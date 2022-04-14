Global Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) Market 2022: Global Size| Supply-Demand| Product Type and End User Analysis To 2028| REITs, also known as “Real Estate Investment Trust Fund”, refer to the trust fund management company by issuing circulated and transferable income certificates to public investors. Raise funds and invest the raised funds in real estate assets developed

LOS ANGELES, United States: The research study presented in this report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the global Global Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) market. It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global Global Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) market. The authors of the report have segmented the global Global Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) market as per product, application, and region. Segments of the global Global Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) market are analyzed on the basis of market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors. The analysts have profiled leading players of the global Global Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) market, keeping in view their recent developments, market share, sales, revenue, areas covered, product portfolios, and other aspects.

Some of The Important Companies Covered in this Report Are: REITs, also known as “Real Estate Investment Trust Fund”, refer to the trust fund management company by issuing circulated and transferable income certificates to public investors. Raise funds and invest the raised funds in real estate assets developed, operated and managed by professional property management agencies, so as to collect stable cash flow income, and finally invest comprehensive income in proportion to the income certificate held by investors A financial innovation product allocated to investors. Essentially, on the one hand, REITs are a kind of asset securitization product. The daily operation and management of the property is carried out through a professional property management agency. The rental income generated by the property is distributed to the shareholders of REITs in the form of dividends. Thus, the shareholders of REITs can obtain long-term stable rental income while enjoying property appreciation income. On the other hand, REITs are a kind of trust investment fund, which collects the funds of public investors and is managed by professional institutions. The funds are used to purchase the funds held by the original equity holders. Commercial properties or infrastructure assets, including commercial properties including office buildings, commercial retail, hotels, apartments, logistics and industrial plants, etc. Infrastructure assets include highways, sewage treatment, waste incineration, hydro/wind/photovoltaic power generation, etc. From the perspective of investors, the investment value of REITs is mainly reflected in three aspects: First, there is no threshold on the capital side, that is, when REITs are issued in the primary market, the capital side will be divided into numerous shares to attract investors to purchase. There are fewer restrictions on investors and lower thresholds, which can cover all kinds of investors to the maximum. The second is the stable dividend distribution. For investors, REITs are very good value-added and value-preserving investment products. This is mainly based on the asset side. REITs have selected the most value-added and value-preserving objects, that is, real estate assets as the investment target. On the one hand, there are stable rents as cash flow during operation, which can bring stable income to investors. On the other hand, when properties are sold, they can bring value-added income to investors, allowing many small and medium-sized investors to share in the real estate industry. A piece of cake in profit is also one of the concepts of REITs. Third, REITs are very liquid and can be listed/circulated on the open market. Investors can quickly realize their share of REITs in the market like selling stocks. From the perspective of financiers, the advantages of REITs are mainly reflected in: First, it is conducive to improving financing efficiency. The financing amount of the issuance of REITs is much higher than that of applying for bank mortgages; second, the issuance of REITs can optimize the financial statements of the original stakeholders. The essence of REITs is the sale of properties, and the act of selling can confirm the income brought by the original equity holder’s asset appreciation. On the income statement, the value-added income between the original equity holder’s book cost and the fair value can be realized to achieve optimized profits. The effect of the table indicators; again, the structural stratification and credit enhancement measures in REITs can effectively reduce the financing costs of enterprises; finally, as a relatively high-end product in the real estate finance field, coupled with the current number of REITs issued on the market, there are not many. Once an enterprise successfully issues REITs products, it will not only increase its reputation, but also help establish the enterprise’s innovative image in the capital market and build a high-quality brand. China key players of Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) include CITIC Securities, GSUM Fund Management, Hengtai Securities, Huatai Securities, Everbright and China Merchants Securities, etc. Top three players occupy for a share about 36%. In terms of product, Equity REIT is the largest segment, with a share over 80%. In terms of application, Retail property is the largest market, with a share over 37%. Market Snapshot A recently published report by QY Research, titled “Global Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027” gives an overview of the overall Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) market. This section sheds light on key impact-rendering drivers and constraints that are impacting the growth. It permits users to understand the different shortcomings and how they may hamper the development afterward. This segment is considered to be one of the most crucial segments of the report as it helps readers comprehend the impact of various macro and microeconomic factors on development. The role of various sectors, including small-scale and large-scale, in the expansion has also been discussed in the report. Additionally, the industry experts have put forth the current trends and prospects, which are likely to aid the growth in the upcoming years. The global Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) market size is projected to reach US$ million by 2027, from US$ million in 2020, at a CAGR of % during 2021-2027. Impact of Covid-19 Outbreak This section of the report has explored the overall status of the Covid scenario and has offered valuable insights into the changes in supply chain disruption, fluctuations in demand, etc. The analysts have also focused on the key measures that the companies are opting to withstand the harsh scenario. Segmental Analysis The report has been segmented into product and application segments. The researchers have documented all the products present today in the Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) market. They have also shed light on the new product innovations and launches by the key players. In the segmental analysis, the analysts have provided revenue forecast figures based on type and application for the period 2016-2027. They have also discussed about the growth rate and potential of each segment for the period 2016-2027. Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) Breakdown Data by Type, Equity REIT, Mortgage REIT, Hybrid REIT Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) Breakdown Data by Application, Retail property, Real Estate & Apartment, Office property, Hotel, Infrastructure, Other Regional Analysis The significant regions that are studied in the research report encompass North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central and South America, and the Middle East and Africa. In this section of the report, the specialists have explored various areas that are contributing to the development and can present lucrative growth prospects for the manufacturers in the forthcoming years. The report also provides region-wise and country-wise sales and revenue forecast data for the period 2021-2027. Competitive Landscape This segment focuses on the key players operating in the industry. It underlines all the current and future activities by the prominent manufacturers. By understanding various initiatives being taken up by different players, readers will gain the ability to settle on correct business choices. The authors of the report have provided accurate revenue figures of the companies for the period 2016-2021. The clients are sure to gain the upper hand once they get hold of this report. Key players studied in the research report include:, CITIC Securities, GSUM Fund Management, Ping An Securities, Hengtai Securities, Huatai Securities, Shenzhen Capital Group, Everbright, China Merchants Securities, Shenwan Hongyuan Securities, CICC Fund, TF Securities

