Global Quartz Tube and Rod Market Size 2021, Key Companies And Regional Analysis And Forecast To 2027| Technical Glass Products, Robuster Quartz, San Jose Delta Associates, Allen Scientific Glass

LOS ANGELES, United States: The latest report up for sale by QY Research demonstrates that the Global Quartz Tube and Rod Market is likely to garner a great pace in the coming years. Analysts have scrutinized the market drivers, confinements, risks, and openings present in the overall market. The Quartz Tube and Rod report shows course the market is expected to take in the coming years along with its estimations. The careful examination is aimed at understanding of the course of the market. With competitive landscape analysis, the authors of the report have made a brilliant attempt to help readers understand important business tactics that leading companies use to maintain market sustainability.

The report includes company profiling of almost all important players of the global Quartz Tube and Rod market. The company profiling section offers valuable analysis on strengths and weaknesses, business developments, recent advancements, mergers and acquisitions, expansion plans, global footprint, market presence, and product portfolios of leading market players. This information can be used by players and other market participants to maximize their profitability and streamline their business strategies. Our competitive analysis also includes key information to help new entrants to identify market entry barriers and measure the level of competitiveness in the global Quartz Tube and Rod market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Quartz Tube and Rod Market Research Report:Technical Glass Products, Robuster Quartz, San Jose Delta Associates, Allen Scientific Glass, A.M. Quartz Corporation, Desert Glass Works, Donghai County Alfa Quartz Products, G. Finkenbeiner, Giantek Quartz, G.M. Associates, GWI Sapphire, Heraeus Quartz America, Jelight Company, Jiangsu Pacific Quartz, JNS Glass & Coatings, Macrobizes, Medivision, Morgan Advanced Materials, National Scientific Company, Nippon Electric Glass, Pacific Quartz, Quality Quartz Of America, Quick Gem Optoelectronic S&T, Sentro Tech Corporation, Shenzhen Solarvalley Technology Development, SICO Technology GmbH, Suzhou Quartz Light Tech, United Silica Products, VitroCom

Global Quartz Tube and Rod Market by Type:1-100mm, 100-150mm, 150-300mm

Global Quartz Tube and Rod Market by Application:Semiconductor, Communication, Military, Metallurgical, Chemical, Other

The global market for Quartz Tube and Rod is segmented on the basis of product, type, services, and technology. All of these segments have been studied individually. The detailed investigation allows assessment of the factors influencing the Quartz Tube and Rod Market. Experts have analyzed the nature of development, investments in research and development, changing consumption patterns, and growing number of applications. In addition, analysts have also evaluated the changing economics around the Quartz Tube and Rod Market that are likely affect its course.

The regional analysis section of the report allows players to concentrate on high-growth regions and countries that could help them to expand their presence in the global Quartz Tube and Rod market. Apart from extending their footprint in the global Quartz Tube and Rod market, the regional analysis helps players to increase their sales while having a better understanding of customer behavior in specific regions and countries. The report provides CAGR, revenue, production, consumption, and other important statistics and figures related to the global as well as regional markets. It shows how different type, application, and regional segments are progressing in the global Quartz Tube and Rod market in terms of growth.

Questions Answered in the Report

1. Which are the five top players of the global Quartz Tube and Rod market?

2. How will the global Quartz Tube and Rod market change in the next five years?

3. Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global Quartz Tube and Rod market?

4. What are the drivers and restraints of the global Quartz Tube and Rod market?

5. Which regional market will show the highest growth?

6. What will be the CAGR and size of the global Quartz Tube and Rod market throughout the forecast period?

1 Quartz Tube and Rod Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Quartz Tube and Rod

1.2 Quartz Tube and Rod Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Quartz Tube and Rod Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 1-100mm

1.2.3 100-150mm

1.2.4 150-300mm

1.3 Quartz Tube and Rod Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Quartz Tube and Rod Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Semiconductor

