A photovoltaic (PV) junction box is an important part of the solar panels. The junction box is an enclosure on the module where the PV strings are electrically connected. Junction boxes are installed by photovoltaic (PV) manufacturers directly on to the back of every PV panel and serve as the interface between the conductors ribbons on the panel and the DC input and output cables. Global PV Junction Box key players include ZJRH, Jinko, Tonglin, GZX, TE Connectivity, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share about 25%. China is the largest market, with a share about 50%, followed by North America and Europe, both with a share about 15 percent. In terms of product, Non-Potting PV Junction Box is the largest segment, with a share about 50%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Utility, followed by Commercial, and Residential. Market Analysis and Insights: Global PV Junction Box Market The global PV Junction Box market size is projected to reach US$ 1824.9 million by 2027, from US$ 1131 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.0% during 2021-2027.

The Essential Content Covered in the Global PV Junction Box Market Report :

* Top Key Company Profiles.

* Main Business and Rival Information

* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

* Market Share and Size

Top Players of PV Junction Box Market are Studied: ZJRH, Sunter, JMTHY, Forsol, QC, Friends Technology, Amphenol, Yitong, Tonglin, LV Solar, GZX, Xtong Technology, UKT, Yangzhou Langri, Dongguan Zerun, Linyang, Jiangsu Haitian, Jinko, Wintersun, ZJCY, TE Connectivity, Yukita, Lumberg, Kostal, Bizlink, Shoals, Stäubli Electrical Connectors, Onamba, Kitani, Hosiden

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the PV Junction Box market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: Potting PV Junction Box, Non-Potting PV Junction Box

Segmentation by Application: Residential, Commercial, Utility

TOC

1 PV Junction Box Market Overview

1.1 PV Junction Box Product Overview

1.2 PV Junction Box Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Potting PV Junction Box

1.2.2 Non-Potting PV Junction Box

1.3 Global PV Junction Box Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global PV Junction Box Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global PV Junction Box Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global PV Junction Box Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global PV Junction Box Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global PV Junction Box Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global PV Junction Box Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global PV Junction Box Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global PV Junction Box Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global PV Junction Box Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America PV Junction Box Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe PV Junction Box Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific PV Junction Box Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America PV Junction Box Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa PV Junction Box Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global PV Junction Box Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by PV Junction Box Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by PV Junction Box Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players PV Junction Box Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers PV Junction Box Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 PV Junction Box Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 PV Junction Box Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by PV Junction Box Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in PV Junction Box as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into PV Junction Box Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers PV Junction Box Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 PV Junction Box Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global PV Junction Box Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global PV Junction Box Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global PV Junction Box Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global PV Junction Box Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global PV Junction Box Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global PV Junction Box Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global PV Junction Box Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global PV Junction Box Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global PV Junction Box Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global PV Junction Box by Application

4.1 PV Junction Box Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Residential

4.1.2 Commercial

4.1.3 Utility

4.2 Global PV Junction Box Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global PV Junction Box Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global PV Junction Box Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global PV Junction Box Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global PV Junction Box Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global PV Junction Box Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global PV Junction Box Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global PV Junction Box Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global PV Junction Box Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global PV Junction Box Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America PV Junction Box Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe PV Junction Box Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific PV Junction Box Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America PV Junction Box Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa PV Junction Box Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America PV Junction Box by Country

5.1 North America PV Junction Box Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America PV Junction Box Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America PV Junction Box Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America PV Junction Box Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America PV Junction Box Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America PV Junction Box Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe PV Junction Box by Country

6.1 Europe PV Junction Box Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe PV Junction Box Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe PV Junction Box Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe PV Junction Box Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe PV Junction Box Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe PV Junction Box Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific PV Junction Box by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific PV Junction Box Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific PV Junction Box Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific PV Junction Box Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific PV Junction Box Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific PV Junction Box Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific PV Junction Box Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America PV Junction Box by Country

