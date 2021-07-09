QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global PV Metallization Silver Paste market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.

In silicon solar cells, forming good ohmic contact between the emitter and the metal with minimum contact resistance is critical to achieve peak electrical performance. Silver paste is commonly used to form contact. Factors related to paste chemistry, process conditions and the solar cell wafers influence the contact quality. This report concludes the front side silver paste and back side silver paste. The PV Metallization Silver Paste market covers Front Side Silver Paste, Back Side Silver Paste, etc. The typical players include Dupont, Heraeus, Giga Solar, Samsung SDI, etc. China is the largest consumer market, accounting for nearly 80% of global sales in 2019. Southeast Asia, South Korea, and Taiwan are close behind. The European and American markets produce less solar cells. The PV metallization silver paste are mainly used in Polycrystalline Silicon Solar Cell and Monocrystalline Silicon Solar Cell. In 2019, Monocrystalline Silicon Solar Cell application occupied about 65% sales market share in PV metallization silver paste market. Major manufacturers include Heraeus, DuPont, Samsung SDI, Giga Solar, DK Electronic Materials, Inc., Good-Ark, Changzhou Fusion New Material, Soltrium, Shanghai Transcom Scientific, Monocrystal, Wuhan Youleguang, Rutech, Xi’an Chuanglian and Leed, etc. Market Analysis and Insights: Global PV Metallization Silver Paste Market The global PV Metallization Silver Paste market size is projected to reach US$ 2800 million by 2027, from US$ 1929.2 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.5% during 2021-2027.

The Essential Content Covered in the Global PV Metallization Silver Paste Market Report :

* Top Key Company Profiles.

* Main Business and Rival Information

* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

* Market Share and Size

Top Players of PV Metallization Silver Paste Market are Studied: Heraeus, Dupont, Samsung SDI, Giga Solar, DK Electronic Materials, Inc., Good-Ark, Changzhou Fusion New Material, Soltrium, Shanghai Transcom Scientific, Monocrystal, Wuhan Youleguang, Rutech, Xi’an Chuanglian, Leed, Daejoo

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the PV Metallization Silver Paste market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: Front Side PV Metallization Silver Paste, Back Side PV Metallization Silver Paste

Segmentation by Application: Polycrystalline Silicon Solar Cell, Monocrystalline Silicon Solar Cell

Reasons to Buy this Report:

Industry Size & Forecast: Estimations on the global PV Metallization Silver Paste industry size on the basis of value and volume are provided in this part of the report

Study on Key Industry Trends: This section offers deep insights into the prevailing and upcoming PV Metallization Silver Paste trends

Segmental Analysis: Here, the report has examined the high-growth segments including product type, application, and end-users, taking into account their CAGR, share, and size

Future Prospects: Current PV Metallization Silver Paste developments and future opportunities estimated to emerge in the PV Metallization Silver Paste industry are looked into in this portion of the study

Geography-wise Analysis: The authors of the report have studied the regions having growth potential to help companies plan their future investments

Study on Competitive Landscape: The industry experts have offered thorough information about the strategic tactics adopted by the industry participants to consolidate their position. This assessment will help the players to strategize their activities in future.

TOC

1 PV Metallization Silver Paste Market Overview

1.1 PV Metallization Silver Paste Product Overview

1.2 PV Metallization Silver Paste Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Front Side PV Metallization Silver Paste

1.2.2 Back Side PV Metallization Silver Paste

1.3 Global PV Metallization Silver Paste Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global PV Metallization Silver Paste Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global PV Metallization Silver Paste Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global PV Metallization Silver Paste Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global PV Metallization Silver Paste Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global PV Metallization Silver Paste Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global PV Metallization Silver Paste Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global PV Metallization Silver Paste Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global PV Metallization Silver Paste Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global PV Metallization Silver Paste Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America PV Metallization Silver Paste Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe PV Metallization Silver Paste Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific PV Metallization Silver Paste Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America PV Metallization Silver Paste Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa PV Metallization Silver Paste Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global PV Metallization Silver Paste Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by PV Metallization Silver Paste Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by PV Metallization Silver Paste Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players PV Metallization Silver Paste Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers PV Metallization Silver Paste Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 PV Metallization Silver Paste Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 PV Metallization Silver Paste Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by PV Metallization Silver Paste Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in PV Metallization Silver Paste as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into PV Metallization Silver Paste Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers PV Metallization Silver Paste Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 PV Metallization Silver Paste Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global PV Metallization Silver Paste Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global PV Metallization Silver Paste Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global PV Metallization Silver Paste Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global PV Metallization Silver Paste Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global PV Metallization Silver Paste Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global PV Metallization Silver Paste Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global PV Metallization Silver Paste Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global PV Metallization Silver Paste Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global PV Metallization Silver Paste Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global PV Metallization Silver Paste by Application

4.1 PV Metallization Silver Paste Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Polycrystalline Silicon Solar Cell

4.1.2 Monocrystalline Silicon Solar Cell

4.2 Global PV Metallization Silver Paste Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global PV Metallization Silver Paste Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global PV Metallization Silver Paste Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global PV Metallization Silver Paste Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global PV Metallization Silver Paste Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global PV Metallization Silver Paste Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global PV Metallization Silver Paste Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global PV Metallization Silver Paste Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global PV Metallization Silver Paste Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global PV Metallization Silver Paste Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America PV Metallization Silver Paste Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe PV Metallization Silver Paste Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific PV Metallization Silver Paste Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America PV Metallization Silver Paste Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa PV Metallization Silver Paste Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America PV Metallization Silver Paste by Country

