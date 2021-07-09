QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Printed Circuit Board market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.
This report studies the Printed Circuit Board market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of manufacturers, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top manufacturers in global and major regions, and splits the Printed Circuit Board market by product type and applications/end industries. China is the largest Printed Circuit Board market with about 44% market share. South Korea is follower, accounting for about 14% market share. The key players are Nippon Mektron, Unimicron, SEMCO, Young Poong Group, Ibiden, ZDT, Tripod, TTM, SEI, Daeduck Group, HannStar Board (GBM), Viasystems(TTM), Nanya PCB, CMK Corporation, Shinko Electric Ind, Compeq, AT&S, Kingboard, Ellington, Junda Electronic, CCTC, Redboard, Wuzhu Group, Kinwong, Aoshikang, Shennan Circuits etc. Top 3 companies occupied about 11% market share. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Printed Circuit Board Market The global Printed Circuit Board market size is projected to reach US$ 90930 million by 2027, from US$ 70850 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2021-2027.
Request Sample Report and Full Report TOC:
https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3266480/global-printed-circuit-board-market
The Essential Content Covered in the Global Printed Circuit Board Market Report :
* Top Key Company Profiles.
* Main Business and Rival Information
* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis
* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
* Market Share and Size
Top Players of Printed Circuit Board Market are Studied: Nippon Mektron, Unimicron, SEMCO, Young Poong Group, Ibiden, ZDT, Tripod, TTM, SEI, Daeduck Group, HannStar Board (GBM), Viasystems(TTM), Nanya PCB, CMK Corporation, Shinko Electric Ind, Compeq, AT&S, Kingboard, Ellington, Junda Electronic, CCTC, Redboard, Wuzhu Group, Kinwong, Aoshikang, Shennan Circuits
The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Printed Circuit Board market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.
Segmentation by Type: Rigid 1-2Sided, Standard Multilayer, HDI/Microvia/Build-Up, IC Substrate, Flexible Circuits, Rigid Flex, Others
Segmentation by Application: Consumer Electronics, Computer, Communications, Industrial/Medical, Automotive, Military/Aerospace, Others
- Get Full Customize report or for any Special Discount visit@
- https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3266480/global-printed-circuit-board-market
Reasons to Buy this Report:
- Industry Size & Forecast: Estimations on the global Printed Circuit Board industry size on the basis of value and volume are provided in this part of the report
- Study on Key Industry Trends: This section offers deep insights into the prevailing and upcoming Printed Circuit Board trends
- Segmental Analysis: Here, the report has examined the high-growth segments including product type, application, and end-users, taking into account their CAGR, share, and size
- Future Prospects: Current Printed Circuit Board developments and future opportunities estimated to emerge in the Printed Circuit Board industry are looked into in this portion of the study
- Geography-wise Analysis: The authors of the report have studied the regions having growth potential to help companies plan their future investments
- Study on Competitive Landscape: The industry experts have offered thorough information about the strategic tactics adopted by the industry participants to consolidate their position. This assessment will help the players to strategize their activities in future.
Buy Now this Report at USD(3350):
https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/f37bdd52b6b48426133db617f339001d,0,1,global-printed-circuit-board-market
TOC
1 Printed Circuit Board Market Overview
1.1 Printed Circuit Board Product Overview
1.2 Printed Circuit Board Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Rigid 1-2Sided
1.2.2 Standard Multilayer
1.2.3 HDI/Microvia/Build-Up
1.2.4 IC Substrate
1.2.5 Flexible Circuits
1.2.6 Rigid Flex
1.2.7 Others
1.3 Global Printed Circuit Board Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Printed Circuit Board Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Printed Circuit Board Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Printed Circuit Board Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Printed Circuit Board Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Printed Circuit Board Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Printed Circuit Board Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Printed Circuit Board Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Printed Circuit Board Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Printed Circuit Board Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Printed Circuit Board Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Printed Circuit Board Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Printed Circuit Board Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Printed Circuit Board Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Printed Circuit Board Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Printed Circuit Board Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Printed Circuit Board Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Printed Circuit Board Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Printed Circuit Board Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Printed Circuit Board Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Printed Circuit Board Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Printed Circuit Board Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Printed Circuit Board Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Printed Circuit Board as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Printed Circuit Board Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Printed Circuit Board Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Printed Circuit Board Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Printed Circuit Board Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Printed Circuit Board Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Printed Circuit Board Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Printed Circuit Board Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Printed Circuit Board Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Printed Circuit Board Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Printed Circuit Board Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Printed Circuit Board Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Printed Circuit Board Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Printed Circuit Board by Application
4.1 Printed Circuit Board Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Consumer Electronics
4.1.2 Computer
4.1.3 Communications
4.1.4 Industrial/Medical
4.1.5 Automotive
4.1.6 Military/Aerospace
4.1.7 Others
4.2 Global Printed Circuit Board Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Printed Circuit Board Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Printed Circuit Board Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Printed Circuit Board Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Printed Circuit Board Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Printed Circuit Board Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Printed Circuit Board Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Printed Circuit Board Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Printed Circuit Board Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Printed Circuit Board Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Printed Circuit Board Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Printed Circuit Board Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Printed Circuit Board Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Printed Circuit Board Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Printed Circuit Board Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Printed Circuit Board by Country