1.3.3 Communication

1.3.4 Military

1.3.5 Metallurgical

1.3.6 Chemical

1.3.7 Other

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Quartz Tube and Rod Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Quartz Tube and Rod Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Quartz Tube and Rod Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Quartz Tube and Rod Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Quartz Tube and Rod Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Quartz Tube and Rod Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Quartz Tube and Rod Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Quartz Tube and Rod Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Quartz Tube and Rod Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Quartz Tube and Rod Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Quartz Tube and Rod Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Quartz Tube and Rod Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Quartz Tube and Rod Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Quartz Tube and Rod Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Quartz Tube and Rod Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Quartz Tube and Rod Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Quartz Tube and Rod Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Quartz Tube and Rod Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Quartz Tube and Rod Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Quartz Tube and Rod Production

3.4.1 North America Quartz Tube and Rod Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Quartz Tube and Rod Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Quartz Tube and Rod Production

3.5.1 Europe Quartz Tube and Rod Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Quartz Tube and Rod Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Quartz Tube and Rod Production

3.6.1 China Quartz Tube and Rod Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Quartz Tube and Rod Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Quartz Tube and Rod Production

3.7.1 Japan Quartz Tube and Rod Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Quartz Tube and Rod Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Quartz Tube and Rod Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Quartz Tube and Rod Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Quartz Tube and Rod Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Quartz Tube and Rod Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Quartz Tube and Rod Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Quartz Tube and Rod Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Quartz Tube and Rod Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Quartz Tube and Rod Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Quartz Tube and Rod Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Quartz Tube and Rod Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Quartz Tube and Rod Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Quartz Tube and Rod Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Quartz Tube and Rod Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Technical Glass Products

7.1.1 Technical Glass Products Quartz Tube and Rod Corporation Information

7.1.2 Technical Glass Products Quartz Tube and Rod Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Technical Glass Products Quartz Tube and Rod Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Technical Glass Products Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Technical Glass Products Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Robuster Quartz

7.2.1 Robuster Quartz Quartz Tube and Rod Corporation Information

7.2.2 Robuster Quartz Quartz Tube and Rod Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Robuster Quartz Quartz Tube and Rod Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Robuster Quartz Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Robuster Quartz Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 San Jose Delta Associates

7.3.1 San Jose Delta Associates Quartz Tube and Rod Corporation Information

7.3.2 San Jose Delta Associates Quartz Tube and Rod Product Portfolio

7.3.3 San Jose Delta Associates Quartz Tube and Rod Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 San Jose Delta Associates Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 San Jose Delta Associates Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Allen Scientific Glass

7.4.1 Allen Scientific Glass Quartz Tube and Rod Corporation Information

7.4.2 Allen Scientific Glass Quartz Tube and Rod Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Allen Scientific Glass Quartz Tube and Rod Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Allen Scientific Glass Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Allen Scientific Glass Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 A.M. Quartz Corporation

7.5.1 A.M. Quartz Corporation Quartz Tube and Rod Corporation Information

7.5.2 A.M. Quartz Corporation Quartz Tube and Rod Product Portfolio

7.5.3 A.M. Quartz Corporation Quartz Tube and Rod Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 A.M. Quartz Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 A.M. Quartz Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Desert Glass Works

7.6.1 Desert Glass Works Quartz Tube and Rod Corporation Information

7.6.2 Desert Glass Works Quartz Tube and Rod Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Desert Glass Works Quartz Tube and Rod Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Desert Glass Works Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Desert Glass Works Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Donghai County Alfa Quartz Products

7.7.1 Donghai County Alfa Quartz Products Quartz Tube and Rod Corporation Information

7.7.2 Donghai County Alfa Quartz Products Quartz Tube and Rod Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Donghai County Alfa Quartz Products Quartz Tube and Rod Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Donghai County Alfa Quartz Products Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Donghai County Alfa Quartz Products Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 G. Finkenbeiner

7.8.1 G. Finkenbeiner Quartz Tube and Rod Corporation Information

7.8.2 G. Finkenbeiner Quartz Tube and Rod Product Portfolio

7.8.3 G. Finkenbeiner Quartz Tube and Rod Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 G. Finkenbeiner Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 G. Finkenbeiner Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Giantek Quartz

7.9.1 Giantek Quartz Quartz Tube and Rod Corporation Information

7.9.2 Giantek Quartz Quartz Tube and Rod Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Giantek Quartz Quartz Tube and Rod Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Giantek Quartz Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Giantek Quartz Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 G.M. Associates