The global Global Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) market is segmented as per type of product, application, and geography. All of the segments of the global Global Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) market are carefully analyzed based on their market share, CAGR, value and volume growth, and other important factors. The report also provides accurate estimations about the CAGR, revenue, production, sales, and other calculations for the global Global Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) market. Each regional market is extensively studied in the report to explain why some regions are progressing at a high rate while others at a low rate. We have also provided Porter’s Five Forces and PESTLE analysis for a deeper study on the global Global Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) market.

Global Global Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) Market by Type: Equity REIT

Mortgage REIT

Hybrid REIT Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)

Global Global Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) Market by Application: Retail property

Real Estate & Apartment

Office property

Hotel

Infrastructure

Other Regional Analysis The significant regions that are studied in the research report encompass North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central and South America

and the Middle East and Africa. In this section of the report

the specialists have explored various areas that are contributing to the development and can present lucrative growth prospects for the manufacturers in the forthcoming years. The report also provides region-wise and country-wise sales and revenue forecast data for the period 2021-2027. Competitive Landscape This segment focuses on the key players operating in the industry. It underlines all the current and future activities by the prominent manufacturers. By understanding various initiatives being taken up by different players

readers will gain the ability to settle on correct business choices. The authors of the report have provided accurate revenue figures of the companies for the period 2016-2021. The clients are sure to gain the upper hand once they get hold of this report. Key players studied in the research report include:

CITIC Securities

GSUM Fund Management

Ping An Securities

Hengtai Securities

Huatai Securities

Shenzhen Capital Group

Everbright

China Merchants Securities

Shenwan Hongyuan Securities

CICC Fund

TF Securities Frequently Asked Questions

The report includes company profiling of almost all important players of the global Global Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) market. The company profiling section offers valuable analysis on strengths and weaknesses, business developments, recent advancements, mergers and acquisitions, expansion plans, global footprint, market presence, and product portfolios of leading market players. This information can be used by players and other market participants to maximize their profitability and streamline their business strategies. Our competitive analysis also includes key information to help new entrants to identify market entry barriers and measure the level of competitiveness in the global Global Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) market.

