Global Printed Circuit Board(PCB) market: Key Vendors in the Market Space|Mektec(Japan), IBIDEN(Japan), Samsung Electro-Mechanics(Korea)

The latest report published by QY Research presents a thorough analysis of the global Printed Circuit Board(PCB) market. The research report evaluates the ever-changing market dynamics that are expected to impact the trajectory of the overall market. Analysts studied the historical achievements of the market and compared it to the current market trends, to chart the trajectory. For a detailed discussion about the global Printed Circuit Board(PCB) market, analysts have segmented the market on the basis of application, product, and end-users. The research report has been collated using primary and secondary research methodologies to provide the readers with an accurate and precise understanding of the Printed Circuit Board(PCB) market ongoing developments.

Analysts have used Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, and PESTLE analysis to determine the course key vendors are likely to take in the coming years. The research report also includes an assessment of the financial outlook of these vendors, Printed Circuit Board(PCB) market growth strategies, and their expansion plans for the forecast period. All of the information present in the research report about the global Printed Circuit Board(PCB) market has been authenticated by market experts.

Competitive Landscape

In the last chapter, the analysts have studied the competitive landscape present in the global Printed Circuit Board(PCB) market. The chapter also includes comments and recommendations by market experts to help the readers make the right decisions for their businesses for the forecast period. The chapter on competitive landscape presents a list of achievements made by these companies so far, mergers and acquisitions, and product innovations.

Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Market Leading Players

Mektec(Japan), IBIDEN(Japan), Samsung Electro-Mechanics(Korea), AT&S(Austria), TTM(US), Unimicron(Taiwan, China), Zhen Ding Tech(Taiwan, China), Sumitomo Electric Industries(Japan), MFS(Singapore), YoungPoong(Korea), CMK(Japan), Founder(China), SCC(China), CCTC(China), Nippon Mektron(Japan), Foxconn(Taiwan, China), Tripod(Taiwan, China), Sumitomo Denko(Japan), Daeduck Group(Korea), HannStar Board (GBM) (Taiwan, China)

Market Segmentation

The extensive report on the global Printed Circuit Board(PCB) market includes an executive summary that gives a brief description of the overall market, its drivers, restraints, leading segments, and competitive landscape. Each part of the executive is separately explained in the research report through dedicated chapters. The chapters are complete with precise calculations through charts and graphs.

The publication also includes individual chapters on various segments present in the market and the relevant sub-segments. Analysts have provided historical revenues and estimated revenues for all of the segments. Sales of products and the evolution of end-users have also been studied in the research report. The chapter on geographical analysis assesses the regional markets. It takes a granular view of the changing socio-political conditions, weather changes, and annual budgets of nations to determine their impact on the overall market.

Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Segmentation by Product

Single-Sided Boards, Double-Sided Boards, Multilayer Circuit Board

Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Segmentation by Application

Electronic Industry, Intelligent Control Equipment

Report Objectives

• Analyzing the size of the global Printed Circuit Board(PCB) market on the basis of value and volume.

• Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Printed Circuit Board(PCB) market.

• Exploring the key dynamics of the global Printed Circuit Board(PCB) market.

• Highlighting important trends of the global Printed Circuit Board(PCB) market in terms of production, revenue, and sales.

• Deeply profiling top players of the global Printed Circuit Board(PCB) market and showing how they compete in the industry.

• Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them.

• Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Printed Circuit Board(PCB) market.

• Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

Table of Contents

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Printed Circuit Board(PCB)

1.2 Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Single-Sided Boards

1.2.3 Double-Sided Boards

1.2.4 Multilayer Circuit Board

1.3 Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Electronic Industry

1.3.3 Intelligent Control Equipment

1.3 Global Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Market Size

1.4.1 Global Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Production

3.4.1 North America Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Production

3.5.1 Europe Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Business

7.1 Mektec(Japan)

7.1.1 Mektec(Japan) Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Mektec(Japan) Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 IBIDEN(Japan)

7.2.1 IBIDEN(Japan) Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 IBIDEN(Japan) Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Samsung Electro-Mechanics(Korea)

7.3.1 Samsung Electro-Mechanics(Korea) Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Samsung Electro-Mechanics(Korea) Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 AT&S(Austria)

7.4.1 AT&S(Austria) Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 AT&S(Austria) Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 TTM(US)

7.5.1 TTM(US) Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 TTM(US) Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Unimicron(Taiwan, China)

7.6.1 Unimicron(Taiwan, China) Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Unimicron(Taiwan, China) Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Zhen Ding Tech(Taiwan, China)

7.7.1 Zhen Ding Tech(Taiwan, China) Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Zhen Ding Tech(Taiwan, China) Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Sumitomo Electric Industries(Japan)

7.8.1 Sumitomo Electric Industries(Japan) Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Sumitomo Electric Industries(Japan) Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 MFS(Singapore)

7.9.1 MFS(Singapore) Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 MFS(Singapore) Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 YoungPoong(Korea)

7.10.1 YoungPoong(Korea) Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 YoungPoong(Korea) Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 CMK(Japan)

7.12 Founder(China)

7.13 SCC(China)

7.14 CCTC(China)

7.15 Nippon Mektron(Japan)

7.16 Foxconn(Taiwan, China)

7.17 Tripod(Taiwan, China)

7.18 Sumitomo Denko(Japan)

7.19 Daeduck Group(Korea)

7.20 HannStar Board (GBM) (Taiwan, China)

8 Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Printed Circuit Board(PCB)

8.4 Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Distributors List

9.3 Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Market Forecast

11.1 Global Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

