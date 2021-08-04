Global Private Label Chocolate Market Share & Forecast 2021| Chocolats Halba, Weinrich Chocolate, Kinnerton

Private label products are those manufactured by one company for sale under another company’s brand. Private-label goods are available in a wide range of industries from food to cosmetics. Private label brands managed solely by a retailer for sale in a specific chain of stores are called store brands or own brands. Private Label Chocolate is contract manufacturing chocolate from a third-party manufacturer. In UK, Private Label Chocolate key players include Chocolats Halba, Weinrich Chocolate, Kinnerton, County Confectionery, WAWI Innovation GmbH, etc. UK top five manufacturers hold a share about 40%. In terms of product, Dark Chocolate is the largest segment, with a share about 70%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, followed by Online Retailers. This report contains market size and forecasts of Private Label Chocolate in China, including the following market information: China Private Label Chocolate Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Private Label Chocolate Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (MT) China top five Private Label Chocolate companies in 2020 (%) The global Private Label Chocolate market size is expected to growth from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2027.

The China Private Label Chocolate market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Private Label Chocolate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Private Label Chocolate Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT) China Private Label Chocolate Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Dark Chocolate, Milk Chocolate, Others China Private Label Chocolate Market, By Distribution Channel, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT) China Private Label Chocolate Market Segment Percentages, By Distribution Channel, 2020 (%), Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Online, Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Private Label Chocolate revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Private Label Chocolate revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies Private Label Chocolate sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (MT) Key companies Private Label Chocolate sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Chocolats Halba, Weinrich Chocolate, Kinnerton, WAWI Innovation GmbH, County Confectionery, Natra, Artisan du chocolat, Chocolate Naive, Pronatec, Lilly O’Brien