8.1 Latin America PV Junction Box Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America PV Junction Box Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America PV Junction Box Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America PV Junction Box Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America PV Junction Box Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America PV Junction Box Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa PV Junction Box by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa PV Junction Box Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa PV Junction Box Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa PV Junction Box Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa PV Junction Box Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa PV Junction Box Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa PV Junction Box Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in PV Junction Box Business

10.1 ZJRH

10.1.1 ZJRH Corporation Information

10.1.2 ZJRH Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 ZJRH PV Junction Box Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 ZJRH PV Junction Box Products Offered

10.1.5 ZJRH Recent Development

10.2 Sunter

10.2.1 Sunter Corporation Information

10.2.2 Sunter Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Sunter PV Junction Box Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Sunter PV Junction Box Products Offered

10.2.5 Sunter Recent Development

10.3 JMTHY

10.3.1 JMTHY Corporation Information

10.3.2 JMTHY Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 JMTHY PV Junction Box Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 JMTHY PV Junction Box Products Offered

10.3.5 JMTHY Recent Development

10.4 Forsol

10.4.1 Forsol Corporation Information

10.4.2 Forsol Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Forsol PV Junction Box Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Forsol PV Junction Box Products Offered

10.4.5 Forsol Recent Development

10.5 QC

10.5.1 QC Corporation Information

10.5.2 QC Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 QC PV Junction Box Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 QC PV Junction Box Products Offered

10.5.5 QC Recent Development

10.6 Friends Technology

10.6.1 Friends Technology Corporation Information

10.6.2 Friends Technology Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Friends Technology PV Junction Box Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Friends Technology PV Junction Box Products Offered

10.6.5 Friends Technology Recent Development

10.7 Amphenol

10.7.1 Amphenol Corporation Information

10.7.2 Amphenol Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Amphenol PV Junction Box Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Amphenol PV Junction Box Products Offered

10.7.5 Amphenol Recent Development

10.8 Yitong

10.8.1 Yitong Corporation Information

10.8.2 Yitong Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Yitong PV Junction Box Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Yitong PV Junction Box Products Offered

10.8.5 Yitong Recent Development

10.9 Tonglin

10.9.1 Tonglin Corporation Information

10.9.2 Tonglin Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Tonglin PV Junction Box Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Tonglin PV Junction Box Products Offered

10.9.5 Tonglin Recent Development

10.10 LV Solar

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 PV Junction Box Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 LV Solar PV Junction Box Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 LV Solar Recent Development

10.11 GZX

10.11.1 GZX Corporation Information

10.11.2 GZX Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 GZX PV Junction Box Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 GZX PV Junction Box Products Offered

10.11.5 GZX Recent Development

10.12 Xtong Technology

10.12.1 Xtong Technology Corporation Information

10.12.2 Xtong Technology Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Xtong Technology PV Junction Box Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Xtong Technology PV Junction Box Products Offered

10.12.5 Xtong Technology Recent Development

10.13 UKT

10.13.1 UKT Corporation Information

10.13.2 UKT Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 UKT PV Junction Box Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 UKT PV Junction Box Products Offered

10.13.5 UKT Recent Development

10.14 Yangzhou Langri

10.14.1 Yangzhou Langri Corporation Information

10.14.2 Yangzhou Langri Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Yangzhou Langri PV Junction Box Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Yangzhou Langri PV Junction Box Products Offered

10.14.5 Yangzhou Langri Recent Development

10.15 Dongguan Zerun

10.15.1 Dongguan Zerun Corporation Information

10.15.2 Dongguan Zerun Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Dongguan Zerun PV Junction Box Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Dongguan Zerun PV Junction Box Products Offered

10.15.5 Dongguan Zerun Recent Development

10.16 Linyang

10.16.1 Linyang Corporation Information

10.16.2 Linyang Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Linyang PV Junction Box Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Linyang PV Junction Box Products Offered