5.1 North America PV Metallization Silver Paste Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America PV Metallization Silver Paste Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America PV Metallization Silver Paste Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America PV Metallization Silver Paste Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America PV Metallization Silver Paste Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America PV Metallization Silver Paste Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe PV Metallization Silver Paste by Country

6.1 Europe PV Metallization Silver Paste Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe PV Metallization Silver Paste Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe PV Metallization Silver Paste Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe PV Metallization Silver Paste Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe PV Metallization Silver Paste Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe PV Metallization Silver Paste Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific PV Metallization Silver Paste by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific PV Metallization Silver Paste Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific PV Metallization Silver Paste Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific PV Metallization Silver Paste Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific PV Metallization Silver Paste Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific PV Metallization Silver Paste Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific PV Metallization Silver Paste Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America PV Metallization Silver Paste by Country

8.1 Latin America PV Metallization Silver Paste Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America PV Metallization Silver Paste Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America PV Metallization Silver Paste Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America PV Metallization Silver Paste Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America PV Metallization Silver Paste Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America PV Metallization Silver Paste Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa PV Metallization Silver Paste by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa PV Metallization Silver Paste Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa PV Metallization Silver Paste Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa PV Metallization Silver Paste Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa PV Metallization Silver Paste Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa PV Metallization Silver Paste Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa PV Metallization Silver Paste Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in PV Metallization Silver Paste Business

10.1 Heraeus

10.1.1 Heraeus Corporation Information

10.1.2 Heraeus Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Heraeus PV Metallization Silver Paste Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Heraeus PV Metallization Silver Paste Products Offered

10.1.5 Heraeus Recent Development

10.2 Dupont

10.2.1 Dupont Corporation Information

10.2.2 Dupont Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Dupont PV Metallization Silver Paste Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Dupont PV Metallization Silver Paste Products Offered

10.2.5 Dupont Recent Development

10.3 Samsung SDI

10.3.1 Samsung SDI Corporation Information

10.3.2 Samsung SDI Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Samsung SDI PV Metallization Silver Paste Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Samsung SDI PV Metallization Silver Paste Products Offered

10.3.5 Samsung SDI Recent Development

10.4 Giga Solar

10.4.1 Giga Solar Corporation Information

10.4.2 Giga Solar Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Giga Solar PV Metallization Silver Paste Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Giga Solar PV Metallization Silver Paste Products Offered

10.4.5 Giga Solar Recent Development

10.5 DK Electronic Materials, Inc.

10.5.1 DK Electronic Materials, Inc. Corporation Information

10.5.2 DK Electronic Materials, Inc. Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 DK Electronic Materials, Inc. PV Metallization Silver Paste Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 DK Electronic Materials, Inc. PV Metallization Silver Paste Products Offered

10.5.5 DK Electronic Materials, Inc. Recent Development

10.6 Good-Ark

10.6.1 Good-Ark Corporation Information

10.6.2 Good-Ark Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Good-Ark PV Metallization Silver Paste Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Good-Ark PV Metallization Silver Paste Products Offered

10.6.5 Good-Ark Recent Development

10.7 Changzhou Fusion New Material

10.7.1 Changzhou Fusion New Material Corporation Information

10.7.2 Changzhou Fusion New Material Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Changzhou Fusion New Material PV Metallization Silver Paste Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Changzhou Fusion New Material PV Metallization Silver Paste Products Offered

10.7.5 Changzhou Fusion New Material Recent Development

10.8 Soltrium

10.8.1 Soltrium Corporation Information

10.8.2 Soltrium Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Soltrium PV Metallization Silver Paste Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Soltrium PV Metallization Silver Paste Products Offered

10.8.5 Soltrium Recent Development

10.9 Shanghai Transcom Scientific

10.9.1 Shanghai Transcom Scientific Corporation Information

10.9.2 Shanghai Transcom Scientific Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Shanghai Transcom Scientific PV Metallization Silver Paste Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Shanghai Transcom Scientific PV Metallization Silver Paste Products Offered

10.9.5 Shanghai Transcom Scientific Recent Development

10.10 Monocrystal

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 PV Metallization Silver Paste Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Monocrystal PV Metallization Silver Paste Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Monocrystal Recent Development

10.11 Wuhan Youleguang

10.11.1 Wuhan Youleguang Corporation Information

10.11.2 Wuhan Youleguang Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Wuhan Youleguang PV Metallization Silver Paste Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Wuhan Youleguang PV Metallization Silver Paste Products Offered

10.11.5 Wuhan Youleguang Recent Development

10.12 Rutech

10.12.1 Rutech Corporation Information

10.12.2 Rutech Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Rutech PV Metallization Silver Paste Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Rutech PV Metallization Silver Paste Products Offered

10.12.5 Rutech Recent Development

10.13 Xi’an Chuanglian

10.13.1 Xi’an Chuanglian Corporation Information

10.13.2 Xi’an Chuanglian Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Xi’an Chuanglian PV Metallization Silver Paste Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Xi’an Chuanglian PV Metallization Silver Paste Products Offered

10.13.5 Xi’an Chuanglian Recent Development

10.14 Leed

10.14.1 Leed Corporation Information

10.14.2 Leed Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Leed PV Metallization Silver Paste Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Leed PV Metallization Silver Paste Products Offered

10.14.5 Leed Recent Development

10.15 Daejoo

10.15.1 Daejoo Corporation Information

10.15.2 Daejoo Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Daejoo PV Metallization Silver Paste Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Daejoo PV Metallization Silver Paste Products Offered

10.15.5 Daejoo Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 PV Metallization Silver Paste Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 PV Metallization Silver Paste Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 PV Metallization Silver Paste Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 PV Metallization Silver Paste Distributors

12.3 PV Metallization Silver Paste Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

