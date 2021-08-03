Global Prosthetic Liners Industry Depth Survey 2021| Ottobock, Ossur, Willow Wood

The prosthetic liner acts as a sort of “second skin” between the movable soft tissue of the residual limb (muscles, tissue, skin) and the hard shell of the socket. This reduces movement and friction between the skin and prosthetic socket and therefore reduces the forces in the socket described earlier. The prosthetic liner connects your residual limb to the prosthetic, cushioning the sensitive skin on the residual limb and thereby alleviating problems such as pressure points. The major players in global Prosthetic Liners market include Ottobock, Ossur, etc. The top 2 players occupy about 60% shares of the global market. North America and Europe are main markets, they occupy about 90% of the global market. Silicone Liner is the main type, with a share about 60%. Leg Disabled People is the main application, which holds a share about 80%. This report contains market size and forecasts of Prosthetic Liners in China, including the following market information: China Prosthetic Liners Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Prosthetic Liners Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units) China top five Prosthetic Liners companies in 2020 (%) The global Prosthetic Liners market size is expected to growth from US$ 515 million in 2020 to US$ 674.4 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2021-2027.

The China Prosthetic Liners market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Prosthetic Liners manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Prosthetic Liners Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units) China Prosthetic Liners Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Silicone Liner, PUR liner, TPE Liner China Prosthetic Liners Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units) China Prosthetic Liners Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Leg Disabled People, Arm Disabled People

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Prosthetic Liners revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Prosthetic Liners revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies Prosthetic Liners sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units) Key companies Prosthetic Liners sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Ottobock, Ossur, Willow Wood, ALPS, Blatchford, Fillauer Europe AB, Streifeneder USA, Freedom Innovations, Medi, SILIPOS HOLDING, Ortho, College Park Industries, ST&G Corporation, Engineered Silicone Products

