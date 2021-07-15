QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.

Rail Wheels a type of Wheel specially designed for use on rail tracks. The Wheels is on the rails without guidance except for the shape of the tyre in relation to the rail head. Contrary to popular belief, the flanges should not touch the rails. Flanges are only a last resort to prevent the wheels becoming derailed – they’re a safety feature. The Wheel tyre is coned and the rail head slightly curved. Ideally, the Wheel profile should be determined by agreement between the railway infrastructure owner and the rolling stock owner. Of course, it varies from place to place but it is rarely a simple angle. It’s usually a carefully calculated compound form. With respect to the rail angle, in the UK for example, it is set at 1 in 20 (1/20 or 0.05). In the US and France it’s usually at 1/40. Light rail systems operating over roadways will have special profiles. Asia-Pacific is the largest Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) market with about 45% market share. North America is follower, accounting for about 17% market share. The key players are NSSMC, Interpipe, OMK Steel, EVRAZ NTMK, Bochumer Verein Verkehrstechnik (BVV), Lucchini RS, Rail Wheel Factory, GHH-Bonatrans, Amsted Rail, CAF, Comsteel, Magang (Group) Holding, Taiyuan Heavy Industry, Datong ABC Castings Company Limited (DACC), Xinyang Amsted Tonghe Wheels, ZHIQI RAILWAY EQUIPMENT etc. Top 3 companies occupied about 33% market share. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) Market The global Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) market size is projected to reach US$ 3437.1 million by 2027, from US$ 2955.3 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 2.1% during 2021-2027.

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) Market Report :

* Top Key Company Profiles.

* Main Business and Rival Information

* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

* Market Share and Size

Top Players of Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) Market are Studied: NSSMC, Interpipe, OMK Steel, EVRAZ NTMK, Bochumer Verein Verkehrstechnik (BVV), Lucchini RS, Rail Wheel Factory, GHH-Bonatrans, Amsted Rail, CAF, Comsteel, Magang (Group) Holding, Taiyuan Heavy Industry, Datong ABC Castings Company Limited (DACC), Xinyang Amsted Tonghe Wheels, ZHIQI RAILWAY EQUIPMENT

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: High speed, Freight Wagons, Passenger Wagons, Locos

Segmentation by Application: OE Market, AM Market

Reasons to Buy this Report:

Industry Size & Forecast: Estimations on the global Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) industry size on the basis of value and volume are provided in this part of the report

Study on Key Industry Trends: This section offers deep insights into the prevailing and upcoming Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) trends

Segmental Analysis: Here, the report has examined the high-growth segments including product type, application, and end-users, taking into account their CAGR, share, and size

Future Prospects: Current Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) developments and future opportunities estimated to emerge in the Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) industry are looked into in this portion of the study

Geography-wise Analysis: The authors of the report have studied the regions having growth potential to help companies plan their future investments

Study on Competitive Landscape: The industry experts have offered thorough information about the strategic tactics adopted by the industry participants to consolidate their position. This assessment will help the players to strategize their activities in future.

TOC

1 Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) Market Overview

1.1 Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) Product Overview

1.2 Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 High speed

1.2.2 Freight Wagons

1.2.3 Passenger Wagons

1.2.4 Locos

1.3 Global Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) by Application

4.1 Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 OE Market

4.1.2 AM Market

4.2 Global Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) by Country

5.1 North America Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) by Country

6.1 Europe Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) by Country

8.1 Latin America Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) Business

10.1 NSSMC

10.1.1 NSSMC Corporation Information

10.1.2 NSSMC Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 NSSMC Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 NSSMC Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) Products Offered

10.1.5 NSSMC Recent Development

10.2 Interpipe

10.2.1 Interpipe Corporation Information

10.2.2 Interpipe Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Interpipe Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Interpipe Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) Products Offered

10.2.5 Interpipe Recent Development

10.3 OMK Steel

10.3.1 OMK Steel Corporation Information

10.3.2 OMK Steel Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 OMK Steel Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 OMK Steel Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) Products Offered