7.10.1 G.M. Associates Quartz Tube and Rod Corporation Information

7.10.2 G.M. Associates Quartz Tube and Rod Product Portfolio

7.10.3 G.M. Associates Quartz Tube and Rod Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 G.M. Associates Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 G.M. Associates Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 GWI Sapphire

7.11.1 GWI Sapphire Quartz Tube and Rod Corporation Information

7.11.2 GWI Sapphire Quartz Tube and Rod Product Portfolio

7.11.3 GWI Sapphire Quartz Tube and Rod Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 GWI Sapphire Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 GWI Sapphire Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Heraeus Quartz America

7.12.1 Heraeus Quartz America Quartz Tube and Rod Corporation Information

7.12.2 Heraeus Quartz America Quartz Tube and Rod Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Heraeus Quartz America Quartz Tube and Rod Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Heraeus Quartz America Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Heraeus Quartz America Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Jelight Company

7.13.1 Jelight Company Quartz Tube and Rod Corporation Information

7.13.2 Jelight Company Quartz Tube and Rod Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Jelight Company Quartz Tube and Rod Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Jelight Company Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Jelight Company Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Jiangsu Pacific Quartz

7.14.1 Jiangsu Pacific Quartz Quartz Tube and Rod Corporation Information

7.14.2 Jiangsu Pacific Quartz Quartz Tube and Rod Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Jiangsu Pacific Quartz Quartz Tube and Rod Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Jiangsu Pacific Quartz Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Jiangsu Pacific Quartz Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 JNS Glass & Coatings

7.15.1 JNS Glass & Coatings Quartz Tube and Rod Corporation Information

7.15.2 JNS Glass & Coatings Quartz Tube and Rod Product Portfolio

7.15.3 JNS Glass & Coatings Quartz Tube and Rod Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 JNS Glass & Coatings Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 JNS Glass & Coatings Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Macrobizes

7.16.1 Macrobizes Quartz Tube and Rod Corporation Information

7.16.2 Macrobizes Quartz Tube and Rod Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Macrobizes Quartz Tube and Rod Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 Macrobizes Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Macrobizes Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 Medivision

7.17.1 Medivision Quartz Tube and Rod Corporation Information

7.17.2 Medivision Quartz Tube and Rod Product Portfolio

7.17.3 Medivision Quartz Tube and Rod Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.17.4 Medivision Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 Medivision Recent Developments/Updates

7.18 Morgan Advanced Materials

7.18.1 Morgan Advanced Materials Quartz Tube and Rod Corporation Information

7.18.2 Morgan Advanced Materials Quartz Tube and Rod Product Portfolio

7.18.3 Morgan Advanced Materials Quartz Tube and Rod Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.18.4 Morgan Advanced Materials Main Business and Markets Served

7.18.5 Morgan Advanced Materials Recent Developments/Updates

7.19 National Scientific Company

7.19.1 National Scientific Company Quartz Tube and Rod Corporation Information

7.19.2 National Scientific Company Quartz Tube and Rod Product Portfolio

7.19.3 National Scientific Company Quartz Tube and Rod Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.19.4 National Scientific Company Main Business and Markets Served

7.19.5 National Scientific Company Recent Developments/Updates

7.20 Nippon Electric Glass

7.20.1 Nippon Electric Glass Quartz Tube and Rod Corporation Information

7.20.2 Nippon Electric Glass Quartz Tube and Rod Product Portfolio

7.20.3 Nippon Electric Glass Quartz Tube and Rod Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.20.4 Nippon Electric Glass Main Business and Markets Served

7.20.5 Nippon Electric Glass Recent Developments/Updates

7.21 Pacific Quartz

7.21.1 Pacific Quartz Quartz Tube and Rod Corporation Information

7.21.2 Pacific Quartz Quartz Tube and Rod Product Portfolio

7.21.3 Pacific Quartz Quartz Tube and Rod Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.21.4 Pacific Quartz Main Business and Markets Served

7.21.5 Pacific Quartz Recent Developments/Updates

7.22 Quality Quartz Of America

7.22.1 Quality Quartz Of America Quartz Tube and Rod Corporation Information

7.22.2 Quality Quartz Of America Quartz Tube and Rod Product Portfolio

7.22.3 Quality Quartz Of America Quartz Tube and Rod Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.22.4 Quality Quartz Of America Main Business and Markets Served

