A real-time clock (RTC) is a computer clock (most often in the form of an integrated circuit) that keeps track of the current time. Although the term often refers to the devices in personal computers, servers and embedded systems, RTCs are present in almost any electronic device which needs to keep accurate time. Meanwhile, with the improvement of technical, the new RTC possesses more complex functions, and the bulk became much more tiny (2mm×2mm×0.85mm). Electronic devices utilize real time clock modules to serve the purpose of tracking current time, one real time clock module is normally a circuit containing real time clock chip, capacitance, diode and so on. This report only focuses on Real Time Clock Chip, which is the product shown below. Since the manufacturers refer these chips as RTC（Real Time Clock），this report uses the same addressing. Therefore, when the report mentions real time clock in the following chapters, the report only refers to the chip, not the module. There are many Real Time Clocks manufactures in the world, STMicroelectronics occupies 44% of the global market share; While EPSON, with a market share of 12.12%, comes the second; Texas Instruments ranks the third globally, 4%. All these three large manufacturers together consist of approximately 60% of the global market. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Real Time Clock (RTC) Market The global Real Time Clock (RTC) market size is projected to reach US$ 2306.6 million by 2027, from US$ 1607.1 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2021-2027.

Top Players of Real Time Clock (RTC) Market are Studied: STMicroelectronics, EPSON, Maxim Integrated, Microchip Technology, Texas Instruments, NXP, Renesas Electronics, AMS, ABLIC, Diodes, Abracon, NJR, Cymbet

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Real Time Clock (RTC) market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: I2C RTC, SPI RTC, Others

Segmentation by Application: Consumer Goods, Industrial utilizations, Others

TOC

1 Real Time Clock (RTC) Market Overview

1.1 Real Time Clock (RTC) Product Overview

1.2 Real Time Clock (RTC) Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 I2C RTC

1.2.2 SPI RTC

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Global Real Time Clock (RTC) Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Real Time Clock (RTC) Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Real Time Clock (RTC) Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Real Time Clock (RTC) Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Real Time Clock (RTC) Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Real Time Clock (RTC) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Real Time Clock (RTC) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Real Time Clock (RTC) Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Real Time Clock (RTC) Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Real Time Clock (RTC) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Real Time Clock (RTC) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Real Time Clock (RTC) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Real Time Clock (RTC) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Real Time Clock (RTC) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Real Time Clock (RTC) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Real Time Clock (RTC) Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Real Time Clock (RTC) Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Real Time Clock (RTC) Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Real Time Clock (RTC) Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Real Time Clock (RTC) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Real Time Clock (RTC) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Real Time Clock (RTC) Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Real Time Clock (RTC) Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Real Time Clock (RTC) as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Real Time Clock (RTC) Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Real Time Clock (RTC) Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Real Time Clock (RTC) Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Real Time Clock (RTC) Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Real Time Clock (RTC) Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Real Time Clock (RTC) Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Real Time Clock (RTC) Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Real Time Clock (RTC) Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Real Time Clock (RTC) Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Real Time Clock (RTC) Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Real Time Clock (RTC) Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Real Time Clock (RTC) Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Real Time Clock (RTC) by Application

4.1 Real Time Clock (RTC) Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Consumer Goods

4.1.2 Industrial utilizations

4.1.3 Others

4.2 Global Real Time Clock (RTC) Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Real Time Clock (RTC) Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Real Time Clock (RTC) Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Real Time Clock (RTC) Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Real Time Clock (RTC) Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Real Time Clock (RTC) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Real Time Clock (RTC) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Real Time Clock (RTC) Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Real Time Clock (RTC) Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Real Time Clock (RTC) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Real Time Clock (RTC) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Real Time Clock (RTC) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Real Time Clock (RTC) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Real Time Clock (RTC) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Real Time Clock (RTC) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Real Time Clock (RTC) by Country

5.1 North America Real Time Clock (RTC) Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Real Time Clock (RTC) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Real Time Clock (RTC) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Real Time Clock (RTC) Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Real Time Clock (RTC) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Real Time Clock (RTC) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Real Time Clock (RTC) by Country

