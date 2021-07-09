QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global PTZ Camera market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.

A pan–tilt–zoom camera (PTZ camera) is a camera that is capable of remote directional and zoom control. PTZ cameras make it possible to monitor large areas with a single security camera. The pan-tilt module allows you to remotely control the viewing area. Their mobile apps even give you remote control of your PTZ camera from anywhere in the world. The optical zoom feature provides the ability to focus on fine details like faces or license plates. United States is the largest PTZ Camera market with about 25% market share. China is follower, accounting for about 24% market share. The key players are Axis, FLIR, Hikvision, Honeywell, Panasonic, Vaddio, Dahua Technology, Infinova, Pelco, Canon, Sony, Bosch Security Systems, Vicon, Avigilon, YAAN etc. Top 3 companies occupied about 34% market share. Market Analysis and Insights: Global PTZ Camera Market The global PTZ Camera market size is projected to reach US$ 3754.4 million by 2027, from US$ 3158.4 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 2.5% during 2021-2027.

Top Players of PTZ Camera Market are Studied: Axis, FLIR, Hikvision, Honeywell, Panasonic, Vaddio, Dahua Technology, Infinova, Pelco, Canon, Sony, Bosch Security Systems, Vicon, Avigilon, YAAN

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the PTZ Camera market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: Indoor PTZ Camera, Outdoor PTZ Camera

Segmentation by Application: Government and Military, Industry, Residential, Commercial

Reasons to Buy this Report:

Industry Size & Forecast: Estimations on the global PTZ Camera industry size on the basis of value and volume are provided in this part of the report

Study on Key Industry Trends: This section offers deep insights into the prevailing and upcoming PTZ Camera trends

Segmental Analysis: Here, the report has examined the high-growth segments including product type, application, and end-users, taking into account their CAGR, share, and size

Future Prospects: Current PTZ Camera developments and future opportunities estimated to emerge in the PTZ Camera industry are looked into in this portion of the study

Geography-wise Analysis: The authors of the report have studied the regions having growth potential to help companies plan their future investments

Study on Competitive Landscape: The industry experts have offered thorough information about the strategic tactics adopted by the industry participants to consolidate their position. This assessment will help the players to strategize their activities in future.

TOC

1 PTZ Camera Market Overview

1.1 PTZ Camera Product Overview

1.2 PTZ Camera Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Indoor PTZ Camera

1.2.2 Outdoor PTZ Camera

1.3 Global PTZ Camera Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global PTZ Camera Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global PTZ Camera Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global PTZ Camera Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global PTZ Camera Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global PTZ Camera Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global PTZ Camera Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global PTZ Camera Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global PTZ Camera Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global PTZ Camera Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America PTZ Camera Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe PTZ Camera Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific PTZ Camera Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America PTZ Camera Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa PTZ Camera Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global PTZ Camera Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by PTZ Camera Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by PTZ Camera Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players PTZ Camera Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers PTZ Camera Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 PTZ Camera Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 PTZ Camera Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by PTZ Camera Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in PTZ Camera as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into PTZ Camera Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers PTZ Camera Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 PTZ Camera Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global PTZ Camera Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global PTZ Camera Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global PTZ Camera Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global PTZ Camera Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global PTZ Camera Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global PTZ Camera Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global PTZ Camera Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global PTZ Camera Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global PTZ Camera Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global PTZ Camera by Application

4.1 PTZ Camera Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Government and Military

4.1.2 Industry

4.1.3 Residential

4.1.4 Commercial

4.2 Global PTZ Camera Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global PTZ Camera Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global PTZ Camera Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global PTZ Camera Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global PTZ Camera Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global PTZ Camera Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global PTZ Camera Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global PTZ Camera Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global PTZ Camera Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global PTZ Camera Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America PTZ Camera Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe PTZ Camera Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific PTZ Camera Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America PTZ Camera Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa PTZ Camera Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America PTZ Camera by Country

5.1 North America PTZ Camera Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America PTZ Camera Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America PTZ Camera Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America PTZ Camera Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America PTZ Camera Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America PTZ Camera Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe PTZ Camera by Country

