which accounted for over 28%, while United States and China held a market share of about 20% and 19%, by which these two regions take important roles that cannot be ignored. Some of key players in the global recloser control market are worldwide well-known companies, such as Eaton, Schneider Electric, ABB, GE and Siemens etc. In 2019, the top 5 manufactures of recloser control occupied almost 60% of market share in total. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Recloser Control Market The global Recloser Control market size is projected to reach US$ 1934.8 million by 2027, from US$ 1356.1 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2021-2027.

Top Players of Recloser Control Market are Studied: Eaton, Schneider Electric, ABB, GE, Siemens, Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, Noja Power, Entec, Tavrida Electric, G&W

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Recloser Control market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: Hydraulic Control, Electronic Control

Segmentation by Application: Substation, Power Distribution System, Line Interface

