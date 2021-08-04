Global Quantum Computing Industry Chain Research Report 2021| D-Wave Solutions, IBM, Google

Quantum Computing, this branch of computer science is based on the principles of the superposition of matter and quantum entanglement and uses a different computation method from the traditional one. In theory, it would be able to store many more states per unit of information and operate with much more efficient algorithms at the numerical level, such as Shor’s or quantum annealing. North America held a key market revenue share of the Quantum Computing market in 2019 which account for about 52%. The increasing adoption of Quantum Computing is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for vendors. In 2019, D-Wave Solutions, IBM, Google ranked top 3 of the revenue share in the global market. These companies will witness stable growth in the following five years. Quantum computing can be divided into three types: hardware, software, and cloud services, and can be used in medical, chemical, transportation, and manufacturing industries. This report contains market size and forecasts of Quantum Computing in China, including the following market information: China Quantum Computing Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China top five Quantum Computing companies in 2020 (%) The global Quantum Computing market size is expected to growth from US$ 140.3 million in 2020 to US$ 1520.1 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 36.5% during 2021-2027.

Get a PDF Sample of this report: https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3416707/china-quantum-computing-market

The China Quantum Computing market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Quantum Computing Companies and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Quantum Computing Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China Quantum Computing Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Hardware, Software, Cloud Service China Quantum Computing Market,

By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China

Quantum Computing Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Medical, Chemistry, Transportation, Manufacturing, Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Quantum Computing revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Quantum Computing revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, D-Wave Solutions, IBM, Google, Microsoft, Rigetti Computing, Intel, Origin Quantum Computing Technology, Anyon Systems Inc., Cambridge Quantum Computing Limited

Enquire For Customization In The Report @ https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3416707/china-quantum-computing-market

Why to Buy this Report?

Exhaustive analysis of business strategies of top players in the global Quantum Computing market, the value chain, raw materials, and industry variables

Easy to understand, to-the-point data, statistics, and information on the global Quantum Computing market, its segments, and sub-segments

Deep research on distribution channels and the distribution chain including retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, dealers, suppliers, and consumers

Thorough evaluation of key regional Quantum Computing markets based on CAGR, supply and demand, macroeconomic patterns, customer purchasing patterns, and several other factors

Accurate and comprehensive study of the global Quantum Computing market with the help of SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and opportunity assessment

The report is a perfect example of a detailed and meticulously prepared research study on the global Quantum Computing market. It can be customized as per the requirements of the client. It not only caters to market players but also stakeholders and key decision makers looking for extensive research and analysis on the global Quantum Computing market.

Get Full Report In your Inbox Within 24 Hours at USD(3400): https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/cdbc1e70aa14a08332af06ad148f008f,0,1,china-quantum-computing-market

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.