6.1 Europe PTZ Camera Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe PTZ Camera Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe PTZ Camera Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe PTZ Camera Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe PTZ Camera Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe PTZ Camera Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific PTZ Camera by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific PTZ Camera Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific PTZ Camera Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific PTZ Camera Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific PTZ Camera Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific PTZ Camera Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific PTZ Camera Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America PTZ Camera by Country

8.1 Latin America PTZ Camera Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America PTZ Camera Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America PTZ Camera Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America PTZ Camera Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America PTZ Camera Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America PTZ Camera Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa PTZ Camera by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa PTZ Camera Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa PTZ Camera Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa PTZ Camera Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa PTZ Camera Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa PTZ Camera Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa PTZ Camera Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in PTZ Camera Business

10.1 Axis

10.1.1 Axis Corporation Information

10.1.2 Axis Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Axis PTZ Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Axis PTZ Camera Products Offered

10.1.5 Axis Recent Development

10.2 FLIR

10.2.1 FLIR Corporation Information

10.2.2 FLIR Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 FLIR PTZ Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 FLIR PTZ Camera Products Offered

10.2.5 FLIR Recent Development

10.3 Hikvision

10.3.1 Hikvision Corporation Information

10.3.2 Hikvision Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Hikvision PTZ Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Hikvision PTZ Camera Products Offered

10.3.5 Hikvision Recent Development

10.4 Honeywell

10.4.1 Honeywell Corporation Information

10.4.2 Honeywell Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Honeywell PTZ Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Honeywell PTZ Camera Products Offered

10.4.5 Honeywell Recent Development

10.5 Panasonic

10.5.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

10.5.2 Panasonic Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Panasonic PTZ Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Panasonic PTZ Camera Products Offered

10.5.5 Panasonic Recent Development

10.6 Vaddio

10.6.1 Vaddio Corporation Information

10.6.2 Vaddio Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Vaddio PTZ Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Vaddio PTZ Camera Products Offered

10.6.5 Vaddio Recent Development

10.7 Dahua Technology

10.7.1 Dahua Technology Corporation Information

10.7.2 Dahua Technology Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Dahua Technology PTZ Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Dahua Technology PTZ Camera Products Offered

10.7.5 Dahua Technology Recent Development

10.8 Infinova

10.8.1 Infinova Corporation Information

10.8.2 Infinova Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Infinova PTZ Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Infinova PTZ Camera Products Offered

10.8.5 Infinova Recent Development

10.9 Pelco

10.9.1 Pelco Corporation Information

10.9.2 Pelco Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Pelco PTZ Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Pelco PTZ Camera Products Offered

10.9.5 Pelco Recent Development

10.10 Canon

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 PTZ Camera Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Canon PTZ Camera Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Canon Recent Development

10.11 Sony

10.11.1 Sony Corporation Information

10.11.2 Sony Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Sony PTZ Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Sony PTZ Camera Products Offered

10.11.5 Sony Recent Development

10.12 Bosch Security Systems

10.12.1 Bosch Security Systems Corporation Information

10.12.2 Bosch Security Systems Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Bosch Security Systems PTZ Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Bosch Security Systems PTZ Camera Products Offered

10.12.5 Bosch Security Systems Recent Development

10.13 Vicon

10.13.1 Vicon Corporation Information

10.13.2 Vicon Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Vicon PTZ Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Vicon PTZ Camera Products Offered

10.13.5 Vicon Recent Development

10.14 Avigilon

10.14.1 Avigilon Corporation Information

10.14.2 Avigilon Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Avigilon PTZ Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Avigilon PTZ Camera Products Offered

10.14.5 Avigilon Recent Development

10.15 YAAN

10.15.1 YAAN Corporation Information

10.15.2 YAAN Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 YAAN PTZ Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 YAAN PTZ Camera Products Offered

10.15.5 YAAN Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 PTZ Camera Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 PTZ Camera Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 PTZ Camera Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 PTZ Camera Distributors

12.3 PTZ Camera Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

About Us