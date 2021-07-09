QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global PTZ Cameras market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.
A pantiltzoom camera (PTZ camera) is a camera that is capable of remote directional and zoom control. PTZ cameras make it possible to monitor large areas with a single security camera. The pan-tilt module allows you to remotely control the viewing area. Their mobile apps even give you remote control of your PTZ camera from anywhere in the world. The optical zoom feature provides the ability to focus on fine details like faces or license plates. United States is the largest PTZ Cameras market with about 25% market share. China is follower, accounting for about 24% market share. The key players are AXIS, Hikvision, FLIR, Panasonic, Wolfowitz, Logitech, Dahua Technology, Canon, Bosch Security Systems, Honeywell, Sony, Vaddio, Infinova, YAAN, Bolin Technology, ACTi, Pelco, Videotec, MOBOTIX, Vicon, Avonic, Marshall, CP PLUS etc. Top 3 companies occupied about 34% market share. Market Analysis and Insights: Global PTZ Cameras Market The global PTZ Cameras market size is projected to reach US$ 3267.1 million by 2027, from US$ 1310.5 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 14.1% during 2021-2027.
The Essential Content Covered in the Global PTZ Cameras Market Report :
* Top Key Company Profiles.
* Main Business and Rival Information
* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis
* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
* Market Share and Size
Top Players of PTZ Cameras Market are Studied: AXIS, Hikvision, FLIR, Panasonic, Wolfowitz, Logitech, Dahua Technology, Canon, Bosch Security Systems, Honeywell, Sony, Vaddio, Infinova, YAAN, Bolin Technology, ACTi, Pelco, Videotec, MOBOTIX, Vicon, Avonic, Marshall, CP PLUS
The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the PTZ Cameras market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.
Segmentation by Type: HD PTZ Cameras, Full HD PTZ Cameras, UHD PTZ Cameras, SHD PTZ Cameras
Segmentation by Application: Home, Broadcast TV, Video-Conferencing, House of Worship, Live Sports and Events, Educational Environment, Corporate Araining, Large Auditoriums, Distance Learning, Others, The others application include Courtrooms,Sports Stadiums and Telemedicine.
TOC
1 PTZ Cameras Market Overview
1.1 PTZ Cameras Product Overview
1.2 PTZ Cameras Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 HD PTZ Cameras
1.2.2 Full HD PTZ Cameras
1.2.3 UHD PTZ Cameras
1.2.4 SHD PTZ Cameras
1.3 Global PTZ Cameras Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global PTZ Cameras Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global PTZ Cameras Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global PTZ Cameras Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global PTZ Cameras Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global PTZ Cameras Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global PTZ Cameras Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global PTZ Cameras Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global PTZ Cameras Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global PTZ Cameras Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America PTZ Cameras Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe PTZ Cameras Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific PTZ Cameras Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America PTZ Cameras Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa PTZ Cameras Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global PTZ Cameras Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by PTZ Cameras Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by PTZ Cameras Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players PTZ Cameras Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers PTZ Cameras Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 PTZ Cameras Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 PTZ Cameras Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by PTZ Cameras Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in PTZ Cameras as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into PTZ Cameras Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers PTZ Cameras Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 PTZ Cameras Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global PTZ Cameras Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global PTZ Cameras Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global PTZ Cameras Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global PTZ Cameras Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global PTZ Cameras Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global PTZ Cameras Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global PTZ Cameras Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global PTZ Cameras Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global PTZ Cameras Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global PTZ Cameras by Application
4.1 PTZ Cameras Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Home
4.1.2 Broadcast TV
4.1.3 Video-Conferencing
4.1.4 House of Worship
4.1.5 Live Sports and Events
4.1.6 Educational Environment
4.1.7 Corporate Araining
4.1.8 Large Auditoriums
4.1.9 Distance Learning
4.1.10 Others
4.2 Global PTZ Cameras Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global PTZ Cameras Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global PTZ Cameras Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global PTZ Cameras Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global PTZ Cameras Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global PTZ Cameras Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global PTZ Cameras Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global PTZ Cameras Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global PTZ Cameras Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global PTZ Cameras Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America PTZ Cameras Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe PTZ Cameras Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific PTZ Cameras Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America PTZ Cameras Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa PTZ Cameras Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America PTZ Cameras by Country
5.1 North America PTZ Cameras Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America PTZ Cameras Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America PTZ Cameras Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America PTZ Cameras Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America PTZ Cameras Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America PTZ Cameras Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe PTZ Cameras by Country
6.1 Europe PTZ Cameras Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe PTZ Cameras Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe PTZ Cameras Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe PTZ Cameras Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe PTZ Cameras Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe PTZ Cameras Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific PTZ Cameras by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific PTZ Cameras Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific PTZ Cameras Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific PTZ Cameras Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific PTZ Cameras Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific PTZ Cameras Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific PTZ Cameras Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America PTZ Cameras by Country
