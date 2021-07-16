QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Procurement Contract Management market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Procurement Contract Management Market The research report studies the Procurement Contract Management market using different methodologies and analyzes to provide accurate and in-depth information about the market. For a clearer understanding, it is divided into several parts to cover different aspects of the market. Each area is then elaborated to help the reader comprehend the growth potential of each region and its contribution to the global market. The researchers have used primary and secondary methodologies to collate the information in the report. They have also used the same data to generate the current market scenario. This report is aimed at guiding people towards an apprehensive, better, and clearer knowledge of the market. The global Procurement Contract Management market size is projected to reach US$ 1743.2 million by 2027, from US$ 746 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 12.9% during 2021-2027.

Top Players of Procurement Contract Management Market are Studied: SAP Ariba, IBM, Concord, Icertis, PandaDoc, Oracle, Coupa, Conga, Agiloft, Contract Logix, DocuSign, Hand, Weaver, SecureDocs, ContractPod Technologies, Inspur, ContractSafe, Smartdot, Seeyon, ManageEngine ServiceDesk, Gatekeeper, Parley Pro, Outlaw, Landray

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Procurement Contract Management market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: split into, Cloud Deployment, Local Deployment

Segmentation by Application: Big Business, Small, Medium and Micro Enterprises Global Procurement Contract Management market: regional analysis,

TOC

1 Market Overview of Procurement Contract Management

1.1 Procurement Contract Management Market Overview

1.1.1 Procurement Contract Management Product Scope

1.1.2 Procurement Contract Management Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Procurement Contract Management Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global Procurement Contract Management Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global Procurement Contract Management Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global Procurement Contract Management Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, Procurement Contract Management Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Procurement Contract Management Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Procurement Contract Management Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Procurement Contract Management Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Procurement Contract Management Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Procurement Contract Management Market Size (2016-2027) 2 Procurement Contract Management Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Procurement Contract Management Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Procurement Contract Management Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Procurement Contract Management Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 Cloud Deployment

2.5 Local Deployment 3 Procurement Contract Management Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Procurement Contract Management Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Procurement Contract Management Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Procurement Contract Management Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 Big Business

3.5 Small, Medium and Micro Enterprises 4 Procurement Contract Management Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Procurement Contract Management Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Procurement Contract Management as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Procurement Contract Management Market

4.4 Global Top Players Procurement Contract Management Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Procurement Contract Management Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Procurement Contract Management Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 SAP Ariba

5.1.1 SAP Ariba Profile

5.1.2 SAP Ariba Main Business

5.1.3 SAP Ariba Procurement Contract Management Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 SAP Ariba Procurement Contract Management Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 SAP Ariba Recent Developments

5.2 IBM

5.2.1 IBM Profile

5.2.2 IBM Main Business

5.2.3 IBM Procurement Contract Management Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 IBM Procurement Contract Management Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 IBM Recent Developments

5.3 Concord

5.3.1 Concord Profile

5.3.2 Concord Main Business

5.3.3 Concord Procurement Contract Management Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Concord Procurement Contract Management Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 Icertis Recent Developments

5.4 Icertis

5.4.1 Icertis Profile

5.4.2 Icertis Main Business

5.4.3 Icertis Procurement Contract Management Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Icertis Procurement Contract Management Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 Icertis Recent Developments

5.5 PandaDoc

5.5.1 PandaDoc Profile

5.5.2 PandaDoc Main Business

5.5.3 PandaDoc Procurement Contract Management Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 PandaDoc Procurement Contract Management Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 PandaDoc Recent Developments

5.6 Oracle

5.6.1 Oracle Profile

5.6.2 Oracle Main Business

5.6.3 Oracle Procurement Contract Management Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Oracle Procurement Contract Management Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 Oracle Recent Developments

5.7 Coupa

5.7.1 Coupa Profile

5.7.2 Coupa Main Business

5.7.3 Coupa Procurement Contract Management Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Coupa Procurement Contract Management Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 Coupa Recent Developments

5.8 Conga

5.8.1 Conga Profile

5.8.2 Conga Main Business

5.8.3 Conga Procurement Contract Management Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Conga Procurement Contract Management Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 Conga Recent Developments

5.9 Agiloft

5.9.1 Agiloft Profile

5.9.2 Agiloft Main Business

5.9.3 Agiloft Procurement Contract Management Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Agiloft Procurement Contract Management Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 Agiloft Recent Developments