7.22.5 Quality Quartz Of America Recent Developments/Updates

7.23 Quick Gem Optoelectronic S&T

7.23.1 Quick Gem Optoelectronic S&T Quartz Tube and Rod Corporation Information

7.23.2 Quick Gem Optoelectronic S&T Quartz Tube and Rod Product Portfolio

7.23.3 Quick Gem Optoelectronic S&T Quartz Tube and Rod Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.23.4 Quick Gem Optoelectronic S&T Main Business and Markets Served

7.23.5 Quick Gem Optoelectronic S&T Recent Developments/Updates

7.24 Sentro Tech Corporation

7.24.1 Sentro Tech Corporation Quartz Tube and Rod Corporation Information

7.24.2 Sentro Tech Corporation Quartz Tube and Rod Product Portfolio

7.24.3 Sentro Tech Corporation Quartz Tube and Rod Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.24.4 Sentro Tech Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.24.5 Sentro Tech Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.25 Shenzhen Solarvalley Technology Development

7.25.1 Shenzhen Solarvalley Technology Development Quartz Tube and Rod Corporation Information

7.25.2 Shenzhen Solarvalley Technology Development Quartz Tube and Rod Product Portfolio

7.25.3 Shenzhen Solarvalley Technology Development Quartz Tube and Rod Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.25.4 Shenzhen Solarvalley Technology Development Main Business and Markets Served

7.25.5 Shenzhen Solarvalley Technology Development Recent Developments/Updates

7.26 SICO Technology GmbH

7.26.1 SICO Technology GmbH Quartz Tube and Rod Corporation Information

7.26.2 SICO Technology GmbH Quartz Tube and Rod Product Portfolio

7.26.3 SICO Technology GmbH Quartz Tube and Rod Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.26.4 SICO Technology GmbH Main Business and Markets Served

7.26.5 SICO Technology GmbH Recent Developments/Updates

7.27 Suzhou Quartz Light Tech

7.27.1 Suzhou Quartz Light Tech Quartz Tube and Rod Corporation Information

7.27.2 Suzhou Quartz Light Tech Quartz Tube and Rod Product Portfolio

7.27.3 Suzhou Quartz Light Tech Quartz Tube and Rod Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.27.4 Suzhou Quartz Light Tech Main Business and Markets Served

7.27.5 Suzhou Quartz Light Tech Recent Developments/Updates

7.28 United Silica Products

7.28.1 United Silica Products Quartz Tube and Rod Corporation Information

7.28.2 United Silica Products Quartz Tube and Rod Product Portfolio

7.28.3 United Silica Products Quartz Tube and Rod Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.28.4 United Silica Products Main Business and Markets Served

7.28.5 United Silica Products Recent Developments/Updates

7.29 VitroCom

7.29.1 VitroCom Quartz Tube and Rod Corporation Information

7.29.2 VitroCom Quartz Tube and Rod Product Portfolio

7.29.3 VitroCom Quartz Tube and Rod Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.29.4 VitroCom Main Business and Markets Served

7.29.5 VitroCom Recent Developments/Updates

8 Quartz Tube and Rod Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Quartz Tube and Rod Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Quartz Tube and Rod

8.4 Quartz Tube and Rod Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Quartz Tube and Rod Distributors List

9.3 Quartz Tube and Rod Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Quartz Tube and Rod Industry Trends

10.2 Quartz Tube and Rod Growth Drivers

10.3 Quartz Tube and Rod Market Challenges

10.4 Quartz Tube and Rod Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Quartz Tube and Rod by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Quartz Tube and Rod Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Quartz Tube and Rod Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Quartz Tube and Rod Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Quartz Tube and Rod Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Quartz Tube and Rod

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Quartz Tube and Rod by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Quartz Tube and Rod by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Quartz Tube and Rod by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Quartz Tube and Rod by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Quartz Tube and Rod by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Quartz Tube and Rod by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Quartz Tube and Rod by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Quartz Tube and Rod by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

