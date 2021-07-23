Global Quality Management System (QMS) market: Volume and Value Estimations up to 2027 |IQS, Inc, MasterControl

Global Quality Management System (QMS) Market Overview:

The latest report up for sale by QY Research demonstrates that the global Quality Management System (QMS) market is likely to garner a great pace in the coming years. Analysts have scrutinized the market drivers, confinements, risks, and openings present in the overall market. The report shows course the market is expected to take in the coming years along with its estimations. The careful examination is aimed at understanding of the course of the market.

Global Quality Management System (QMS) Market: Segmentation

The global market for Quality Management System (QMS) is segmented on the basis of product, type, services, and technology. All of these segments have been studied individually. The detailed investigation allows assessment of the factors influencing the market. Experts have analyzed the nature of development, investments in research and development, changing consumption patterns, and a growing number of applications. In addition, analysts have also evaluated the changing economics around the market that are likely affecting its course.

Global Quality Management System (QMS) Market Competition by Players :

IQS, Inc, MasterControl, EtQ, Intelex Technologies, Pilgrim Quality Solutions, MetricStream, Sparta Systems, SAP, Arena Solutions, Autodesk, Oracle, Aras, AssurX, Plex Systems, IQMS, Unipoint Software, Ideagen, Dassault Systemes, Siemens, Micro Focus

Global Quality Management System (QMS) Sales and Revenue by Product Type Segments

On-premise, Cloud-based Quality Management System (QMS)

Global Quality Management System (QMS) Sales and Revenue by Application Segments

IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Healthcare and Life Science, Others

Global Quality Management System (QMS) Market: Regional Segmentation

The market is also segmented on the basis of geography. This segmentation allows the readers to get a holistic understanding of the market. It highlights the changing nature of the economies within the geographies that are influencing the global Quality Management System (QMS) market. Some of the geographical regions studied in the overall market are as follows:

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Global Quality Management System (QMS) Market: Research Methodology

The analysts at QY Research have used fundamental investigative approaches for a thorough examination of the global Quality Management System (QMS) market. The collected information has been closely evaluated to understand subtleties accurately. Moreover, data has been gathered from journals and market research experts to put together a document that sheds light on the ever-changing nature of market dynamics in an unbiased way.

Global Quality Management System (QMS) Market: Competitive Rivalry

Analysts have also discussed the nature of the competition present in the global Quality Management System (QMS) market. Companies have been discussed at great length to ascertain the leading ones and note the emerging ones. The report also mentions the strategic initiatives taken by these companies to get ahead of the game. Analysts look at potential mergers and acquisitions that are likely to define the progress of the market in the coming years.

TOC :

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Quality Management System (QMS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 On-premise

1.2.3 Cloud-based

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Quality Management System (QMS) Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 IT & Telecom

1.3.3 Manufacturing

1.3.4 Healthcare and Life Science

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Quality Management System (QMS) Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Quality Management System (QMS) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Quality Management System (QMS) Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Quality Management System (QMS) Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Quality Management System (QMS) Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Quality Management System (QMS) Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Quality Management System (QMS) Market Trends

2.3.2 Quality Management System (QMS) Market Drivers

2.3.3 Quality Management System (QMS) Market Challenges

2.3.4 Quality Management System (QMS) Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Quality Management System (QMS) Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Quality Management System (QMS) Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Quality Management System (QMS) Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Quality Management System (QMS) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Quality Management System (QMS) Revenue

3.4 Global Quality Management System (QMS) Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Quality Management System (QMS) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Quality Management System (QMS) Revenue in 2020

3.5 Quality Management System (QMS) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Quality Management System (QMS) Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Quality Management System (QMS) Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Quality Management System (QMS) Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Quality Management System (QMS) Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Quality Management System (QMS) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Quality Management System (QMS) Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Quality Management System (QMS) Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Quality Management System (QMS) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America

