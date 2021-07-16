QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Procurement Outsourcing market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Procurement Outsourcing Market The research report studies the Procurement Outsourcing market using different methodologies and analyzes to provide accurate and in-depth information about the market. For a clearer understanding, it is divided into several parts to cover different aspects of the market. Each area is then elaborated to help the reader comprehend the growth potential of each region and its contribution to the global market. The researchers have used primary and secondary methodologies to collate the information in the report. They have also used the same data to generate the current market scenario. This report is aimed at guiding people towards an apprehensive, better, and clearer knowledge of the market. The global Procurement Outsourcing market size is projected to reach US$ 8696.9 million by 2027, from US$ 4008.6 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 11.7% during 2021-2027.

Request Sample Report and Full Report TOC:

https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3269606/global-procurement-outsourcing-market

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Procurement Outsourcing Market Report :

* Top Key Company Profiles.

* Main Business and Rival Information

* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

* Market Share and Size

Top Players of Procurement Outsourcing Market are Studied: IBM, Accenture, GEP, Infosys, Capgemini, Genpact, TCS, Xchanging, WNS

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Procurement Outsourcing market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: split into, Direct Procurement, Indirect Procurement

Segmentation by Application: CPG and Retail, BFSI Sector Global Procurement Outsourcing market: regional analysis,

Get Full Customize report or for any Special Discount visit@

https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3269606/global-procurement-outsourcing-market

Reasons to Buy this Report:

Industry Size & Forecast: Estimations on the global Procurement Outsourcing industry size on the basis of value and volume are provided in this part of the report

Study on Key Industry Trends: This section offers deep insights into the prevailing and upcoming Procurement Outsourcing trends

Segmental Analysis: Here, the report has examined the high-growth segments including product type, application, and end-users, taking into account their CAGR, share, and size

Future Prospects: Current Procurement Outsourcing developments and future opportunities estimated to emerge in the Procurement Outsourcing industry are looked into in this portion of the study

Geography-wise Analysis: The authors of the report have studied the regions having growth potential to help companies plan their future investments

Study on Competitive Landscape: The industry experts have offered thorough information about the strategic tactics adopted by the industry participants to consolidate their position. This assessment will help the players to strategize their activities in future.

Buy Now this Report at USD(3350):

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/568dcade35ae14650db2d625b0998b38,0,1,global-procurement-outsourcing-market

TOC

1 Market Overview of Procurement Outsourcing

1.1 Procurement Outsourcing Market Overview

1.1.1 Procurement Outsourcing Product Scope

1.1.2 Procurement Outsourcing Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Procurement Outsourcing Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global Procurement Outsourcing Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global Procurement Outsourcing Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global Procurement Outsourcing Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, Procurement Outsourcing Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Procurement Outsourcing Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Procurement Outsourcing Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Procurement Outsourcing Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Procurement Outsourcing Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Procurement Outsourcing Market Size (2016-2027) 2 Procurement Outsourcing Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Procurement Outsourcing Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Procurement Outsourcing Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Procurement Outsourcing Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 Direct Procurement

2.5 Indirect Procurement 3 Procurement Outsourcing Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Procurement Outsourcing Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Procurement Outsourcing Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Procurement Outsourcing Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 CPG and Retail

3.5 BFSI Sector 4 Procurement Outsourcing Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Procurement Outsourcing Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Procurement Outsourcing as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Procurement Outsourcing Market

4.4 Global Top Players Procurement Outsourcing Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Procurement Outsourcing Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Procurement Outsourcing Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 IBM

5.1.1 IBM Profile

5.1.2 IBM Main Business

5.1.3 IBM Procurement Outsourcing Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 IBM Procurement Outsourcing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 IBM Recent Developments

5.2 Accenture

5.2.1 Accenture Profile

5.2.2 Accenture Main Business

5.2.3 Accenture Procurement Outsourcing Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Accenture Procurement Outsourcing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 Accenture Recent Developments

5.3 GEP

5.3.1 GEP Profile

5.3.2 GEP Main Business

5.3.3 GEP Procurement Outsourcing Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 GEP Procurement Outsourcing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 Infosys Recent Developments

5.4 Infosys

5.4.1 Infosys Profile

5.4.2 Infosys Main Business

5.4.3 Infosys Procurement Outsourcing Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Infosys Procurement Outsourcing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 Infosys Recent Developments

5.5 Capgemini

5.5.1 Capgemini Profile

5.5.2 Capgemini Main Business

5.5.3 Capgemini Procurement Outsourcing Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Capgemini Procurement Outsourcing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 Capgemini Recent Developments

5.6 Genpact

5.6.1 Genpact Profile

5.6.2 Genpact Main Business

5.6.3 Genpact Procurement Outsourcing Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Genpact Procurement Outsourcing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 Genpact Recent Developments

5.7 TCS

5.7.1 TCS Profile

5.7.2 TCS Main Business

5.7.3 TCS Procurement Outsourcing Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 TCS Procurement Outsourcing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 TCS Recent Developments

5.8 Xchanging

5.8.1 Xchanging Profile

5.8.2 Xchanging Main Business

5.8.3 Xchanging Procurement Outsourcing Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Xchanging Procurement Outsourcing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 Xchanging Recent Developments

5.9 WNS

5.9.1 WNS Profile

5.9.2 WNS Main Business

5.9.3 WNS Procurement Outsourcing Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 WNS Procurement Outsourcing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 WNS Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Procurement Outsourcing Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Procurement Outsourcing Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Procurement Outsourcing Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Procurement Outsourcing Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Procurement Outsourcing Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Procurement Outsourcing Market Dynamics

11.1 Procurement Outsourcing Industry Trends

11.2 Procurement Outsourcing Market Drivers

11.3 Procurement Outsourcing Market Challenges

11.4 Procurement Outsourcing Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

About Us