Global PSA Test Competition Analysis 2021| Abbott, Siemens Healthcare, DiaSorin

Prostate-specific antigen (PSA), also known as gamma-seminoprotein or kallikrein-3 (KLK3), is a glycoprotein enzyme encoded in humans by the KLK3 gene. The PSA test measures the level of PSA in a man’s blood. For this test, a blood sample is sent to a laboratory for analysis. The results are usually reported as nanograms of PSA per milliliter (ng/mL) of blood. The major players in global PSA Test market include Abbott, Siemens Healthcare, DiaSorin, etc. The top 3 players occupy about 50% shares of the global market. North America and Europe are main markets, they occupy over 80% of the global market. CLIA is the main type, with a share over 70%. Screening is the key application, which holds a share about 80%. This report contains market size and forecasts of PSA Test in China, including the following market information: China PSA Test Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China PSA Test Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units) China top five PSA Test companies in 2020 (%) The global PSA Test market size is expected to growth from US$ 476 million in 2020 to US$ 801.9 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% during 2021-2027.

The China PSA Test market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the PSA Test manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China PSA Test Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units) China PSA Test Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

CLIA, ELISA, Others China PSA Test Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units) China PSA Test Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Screening, Post-treatment Monitoring, Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies PSA Test revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies PSA Test revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies PSA Test sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units) Key companies PSA Test sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Abbott, Siemens Healthcare, DiaSorin, Roche, Beckman Coulter, PerkinElmer, Tosoh, Ortho Clinical, Fujirebio, Mediwatch, BodiTech

