Global Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells（PEMFC) Market Outlook (2021-2027)| Plug Power, Ballard, Nuvera Fuel Cells

Proton-exchange membrane fuel cells, also known as polymer electrolyte membrane (PEM) fuel cells (PEMFC), are a type of fuel cell being developed mainly for transport applications, as well as for stationary fuel-cell applications and portable fuel-cell applications. Their distinguishing features include lower temperature/pressure ranges (50 to 100 °C) and a special proton-conducting polymer electrolyte membrane. PEMFCs generate electricity and operate on the opposite principle to PEM electrolysis, which consumes electricity. They are a leading candidate to replace the aging alkaline fuel-cell technology, which was used in the Space Shuttle. The global key Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell (PEMFC) manufacturers include Plug Power, Ballard, Nuvera Fuel Cells, Hydrogenics, Sunrise Power, Panasonic, Vision Group, Nedstack PEM Fuel Cells, Shenli Hi-Tech, Altergy Systems, Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies, Foresightetc and etc. This report contains market size and forecasts of Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells（PEMFC) in China, including the following market information: China Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells（PEMFC) Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells（PEMFC) Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (MW) China top five Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells（PEMFC) companies in 2020 (%) The global Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells（PEMFC) market size is expected to growth from US$ 804.2 million in 2020 to US$ 5592.3 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 31.9% during 2021-2027.

The China Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells（PEMFC) market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells（PEMFC) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells（PEMFC) Market, By Technology, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MW) China Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells（PEMFC) Market Segment Percentages, By Technology, 2020 (%), Compressed Gaseous Hydrogen, Cryogenic Liquid Hydrogen, Hydrides China Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells（PEMFC) Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MW) China Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells（PEMFC) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Transportation, Stationary, Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells（PEMFC) revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells（PEMFC) revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells（PEMFC) sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (MW) Key companies Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells（PEMFC) sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Plug Power, Ballard, Nuvera Fuel Cells, Hydrogenics, Sunrise Power, Panasonic, Vision Group, Nedstack PEM Fuel Cells, Shenli Hi-Tech, Altergy Systems, Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies, Foresight

