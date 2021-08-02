Global Radiofrequency Ablation for Pain Management Market Share and Growth 2021| Abbott (St. Jude Medical), Avanos Medical, Stryker

A radiofrequency ablation is a minimally invasive procedure that destroys the nerve fibers carrying pain signals to the brain. It can provide lasting relief for people with chronic pain, especially in the lower back, neck and arthritic joints. Radiofrequency ablation, also called rhizotomy, is a nonsurgical, minimally invasive procedure that uses heat to reduce or stop the transmission of pain. Radiofrequency waves ablate, or “burn,” the nerve that is causing the pain, essentially eliminating the transmission of pain signals to the brain. This procedure is most commonly used to treat chronic pain and conditions such as arthritis of the spine (spondylosis) and sacroilitis. It is also used to treat neck, back, knee, pelvic and peripheral nerve pain. The benefits of radiofrequency ablation include avoiding surgery, immediate pain relief, little to no recovery time, decreased need for pain medication, improved function, and a quicker return to work and other activities. A radiofrequency ablation is a minimally invasive procedure that destroys the nerve fibers carrying pain signals to the brain. It can provide lasting relief for people with chronic pain, especially in the lower back, neck and arthritic joints.Based on product type, the radiofrequency ablation for pain management market has been segmented into RF generators, reusable (probes, electrodes), and disposable (cannula, needles, single-use probes, and single-use electrodes). Of these, the segment of disposable products, accounted for over 43.9% of the global market in 2019.Radiofrequency Ablation for Pain Management is widely sold in Hospital, Clinic. The most proportion of Radiofrequency Ablation for Pain Management is sold in Hospital, and the proportion in 2019 is 66.9%. North America is the largest Sales place, with a Sales market share nearly 48.3% in 2019. Following North America, Europe is the second largest Sales place with the Sales market share of 24.2%. Market competition is intense. Abbott (St. Jude Medical), Avanos Medical, Stryker, Boston Scientific, etc. This report contains market size and forecasts of Radiofrequency Ablation for Pain Management in China, including the following market information: China Radiofrequency Ablation for Pain Management Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China top five Radiofrequency Ablation for Pain Management companies in 2020 (%) The global Radiofrequency Ablation for Pain Management market size is expected to growth from US$ 249.8 million in 2020 to US$ 487.1 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.0% during 2021-2027.

The China Radiofrequency Ablation for Pain Management market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Radiofrequency Ablation for Pain Management Companies and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Radiofrequency Ablation for Pain Management Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China Radiofrequency Ablation for Pain Management Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

RF Generators, Reusable Products, Disposable Products China Radiofrequency Ablation for Pain Management Market,

By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China

Radiofrequency Ablation for Pain Management Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Hospital, Clinic, Other

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Radiofrequency Ablation for Pain Management revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Radiofrequency Ablation for Pain Management revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Abbott (St. Jude Medical), Avanos Medical, Stryker, Boston Scientific, Medtronic, Diros Technology