10.3.5 OMK Steel Recent Development

10.4 EVRAZ NTMK

10.4.1 EVRAZ NTMK Corporation Information

10.4.2 EVRAZ NTMK Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 EVRAZ NTMK Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 EVRAZ NTMK Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) Products Offered

10.4.5 EVRAZ NTMK Recent Development

10.5 Bochumer Verein Verkehrstechnik (BVV)

10.5.1 Bochumer Verein Verkehrstechnik (BVV) Corporation Information

10.5.2 Bochumer Verein Verkehrstechnik (BVV) Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Bochumer Verein Verkehrstechnik (BVV) Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Bochumer Verein Verkehrstechnik (BVV) Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) Products Offered

10.5.5 Bochumer Verein Verkehrstechnik (BVV) Recent Development

10.6 Lucchini RS

10.6.1 Lucchini RS Corporation Information

10.6.2 Lucchini RS Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Lucchini RS Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Lucchini RS Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) Products Offered

10.6.5 Lucchini RS Recent Development

10.7 Rail Wheel Factory

10.7.1 Rail Wheel Factory Corporation Information

10.7.2 Rail Wheel Factory Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Rail Wheel Factory Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Rail Wheel Factory Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) Products Offered

10.7.5 Rail Wheel Factory Recent Development

10.8 GHH-Bonatrans

10.8.1 GHH-Bonatrans Corporation Information

10.8.2 GHH-Bonatrans Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 GHH-Bonatrans Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 GHH-Bonatrans Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) Products Offered

10.8.5 GHH-Bonatrans Recent Development

10.9 Amsted Rail

10.9.1 Amsted Rail Corporation Information

10.9.2 Amsted Rail Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Amsted Rail Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Amsted Rail Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) Products Offered

10.9.5 Amsted Rail Recent Development

10.10 CAF

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 CAF Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 CAF Recent Development

10.11 Comsteel

10.11.1 Comsteel Corporation Information

10.11.2 Comsteel Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Comsteel Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Comsteel Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) Products Offered

10.11.5 Comsteel Recent Development

10.12 Magang (Group) Holding

10.12.1 Magang (Group) Holding Corporation Information

10.12.2 Magang (Group) Holding Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Magang (Group) Holding Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Magang (Group) Holding Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) Products Offered

10.12.5 Magang (Group) Holding Recent Development

10.13 Taiyuan Heavy Industry

10.13.1 Taiyuan Heavy Industry Corporation Information

10.13.2 Taiyuan Heavy Industry Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Taiyuan Heavy Industry Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Taiyuan Heavy Industry Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) Products Offered

10.13.5 Taiyuan Heavy Industry Recent Development

10.14 Datong ABC Castings Company Limited (DACC)

10.14.1 Datong ABC Castings Company Limited (DACC) Corporation Information

10.14.2 Datong ABC Castings Company Limited (DACC) Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Datong ABC Castings Company Limited (DACC) Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Datong ABC Castings Company Limited (DACC) Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) Products Offered

10.14.5 Datong ABC Castings Company Limited (DACC) Recent Development

10.15 Xinyang Amsted Tonghe Wheels

10.15.1 Xinyang Amsted Tonghe Wheels Corporation Information

10.15.2 Xinyang Amsted Tonghe Wheels Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Xinyang Amsted Tonghe Wheels Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Xinyang Amsted Tonghe Wheels Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) Products Offered

10.15.5 Xinyang Amsted Tonghe Wheels Recent Development

10.16 ZHIQI RAILWAY EQUIPMENT

10.16.1 ZHIQI RAILWAY EQUIPMENT Corporation Information

10.16.2 ZHIQI RAILWAY EQUIPMENT Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 ZHIQI RAILWAY EQUIPMENT Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 ZHIQI RAILWAY EQUIPMENT Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) Products Offered

10.16.5 ZHIQI RAILWAY EQUIPMENT Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) Distributors

12.3 Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

About Us