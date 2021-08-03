Global Propranolol Industry Chain Research Report 2021| Apotex, Teva, Atnas Pharma

Propranolol, sold under the brand name Inderal among others, is a medication of the beta blocker class. It is used to treat high blood pressure, a number of types of irregular heart rate, thyrotoxicosis, capillary hemangiomas, performance anxiety, and essential tremors. It is used to prevent migraine headaches, and to prevent further heart problems in those with angina or previous heart attacks. It can be taken by mouth or by injection into a vein. Global Propranolol key players include Apotex, Teva, Atnas Pharma, AstraZeneca, Mylan, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 28%. Europe is the largest market, with a share about 30%, followed by North America, and Asia-Pacific, both have a share about 44 percent. In terms of product, Oral is the largest segment, with a share over 98%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Arrhythmia, followed by Hypertension, and Others. This report contains market size and forecasts of Propranolol in China, including the following market information: China Propranolol Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Propranolol Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units) China top five Propranolol companies in 2020 (%) The global Propranolol market size is expected to growth from US$ 372 million in 2020 to US$ 390.7 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 0.2% during 2021-2027.

The China Propranolol market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Propranolol manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Propranolol Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units) China Propranolol Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Oral, Injection China Propranolol Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units) China Propranolol Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Arrhythmia, Hypertension, Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Propranolol revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Propranolol revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies Propranolol sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units) Key companies Propranolol sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Apotex, Teva, Atnas Pharma, AstraZeneca, Mylan, Novartis, Sanofi, Yabang Pharma, Sawai Seiyaku, ABZ-Pharma, Towa Yakuhin, Zydus Pharma, Nichi-Iko Pharmaceutical, Intas Pharma, IFET, Iqfarma, Zentiva