10.16.5 Linyang Recent Development

10.17 Jiangsu Haitian

10.17.1 Jiangsu Haitian Corporation Information

10.17.2 Jiangsu Haitian Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Jiangsu Haitian PV Junction Box Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Jiangsu Haitian PV Junction Box Products Offered

10.17.5 Jiangsu Haitian Recent Development

10.18 Jinko

10.18.1 Jinko Corporation Information

10.18.2 Jinko Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Jinko PV Junction Box Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Jinko PV Junction Box Products Offered

10.18.5 Jinko Recent Development

10.19 Wintersun

10.19.1 Wintersun Corporation Information

10.19.2 Wintersun Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Wintersun PV Junction Box Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 Wintersun PV Junction Box Products Offered

10.19.5 Wintersun Recent Development

10.20 ZJCY

10.20.1 ZJCY Corporation Information

10.20.2 ZJCY Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 ZJCY PV Junction Box Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 ZJCY PV Junction Box Products Offered

10.20.5 ZJCY Recent Development

10.21 TE Connectivity

10.21.1 TE Connectivity Corporation Information

10.21.2 TE Connectivity Introduction and Business Overview

10.21.3 TE Connectivity PV Junction Box Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.21.4 TE Connectivity PV Junction Box Products Offered

10.21.5 TE Connectivity Recent Development

10.22 Yukita

10.22.1 Yukita Corporation Information

10.22.2 Yukita Introduction and Business Overview

10.22.3 Yukita PV Junction Box Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.22.4 Yukita PV Junction Box Products Offered

10.22.5 Yukita Recent Development

10.23 Lumberg

10.23.1 Lumberg Corporation Information

10.23.2 Lumberg Introduction and Business Overview

10.23.3 Lumberg PV Junction Box Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.23.4 Lumberg PV Junction Box Products Offered

10.23.5 Lumberg Recent Development

10.24 Kostal

10.24.1 Kostal Corporation Information

10.24.2 Kostal Introduction and Business Overview

10.24.3 Kostal PV Junction Box Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.24.4 Kostal PV Junction Box Products Offered

10.24.5 Kostal Recent Development

10.25 Bizlink

10.25.1 Bizlink Corporation Information

10.25.2 Bizlink Introduction and Business Overview

10.25.3 Bizlink PV Junction Box Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.25.4 Bizlink PV Junction Box Products Offered

10.25.5 Bizlink Recent Development

10.26 Shoals

10.26.1 Shoals Corporation Information

10.26.2 Shoals Introduction and Business Overview

10.26.3 Shoals PV Junction Box Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.26.4 Shoals PV Junction Box Products Offered

10.26.5 Shoals Recent Development

10.27 Stäubli Electrical Connectors

10.27.1 Stäubli Electrical Connectors Corporation Information

10.27.2 Stäubli Electrical Connectors Introduction and Business Overview

10.27.3 Stäubli Electrical Connectors PV Junction Box Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.27.4 Stäubli Electrical Connectors PV Junction Box Products Offered

10.27.5 Stäubli Electrical Connectors Recent Development

10.28 Onamba

10.28.1 Onamba Corporation Information

10.28.2 Onamba Introduction and Business Overview

10.28.3 Onamba PV Junction Box Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.28.4 Onamba PV Junction Box Products Offered

10.28.5 Onamba Recent Development

10.29 Kitani

10.29.1 Kitani Corporation Information

10.29.2 Kitani Introduction and Business Overview

10.29.3 Kitani PV Junction Box Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.29.4 Kitani PV Junction Box Products Offered

10.29.5 Kitani Recent Development

10.30 Hosiden

10.30.1 Hosiden Corporation Information

10.30.2 Hosiden Introduction and Business Overview

10.30.3 Hosiden PV Junction Box Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.30.4 Hosiden PV Junction Box Products Offered

10.30.5 Hosiden Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 PV Junction Box Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 PV Junction Box Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 PV Junction Box Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 PV Junction Box Distributors

12.3 PV Junction Box Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

