Global Probe Card Market Competition, Forecast & Opportunities 2021| FormFactor, Technoprobe S.p.A., Micronics Japan (MJC)

A probe card is an interface between an electronic test system and a semiconductor wafer. Typically, the probe card is mechanically docked to a prober and electrically connected to a tester. Its purpose is to provide an electrical path between the test system and the circuits on the wafer, thereby permitting the testing and validation of the circuits at the wafer level, usually before they are diced and packaged. It consists, normally, of a printed circuit board (PCB) and some form of contact elements, usually metallic, but possibly of other materials as well. The major players in global Probe Card market include FormFactor, Technoprobe S.p.A., Micronics Japan (MJC), etc. The top 3 players occupy about 60% shares of the global market. North America and Japan are main markets, they occupy about 60% of the global market. MEMS Probe Card is the main type, with a share about 70%. Foundry & Logic is the main application, which holds a share about 70%. This report contains market size and forecasts of Probe Card in China, including the following market information: China Probe Card Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Probe Card Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K PIN) China top five Probe Card companies in 2020 (%) The global Probe Card market size is expected to growth from US$ 2059 million in 2020 to US$ 3422.8 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during 2021-2027.

The China Probe Card market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Probe Card manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Probe Card Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K PIN) China Probe Card Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Cantilever Probe Card, Vertical Probe Card, MEMS Probe Card, Others China Probe Card Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K PIN) China Probe Card Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Foundry & Logic, DRAM, Flash, Parametric, Others (RF/MMW/Radar, etc.)

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Probe Card revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Probe Card revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies Probe Card sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K PIN) Key companies Probe Card sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, FormFactor, Technoprobe S.p.A., Micronics Japan (MJC), Japan Electronic Materials (JEM), MPI Corporation, SV Probe, Microfriend, Korea Instrument, Will Technology, TSE, Feinmetall, Synergie Cad Probe, TIPS Messtechnik GmbH, STAr Technologies, Inc.

