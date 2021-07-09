QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global PV Junction Box market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.
A photovoltaic (PV) junction box is an important part of the solar panels. The junction box is an enclosure on the module where the PV strings are electrically connected. Junction boxes are installed by photovoltaic (PV) manufacturers directly on to the back of every PV panel and serve as the interface between the conductors ribbons on the panel and the DC input and output cables. Global PV Junction Box key players include ZJRH, Jinko, Tonglin, GZX, TE Connectivity, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share about 25%. China is the largest market, with a share about 50%, followed by North America and Europe, both with a share about 15 percent. In terms of product, Non-Potting PV Junction Box is the largest segment, with a share about 50%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Utility, followed by Commercial, and Residential. Market Analysis and Insights: Global PV Junction Box Market The global PV Junction Box market size is projected to reach US$ 1824.9 million by 2027, from US$ 1131 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.0% during 2021-2027.
Top Players of PV Junction Box Market are Studied: ZJRH, Sunter, JMTHY, Forsol, QC, Friends Technology, Amphenol, Yitong, Tonglin, LV Solar, GZX, Xtong Technology, UKT, Yangzhou Langri, Dongguan Zerun, Linyang, Jiangsu Haitian, Jinko, Wintersun, ZJCY, TE Connectivity, Yukita, Lumberg, Kostal, Bizlink, Shoals, Stäubli Electrical Connectors, Onamba, Kitani, Hosiden
The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the PV Junction Box market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.
Segmentation by Type: Potting PV Junction Box, Non-Potting PV Junction Box
Segmentation by Application: Residential, Commercial, Utility