8.1 Latin America PTZ Cameras Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America PTZ Cameras Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America PTZ Cameras Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America PTZ Cameras Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America PTZ Cameras Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America PTZ Cameras Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa PTZ Cameras by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa PTZ Cameras Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa PTZ Cameras Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa PTZ Cameras Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa PTZ Cameras Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa PTZ Cameras Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa PTZ Cameras Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in PTZ Cameras Business
10.1 AXIS
10.1.1 AXIS Corporation Information
10.1.2 AXIS Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 AXIS PTZ Cameras Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 AXIS PTZ Cameras Products Offered
10.1.5 AXIS Recent Development
10.2 Hikvision
10.2.1 Hikvision Corporation Information
10.2.2 Hikvision Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Hikvision PTZ Cameras Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 Hikvision PTZ Cameras Products Offered
10.2.5 Hikvision Recent Development
10.3 FLIR
10.3.1 FLIR Corporation Information
10.3.2 FLIR Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 FLIR PTZ Cameras Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 FLIR PTZ Cameras Products Offered
10.3.5 FLIR Recent Development
10.4 Panasonic
10.4.1 Panasonic Corporation Information
10.4.2 Panasonic Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Panasonic PTZ Cameras Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Panasonic PTZ Cameras Products Offered
10.4.5 Panasonic Recent Development
10.5 Wolfowitz
10.5.1 Wolfowitz Corporation Information
10.5.2 Wolfowitz Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Wolfowitz PTZ Cameras Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Wolfowitz PTZ Cameras Products Offered
10.5.5 Wolfowitz Recent Development
10.6 Logitech
10.6.1 Logitech Corporation Information
10.6.2 Logitech Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Logitech PTZ Cameras Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Logitech PTZ Cameras Products Offered
10.6.5 Logitech Recent Development
10.7 Dahua Technology
10.7.1 Dahua Technology Corporation Information
10.7.2 Dahua Technology Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Dahua Technology PTZ Cameras Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Dahua Technology PTZ Cameras Products Offered
10.7.5 Dahua Technology Recent Development
10.8 Canon
10.8.1 Canon Corporation Information
10.8.2 Canon Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Canon PTZ Cameras Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Canon PTZ Cameras Products Offered
10.8.5 Canon Recent Development
10.9 Bosch Security Systems
10.9.1 Bosch Security Systems Corporation Information
10.9.2 Bosch Security Systems Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Bosch Security Systems PTZ Cameras Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Bosch Security Systems PTZ Cameras Products Offered
10.9.5 Bosch Security Systems Recent Development
10.10 Honeywell
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 PTZ Cameras Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Honeywell PTZ Cameras Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Honeywell Recent Development
10.11 Sony
10.11.1 Sony Corporation Information
10.11.2 Sony Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 Sony PTZ Cameras Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 Sony PTZ Cameras Products Offered
10.11.5 Sony Recent Development
10.12 Vaddio
10.12.1 Vaddio Corporation Information
10.12.2 Vaddio Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 Vaddio PTZ Cameras Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 Vaddio PTZ Cameras Products Offered
10.12.5 Vaddio Recent Development
10.13 Infinova
10.13.1 Infinova Corporation Information
10.13.2 Infinova Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 Infinova PTZ Cameras Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 Infinova PTZ Cameras Products Offered
10.13.5 Infinova Recent Development
10.14 YAAN
10.14.1 YAAN Corporation Information
10.14.2 YAAN Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 YAAN PTZ Cameras Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 YAAN PTZ Cameras Products Offered
10.14.5 YAAN Recent Development
10.15 Bolin Technology
10.15.1 Bolin Technology Corporation Information
10.15.2 Bolin Technology Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 Bolin Technology PTZ Cameras Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 Bolin Technology PTZ Cameras Products Offered
10.15.5 Bolin Technology Recent Development
10.16 ACTi
10.16.1 ACTi Corporation Information
10.16.2 ACTi Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 ACTi PTZ Cameras Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.16.4 ACTi PTZ Cameras Products Offered
10.16.5 ACTi Recent Development
10.17 Pelco
10.17.1 Pelco Corporation Information
10.17.2 Pelco Introduction and Business Overview
10.17.3 Pelco PTZ Cameras Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.17.4 Pelco PTZ Cameras Products Offered
10.17.5 Pelco Recent Development
10.18 Videotec
10.18.1 Videotec Corporation Information
10.18.2 Videotec Introduction and Business Overview
10.18.3 Videotec PTZ Cameras Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.18.4 Videotec PTZ Cameras Products Offered
10.18.5 Videotec Recent Development
10.19 MOBOTIX
10.19.1 MOBOTIX Corporation Information
10.19.2 MOBOTIX Introduction and Business Overview
10.19.3 MOBOTIX PTZ Cameras Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.19.4 MOBOTIX PTZ Cameras Products Offered
10.19.5 MOBOTIX Recent Development
10.20 Vicon
10.20.1 Vicon Corporation Information
10.20.2 Vicon Introduction and Business Overview
10.20.3 Vicon PTZ Cameras Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.20.4 Vicon PTZ Cameras Products Offered
10.20.5 Vicon Recent Development
10.21 Avonic
10.21.1 Avonic Corporation Information
10.21.2 Avonic Introduction and Business Overview
10.21.3 Avonic PTZ Cameras Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.21.4 Avonic PTZ Cameras Products Offered
10.21.5 Avonic Recent Development
10.22 Marshall
10.22.1 Marshall Corporation Information
10.22.2 Marshall Introduction and Business Overview
10.22.3 Marshall PTZ Cameras Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.22.4 Marshall PTZ Cameras Products Offered
10.22.5 Marshall Recent Development
10.23 CP PLUS
10.23.1 CP PLUS Corporation Information
10.23.2 CP PLUS Introduction and Business Overview
10.23.3 CP PLUS PTZ Cameras Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.23.4 CP PLUS PTZ Cameras Products Offered
10.23.5 CP PLUS Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 PTZ Cameras Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 PTZ Cameras Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 PTZ Cameras Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 PTZ Cameras Distributors
12.3 PTZ Cameras Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