5.10 Contract Logix

5.10.1 Contract Logix Profile

5.10.2 Contract Logix Main Business

5.10.3 Contract Logix Procurement Contract Management Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Contract Logix Procurement Contract Management Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 Contract Logix Recent Developments

5.11 DocuSign

5.11.1 DocuSign Profile

5.11.2 DocuSign Main Business

5.11.3 DocuSign Procurement Contract Management Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 DocuSign Procurement Contract Management Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.11.5 DocuSign Recent Developments

5.12 Hand

5.12.1 Hand Profile

5.12.2 Hand Main Business

5.12.3 Hand Procurement Contract Management Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Hand Procurement Contract Management Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.12.5 Hand Recent Developments

5.13 Weaver

5.13.1 Weaver Profile

5.13.2 Weaver Main Business

5.13.3 Weaver Procurement Contract Management Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Weaver Procurement Contract Management Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.13.5 Weaver Recent Developments

5.14 SecureDocs

5.14.1 SecureDocs Profile

5.14.2 SecureDocs Main Business

5.14.3 SecureDocs Procurement Contract Management Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 SecureDocs Procurement Contract Management Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.14.5 SecureDocs Recent Developments

5.15 ContractPod Technologies

5.15.1 ContractPod Technologies Profile

5.15.2 ContractPod Technologies Main Business

5.15.3 ContractPod Technologies Procurement Contract Management Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 ContractPod Technologies Procurement Contract Management Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.15.5 ContractPod Technologies Recent Developments

5.16 Inspur

5.16.1 Inspur Profile

5.16.2 Inspur Main Business

5.16.3 Inspur Procurement Contract Management Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 Inspur Procurement Contract Management Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.16.5 Inspur Recent Developments

5.17 ContractSafe

5.17.1 ContractSafe Profile

5.17.2 ContractSafe Main Business

5.17.3 ContractSafe Procurement Contract Management Products, Services and Solutions

5.17.4 ContractSafe Procurement Contract Management Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.17.5 ContractSafe Recent Developments

5.18 Smartdot

5.18.1 Smartdot Profile

5.18.2 Smartdot Main Business

5.18.3 Smartdot Procurement Contract Management Products, Services and Solutions

5.18.4 Smartdot Procurement Contract Management Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.18.5 Smartdot Recent Developments

5.19 Seeyon

5.19.1 Seeyon Profile

5.19.2 Seeyon Main Business

5.19.3 Seeyon Procurement Contract Management Products, Services and Solutions

5.19.4 Seeyon Procurement Contract Management Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.19.5 Seeyon Recent Developments

5.20 ManageEngine ServiceDesk

5.20.1 ManageEngine ServiceDesk Profile

5.20.2 ManageEngine ServiceDesk Main Business

5.20.3 ManageEngine ServiceDesk Procurement Contract Management Products, Services and Solutions

5.20.4 ManageEngine ServiceDesk Procurement Contract Management Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.20.5 ManageEngine ServiceDesk Recent Developments

5.21 Gatekeeper

5.21.1 Gatekeeper Profile

5.21.2 Gatekeeper Main Business

5.21.3 Gatekeeper Procurement Contract Management Products, Services and Solutions

5.21.4 Gatekeeper Procurement Contract Management Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.21.5 Gatekeeper Recent Developments

5.22 Parley Pro

5.22.1 Parley Pro Profile

5.22.2 Parley Pro Main Business

5.22.3 Parley Pro Procurement Contract Management Products, Services and Solutions

5.22.4 Parley Pro Procurement Contract Management Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.22.5 Parley Pro Recent Developments

5.23 Outlaw

5.23.1 Outlaw Profile

5.23.2 Outlaw Main Business

5.23.3 Outlaw Procurement Contract Management Products, Services and Solutions

5.23.4 Outlaw Procurement Contract Management Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.23.5 Outlaw Recent Developments

5.24 Landray

5.24.1 Landray Profile

5.24.2 Landray Main Business

5.24.3 Landray Procurement Contract Management Products, Services and Solutions

5.24.4 Landray Procurement Contract Management Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.24.5 Landray Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Procurement Contract Management Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Procurement Contract Management Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Procurement Contract Management Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Procurement Contract Management Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Procurement Contract Management Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Procurement Contract Management Market Dynamics

11.1 Procurement Contract Management Industry Trends

11.2 Procurement Contract Management Market Drivers

11.3 Procurement Contract Management Market Challenges

11.4 Procurement Contract Management Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

