Global Prostacyclin Depth Research Report 2021| United Therapeutics, Actelion (J & J), GSK

Prostaglandins are autocank derived from arachidonic acid. They both sustain homeostatic functions and mediate pathogenic mechanisms, including the inflammatory response. Prostaglandins control several processes in the body, especially as it relates to the healing process. When tissue is damaged or infected, this group of hormones will create the reactions that cause pain, fever and inflammation, which sparks the healing process. Prostaglandins also stimulate the formation of a blood clot and the contraction of the blood vessel wall when body is bleeding. Once blood clots are no longer needed and the injury begins to heal, another prostaglandin will stimulate the changes that allow the clots to dissipate and the blood vessel wall to relax. United Therapeutics monopolizes the global Prostacyclin market, holding a share about 70%. North America is the largest market, with a share about 80%, followed by Europe and Japan, have a share about 15 percent. In terms of product, Beraprost Sodium is the largest segment, with a share over 50%. And in terms of application, the largest application is For Oral, followed by For Injection, For Inhalation. This report contains market size and forecasts of Prostacyclin in China, including the following market information: China Prostacyclin Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Prostacyclin Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Unit) China top five Prostacyclin companies in 2020 (%) The global Prostacyclin market size is expected to growth from US$ 2229 million in 2020 to US$ 3572.2 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% during 2021-2027.

The China Prostacyclin market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Prostacyclin manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Prostacyclin Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Unit) China Prostacyclin Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Epoprostenol Sodium, Treprostinil, Iloprost, Beraprost Sodium China Prostacyclin Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Unit) China Prostacyclin Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), For Injection, For Oral, For Inhalation

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Prostacyclin revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Prostacyclin revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies Prostacyclin sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Unit) Key companies Prostacyclin sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, United Therapeutics, Actelion (J & J), GSK, Teva, Toray, Tide Pharma, Bayer AG