6.1 North America Quality Management System (QMS) Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Quality Management System (QMS) Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Quality Management System (QMS) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Quality Management System (QMS) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Quality Management System (QMS) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Quality Management System (QMS) Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Quality Management System (QMS) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Quality Management System (QMS) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Quality Management System (QMS) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Quality Management System (QMS) Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Quality Management System (QMS) Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Quality Management System (QMS) Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Quality Management System (QMS) Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Quality Management System (QMS) Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Quality Management System (QMS) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Quality Management System (QMS) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Quality Management System (QMS) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Quality Management System (QMS) Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Quality Management System (QMS) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Quality Management System (QMS) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Quality Management System (QMS) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Quality Management System (QMS) Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Quality Management System (QMS) Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Quality Management System (QMS) Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Quality Management System (QMS) Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Quality Management System (QMS) Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Quality Management System (QMS) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Quality Management System (QMS) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Quality Management System (QMS) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Quality Management System (QMS) Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Quality Management System (QMS) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Quality Management System (QMS) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Quality Management System (QMS) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Quality Management System (QMS) Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Quality Management System (QMS) Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Quality Management System (QMS) Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Quality Management System (QMS) Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Quality Management System (QMS) Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Quality Management System (QMS) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Quality Management System (QMS) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Quality Management System (QMS) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Quality Management System (QMS) Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Quality Management System (QMS) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Quality Management System (QMS) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Quality Management System (QMS) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Quality Management System (QMS) Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Quality Management System (QMS) Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Quality Management System (QMS) Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Quality Management System (QMS) Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Quality Management System (QMS) Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Quality Management System (QMS) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Quality Management System (QMS) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Quality Management System (QMS) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Quality Management System (QMS) Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Quality Management System (QMS) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Quality Management System (QMS) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Quality Management System (QMS) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Quality Management System (QMS) Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Quality Management System (QMS) Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Quality Management System (QMS) Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 IQS, Inc

11.1.1 IQS, Inc Company Details

11.1.2 IQS, Inc Business Overview

11.1.3 IQS, Inc Quality Management System (QMS) Introduction

11.1.4 IQS, Inc Revenue in Quality Management System (QMS) Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 IQS, Inc Recent Development

11.2 MasterControl

11.2.1 MasterControl Company Details

11.2.2 MasterControl Business Overview

11.2.3 MasterControl Quality Management System (QMS) Introduction

11.2.4 MasterControl Revenue in Quality Management System (QMS) Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 MasterControl Recent Development

11.3 EtQ

11.3.1 EtQ Company Details

11.3.2 EtQ Business Overview

11.3.3 EtQ Quality Management System (QMS) Introduction

11.3.4 EtQ Revenue in Quality Management System (QMS) Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 EtQ Recent Development

11.4 Intelex Technologies

11.4.1 Intelex Technologies Company Details

11.4.2 Intelex Technologies Business Overview

11.4.3 Intelex Technologies Quality Management System (QMS) Introduction

11.4.4 Intelex Technologies Revenue in Quality Management System (QMS) Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 Intelex Technologies Recent Development

11.5 Pilgrim Quality Solutions

11.5.1 Pilgrim Quality Solutions Company Details

11.5.2 Pilgrim Quality Solutions Business Overview

11.5.3 Pilgrim Quality Solutions Quality Management System (QMS) Introduction

11.5.4 Pilgrim Quality Solutions Revenue in Quality Management System (QMS) Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 Pilgrim Quality Solutions Recent Development

11.6 MetricStream

11.6.1 MetricStream Company Details

11.6.2 MetricStream Business Overview

11.6.3 MetricStream Quality Management System (QMS) Introduction

11.6.4 MetricStream Revenue in Quality Management System (QMS) Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 MetricStream Recent Development

11.7 Sparta Systems

11.7.1 Sparta Systems Company Details

11.7.2 Sparta Systems Business Overview

11.7.3 Sparta Systems Quality Management System (QMS) Introduction

11.7.4 Sparta Systems Revenue in Quality Management System (QMS) Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 Sparta Systems Recent Development

