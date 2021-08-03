Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) E-scrap Recycling Market Size Study and Regional Forecasts 2021-2027| Boliden, Umicore, Aurubis

EEE includes a wide range of products with circuity or electrical components with a power or battery supply. Almost any household or business use products like basic kitchen appliances, toys, tools to music, and ICT items, such as mobile phones, laptops, etc. EEE becomes e-waste once it has been discarded by its owner as waste without the intent of reuse. Each product has different material content, is disposed of and recycled in different ways, and is unequally harmful to the environment and human health if not managed in an environmentally sound manner. Printed circuit board is an electronic circuit used in electronic devices to provide mechanical support. PCB mechanically supports and electrically converts electronic components using conductive pathways, tracks, or signal traces etched from copper sheets laminated onto a non-conductive substrate. They are generally made of metal circuits, chips, ICs, sockets, cables, and plastic laminates. These are the elementary component for most of the electronics in the present scenario. PCBs are present in almost all electronic devices we use on a daily basis which include computers, TVs, smartphones, washing machines, coffee makers, ovens and refrigerators etc. E-waste recycling industry refers to the work or business contains the collecting, transporting, re-using or processing of e-waste. In this report, we will have an oversight of the current situation and development trend of PCB e-scrap recycling industry worldwide. The global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) E-scrap Recycling market is dominated by companies from Boliden, Umicore, Aurubis, Mitsubishi Materials Corporation and others, top two players occupy for over 38% market share. This report contains market size and forecasts of Printed Circuit Board (PCB) E-scrap Recycling in China, including the following market information: China Printed Circuit Board (PCB) E-scrap Recycling Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China top five Printed Circuit Board (PCB) E-scrap Recycling companies in 2020 (%) The global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) E-scrap Recycling market size is expected to growth from US$ 517.3 million in 2020 to US$ 863.6 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% during 2021-2027.

The China Printed Circuit Board (PCB) E-scrap Recycling market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Printed Circuit Board (PCB) E-scrap Recycling Companies and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Printed Circuit Board (PCB) E-scrap Recycling Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China Printed Circuit Board (PCB) E-scrap Recycling Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Precious Metal, Copper, Others China Printed Circuit Board (PCB) E-scrap Recycling Market,

By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China

Printed Circuit Board (PCB) E-scrap Recycling Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Smartphones, PC & Laptop, Telecommunications, TV & Monitor, Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Printed Circuit Board (PCB) E-scrap Recycling revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Printed Circuit Board (PCB) E-scrap Recycling revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Boliden, Umicore, Aurubis, Mitsubishi Materials Corporation, Asahi Holdings, Glencore(Canada), LS-Nikko Copper, Dowa Holdings, Mitsui Mining & Smelting, JX Nippon Mining & Metals, Korea Zinc

