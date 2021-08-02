Global Railway Grease Market Size Study and Regional Forecasts 2021-2027| Shell, Exxon Mobil, BP

Railway Grease is a semisolid lubricant used in in the rail transport sector, which can reduce the friction at the rail-wheel interface, extend rail and wheel life, reduce fuel consumption and reduce wheel squeeze. Grease generally consists of a soap emulsified with mineral or vegetable oil. The characteristic feature of greases is that they possess a high initial viscosity, which upon the application of shear, drops to give the effect of an oil-lubricated bearing of approximately the same viscosity as the base oil used in the grease. The major players in global Railway Grease market include Shell, CNPC, Exxon Mobil, etc. The top 3 players occupy about 30% shares of the global market. Asia Pacific and Europe are main markets, they occupy about 70% of the global market. Lithium Grease is the main type, with a share about 80%. Industrial Production Consumption is the main application, which holds a share about 60%. This report contains market size and forecasts of Railway Grease in China, including the following market information: China Railway Grease Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Railway Grease Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT) China top five Railway Grease companies in 2020 (%) The global Railway Grease market size is expected to growth from US$ 332 million in 2020 to US$ 364.1 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.1% during 2021-2027.

The China Railway Grease market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Railway Grease manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Railway Grease Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT) China Railway Grease Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Lithium Grease, Calcium Crease, Other Grease China Railway Grease Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT) China Railway Grease Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Rail Curves, Rail Switch Plates and Turnouts, Bearings & Wheels, Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Railway Grease revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Railway Grease revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies Railway Grease sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT) Key companies Railway Grease sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Shell, Exxon Mobil, BP, Chevron, Total, SKF, CITGO, Fuchs, Petro-Canada, Timken, Kyodo Yushi, Lukoil, Plews/Edelmann, Klueber, Sinopec, CNPC, CRM