6.1 Europe Real Time Clock (RTC) Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Real Time Clock (RTC) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Real Time Clock (RTC) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Real Time Clock (RTC) Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Real Time Clock (RTC) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Real Time Clock (RTC) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Real Time Clock (RTC) by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Real Time Clock (RTC) Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Real Time Clock (RTC) Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Real Time Clock (RTC) Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Real Time Clock (RTC) Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Real Time Clock (RTC) Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Real Time Clock (RTC) Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Real Time Clock (RTC) by Country

8.1 Latin America Real Time Clock (RTC) Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Real Time Clock (RTC) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Real Time Clock (RTC) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Real Time Clock (RTC) Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Real Time Clock (RTC) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Real Time Clock (RTC) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Real Time Clock (RTC) by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Real Time Clock (RTC) Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Real Time Clock (RTC) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Real Time Clock (RTC) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Real Time Clock (RTC) Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Real Time Clock (RTC) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Real Time Clock (RTC) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Real Time Clock (RTC) Business

10.1 STMicroelectronics

10.1.1 STMicroelectronics Corporation Information

10.1.2 STMicroelectronics Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 STMicroelectronics Real Time Clock (RTC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 STMicroelectronics Real Time Clock (RTC) Products Offered

10.1.5 STMicroelectronics Recent Development

10.2 EPSON

10.2.1 EPSON Corporation Information

10.2.2 EPSON Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 EPSON Real Time Clock (RTC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 EPSON Real Time Clock (RTC) Products Offered

10.2.5 EPSON Recent Development

10.3 Maxim Integrated

10.3.1 Maxim Integrated Corporation Information

10.3.2 Maxim Integrated Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Maxim Integrated Real Time Clock (RTC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Maxim Integrated Real Time Clock (RTC) Products Offered

10.3.5 Maxim Integrated Recent Development

10.4 Microchip Technology

10.4.1 Microchip Technology Corporation Information

10.4.2 Microchip Technology Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Microchip Technology Real Time Clock (RTC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Microchip Technology Real Time Clock (RTC) Products Offered

10.4.5 Microchip Technology Recent Development

10.5 Texas Instruments

10.5.1 Texas Instruments Corporation Information

10.5.2 Texas Instruments Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Texas Instruments Real Time Clock (RTC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Texas Instruments Real Time Clock (RTC) Products Offered

10.5.5 Texas Instruments Recent Development

10.6 NXP

10.6.1 NXP Corporation Information

10.6.2 NXP Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 NXP Real Time Clock (RTC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 NXP Real Time Clock (RTC) Products Offered

10.6.5 NXP Recent Development

10.7 Renesas Electronics

10.7.1 Renesas Electronics Corporation Information

10.7.2 Renesas Electronics Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Renesas Electronics Real Time Clock (RTC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Renesas Electronics Real Time Clock (RTC) Products Offered

10.7.5 Renesas Electronics Recent Development

10.8 AMS

10.8.1 AMS Corporation Information

10.8.2 AMS Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 AMS Real Time Clock (RTC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 AMS Real Time Clock (RTC) Products Offered

10.8.5 AMS Recent Development

10.9 ABLIC

10.9.1 ABLIC Corporation Information

10.9.2 ABLIC Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 ABLIC Real Time Clock (RTC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 ABLIC Real Time Clock (RTC) Products Offered

10.9.5 ABLIC Recent Development

10.10 Diodes

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Real Time Clock (RTC) Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Diodes Real Time Clock (RTC) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Diodes Recent Development

10.11 Abracon

10.11.1 Abracon Corporation Information

10.11.2 Abracon Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Abracon Real Time Clock (RTC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Abracon Real Time Clock (RTC) Products Offered

10.11.5 Abracon Recent Development

10.12 NJR

10.12.1 NJR Corporation Information

10.12.2 NJR Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 NJR Real Time Clock (RTC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 NJR Real Time Clock (RTC) Products Offered

10.12.5 NJR Recent Development

10.13 Cymbet

10.13.1 Cymbet Corporation Information

10.13.2 Cymbet Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Cymbet Real Time Clock (RTC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Cymbet Real Time Clock (RTC) Products Offered

10.13.5 Cymbet Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Real Time Clock (RTC) Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Real Time Clock (RTC) Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Real Time Clock (RTC) Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Real Time Clock (RTC) Distributors

12.3 Real Time Clock (RTC) Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

About Us