11.8 SAP

11.8.1 SAP Company Details

11.8.2 SAP Business Overview

11.8.3 SAP Quality Management System (QMS) Introduction

11.8.4 SAP Revenue in Quality Management System (QMS) Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 SAP Recent Development

11.9 Arena Solutions

11.9.1 Arena Solutions Company Details

11.9.2 Arena Solutions Business Overview

11.9.3 Arena Solutions Quality Management System (QMS) Introduction

11.9.4 Arena Solutions Revenue in Quality Management System (QMS) Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 Arena Solutions Recent Development

11.10 Autodesk

11.10.1 Autodesk Company Details

11.10.2 Autodesk Business Overview

11.10.3 Autodesk Quality Management System (QMS) Introduction

11.10.4 Autodesk Revenue in Quality Management System (QMS) Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 Autodesk Recent Development

11.11 Oracle

11.11.1 Oracle Company Details

11.11.2 Oracle Business Overview

11.11.3 Oracle Quality Management System (QMS) Introduction

11.11.4 Oracle Revenue in Quality Management System (QMS) Business (2016-2021)

11.11.5 Oracle Recent Development

11.12 Aras

11.12.1 Aras Company Details

11.12.2 Aras Business Overview

11.12.3 Aras Quality Management System (QMS) Introduction

11.12.4 Aras Revenue in Quality Management System (QMS) Business (2016-2021)

11.12.5 Aras Recent Development

11.13 AssurX

11.13.1 AssurX Company Details

11.13.2 AssurX Business Overview

11.13.3 AssurX Quality Management System (QMS) Introduction

11.13.4 AssurX Revenue in Quality Management System (QMS) Business (2016-2021)

11.13.5 AssurX Recent Development

11.14 Plex Systems

11.14.1 Plex Systems Company Details

11.14.2 Plex Systems Business Overview

11.14.3 Plex Systems Quality Management System (QMS) Introduction

11.14.4 Plex Systems Revenue in Quality Management System (QMS) Business (2016-2021)

11.14.5 Plex Systems Recent Development

11.15 IQMS

11.15.1 IQMS Company Details

11.15.2 IQMS Business Overview

11.15.3 IQMS Quality Management System (QMS) Introduction

11.15.4 IQMS Revenue in Quality Management System (QMS) Business (2016-2021)

11.15.5 IQMS Recent Development

11.16 Unipoint Software

11.16.1 Unipoint Software Company Details

11.16.2 Unipoint Software Business Overview

11.16.3 Unipoint Software Quality Management System (QMS) Introduction

11.16.4 Unipoint Software Revenue in Quality Management System (QMS) Business (2016-2021)

11.16.5 Unipoint Software Recent Development

11.17 Ideagen

11.17.1 Ideagen Company Details

11.17.2 Ideagen Business Overview

11.17.3 Ideagen Quality Management System (QMS) Introduction

11.17.4 Ideagen Revenue in Quality Management System (QMS) Business (2016-2021)

11.17.5 Ideagen Recent Development

11.18 Dassault Systemes

11.18.1 Dassault Systemes Company Details

11.18.2 Dassault Systemes Business Overview

11.18.3 Dassault Systemes Quality Management System (QMS) Introduction

11.18.4 Dassault Systemes Revenue in Quality Management System (QMS) Business (2016-2021)

11.18.5 Dassault Systemes Recent Development

11.18 Siemens

.1 Siemens Company Details

.2 Siemens Business Overview

.3 Siemens Quality Management System (QMS) Introduction

.4 Siemens Revenue in Quality Management System (QMS) Business (2016-2021)

.5 Siemens Recent Development

11.20 Micro Focus

11.20.1 Micro Focus Company Details

11.20.2 Micro Focus Business Overview

11.20.3 Micro Focus Quality Management System (QMS) Introduction

11.20.4 Micro Focus Revenue in Quality Management System (QMS) Business (2016-2021)

11.20.5 Micro Focus Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

About Us