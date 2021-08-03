Global Proton Pump Inhibitors Competition Situation 2021| Takeda, Pfizer, AstraZeneca

Proton-pump inhibitors (PPIs) are a group of medications whose main action is a pronounced and long-lasting reduction of stomach acid production. Proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) reduce the production of acid by blocking the enzyme in the wall of the stomach that produces acid. Acid is necessary for the formation of most ulcers in the esophagus, stomach, and duodenum, and the reduction of acid with PPIs prevents ulcers and allows any ulcers that exist in the esophagus, stomach, and duodenum to heal. PPIs are among the most widely sold medications in the world. The class of proton-pump inhibitor medications is on the World Health Organization’s List of Essential Medicines. Medically used proton pump inhibitors: Omeprazole, Lansoprazole, Dexlansoprazole, Esomeprazole, Pantoprazole, Rabeprazole. Global Proton Pump Inhibitors key players include AstraZeneca, Takeda, etc. Global top two manufacturers hold a share over 15%. North America is the largest market, with a share about 30%, followed by Asia-Pacific, and Europe, having a share about 50 percent. In terms of product, Esomeprazole is the largest segment, with a share about 30%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Hospital Pharmacy, followed by Retail Pharmacy, etc. This report contains market size and forecasts of Proton Pump Inhibitors in China, including the following market information: China Proton Pump Inhibitors Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Proton Pump Inhibitors Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (M Units) China top five Proton Pump Inhibitors companies in 2020 (%) The global Proton Pump Inhibitors market size is expected to growth from US$ 12810 million in 2020 to US$ 10030 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of -3.2% during 2021-2027.

The China Proton Pump Inhibitors market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Proton Pump Inhibitors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Proton Pump Inhibitors Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (M Units) China Proton Pump Inhibitors Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Dexlansoprazole, Esomeprazole, Lansoprazole, Omeprazole, Pantoprazole, Rabeprazole China Proton Pump Inhibitors Market, By Distribution Channel, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (M Units) China Proton Pump Inhibitors Market Segment Percentages, By Distribution Channel, 2020 (%), Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Proton Pump Inhibitors revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Proton Pump Inhibitors revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies Proton Pump Inhibitors sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (M Units) Key companies Proton Pump Inhibitors sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Takeda, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Bayer, Sun Pharma, Teva, Eisai Co., Mylan, AOSAIKANG Pharma, Luoxin Pharma, LIVZON, Eastchina Pharma

