Global Printed Electronics Market Regional Outlook 2021| Molex, Xerox, GSI Technologies

Printed electronics is a set of printing methods, which is used to create electrical devices on different substrates such as plastic, ceramic, and textiles. Printed electronics refers to the combination of conductive materials as well as varnish and ink systems, transferred in multiple layers to large areas of film, paper or other substrates at low cost. They perform functions of conventional electronics with special processing possibilities. The biggest features and advantages of printed electronic products are large area, flexibility and low cost, which is in sharp contrast with silicon-based microelectronic products. The EU is the largest market for printed electronic products, with consumption Value of 750.9 Million USD in 2019, accounting for 32.16% of the total global market. Followed by the United States and China, accounting for 24.22% and 19.02% of the world respectively. Nowadays, the printed electronics industry has shown diversified development, and the market is still in its infancy. There is a huge demand for printed electronics in applications such as automotive electronics, energy, and the Internet of Things. This report contains market size and forecasts of Printed Electronics in China, including the following market information: China Printed Electronics Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Printed Electronics Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units) China top five Printed Electronics companies in 2020 (%) The global Printed Electronics market size is expected to growth from US$ 2386.5 million in 2020 to US$ 5428.4 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.5% during 2021-2027.

The China Printed Electronics market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Printed Electronics manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Printed Electronics Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units) China Printed Electronics Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Inkjet, Gravure, Screen, Flexography, Others China Printed Electronics Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units) China Printed Electronics Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Smart Cards, Sensors, Printed Batteries, RFID Tags, OLED, Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Printed Electronics revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Printed Electronics revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies Printed Electronics sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units) Key companies Printed Electronics sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Molex, Xerox, GSI Technologies, Schreiner Group, Brewer Science, Enfucell, ISORG, Quad Industries, PST sensors, Printed Electronics Ltd, Thin Film Electronics