5.1 North America Printed Circuit Board Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Printed Circuit Board Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Printed Circuit Board Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Printed Circuit Board Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Printed Circuit Board Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Printed Circuit Board Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Printed Circuit Board by Country
6.1 Europe Printed Circuit Board Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Printed Circuit Board Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Printed Circuit Board Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Printed Circuit Board Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Printed Circuit Board Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Printed Circuit Board Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Printed Circuit Board by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Printed Circuit Board Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Printed Circuit Board Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Printed Circuit Board Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Printed Circuit Board Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Printed Circuit Board Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Printed Circuit Board Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Printed Circuit Board by Country
8.1 Latin America Printed Circuit Board Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Printed Circuit Board Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Printed Circuit Board Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Printed Circuit Board Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Printed Circuit Board Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Printed Circuit Board Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Printed Circuit Board by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Printed Circuit Board Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Printed Circuit Board Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Printed Circuit Board Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Printed Circuit Board Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Printed Circuit Board Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Printed Circuit Board Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Printed Circuit Board Business
10.1 Nippon Mektron
10.1.1 Nippon Mektron Corporation Information
10.1.2 Nippon Mektron Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 Nippon Mektron Printed Circuit Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 Nippon Mektron Printed Circuit Board Products Offered
10.1.5 Nippon Mektron Recent Development
10.2 Unimicron
10.2.1 Unimicron Corporation Information
10.2.2 Unimicron Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Unimicron Printed Circuit Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 Unimicron Printed Circuit Board Products Offered
10.2.5 Unimicron Recent Development
10.3 SEMCO
10.3.1 SEMCO Corporation Information
10.3.2 SEMCO Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 SEMCO Printed Circuit Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 SEMCO Printed Circuit Board Products Offered
10.3.5 SEMCO Recent Development
10.4 Young Poong Group
10.4.1 Young Poong Group Corporation Information
10.4.2 Young Poong Group Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Young Poong Group Printed Circuit Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Young Poong Group Printed Circuit Board Products Offered
10.4.5 Young Poong Group Recent Development
10.5 Ibiden
10.5.1 Ibiden Corporation Information
10.5.2 Ibiden Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Ibiden Printed Circuit Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Ibiden Printed Circuit Board Products Offered
10.5.5 Ibiden Recent Development
10.6 ZDT
10.6.1 ZDT Corporation Information
10.6.2 ZDT Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 ZDT Printed Circuit Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 ZDT Printed Circuit Board Products Offered
10.6.5 ZDT Recent Development
10.7 Tripod
10.7.1 Tripod Corporation Information
10.7.2 Tripod Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Tripod Printed Circuit Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Tripod Printed Circuit Board Products Offered
10.7.5 Tripod Recent Development
10.8 TTM
10.8.1 TTM Corporation Information
10.8.2 TTM Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 TTM Printed Circuit Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 TTM Printed Circuit Board Products Offered
10.8.5 TTM Recent Development
10.9 SEI
10.9.1 SEI Corporation Information
10.9.2 SEI Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 SEI Printed Circuit Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 SEI Printed Circuit Board Products Offered
10.9.5 SEI Recent Development
10.10 Daeduck Group
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Printed Circuit Board Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Daeduck Group Printed Circuit Board Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Daeduck Group Recent Development
10.11 HannStar Board (GBM)
10.11.1 HannStar Board (GBM) Corporation Information
10.11.2 HannStar Board (GBM) Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 HannStar Board (GBM) Printed Circuit Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 HannStar Board (GBM) Printed Circuit Board Products Offered
10.11.5 HannStar Board (GBM) Recent Development
10.12 Viasystems(TTM)
10.12.1 Viasystems(TTM) Corporation Information
10.12.2 Viasystems(TTM) Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 Viasystems(TTM) Printed Circuit Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 Viasystems(TTM) Printed Circuit Board Products Offered
10.12.5 Viasystems(TTM) Recent Development
10.13 Nanya PCB
10.13.1 Nanya PCB Corporation Information
10.13.2 Nanya PCB Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 Nanya PCB Printed Circuit Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 Nanya PCB Printed Circuit Board Products Offered
10.13.5 Nanya PCB Recent Development
10.14 CMK Corporation
10.14.1 CMK Corporation Corporation Information
10.14.2 CMK Corporation Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 CMK Corporation Printed Circuit Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 CMK Corporation Printed Circuit Board Products Offered
10.14.5 CMK Corporation Recent Development
10.15 Shinko Electric Ind
10.15.1 Shinko Electric Ind Corporation Information
10.15.2 Shinko Electric Ind Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 Shinko Electric Ind Printed Circuit Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 Shinko Electric Ind Printed Circuit Board Products Offered
10.15.5 Shinko Electric Ind Recent Development
10.16 Compeq
10.16.1 Compeq Corporation Information
10.16.2 Compeq Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 Compeq Printed Circuit Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.16.4 Compeq Printed Circuit Board Products Offered
10.16.5 Compeq Recent Development
10.17 AT&S
10.17.1 AT&S Corporation Information
10.17.2 AT&S Introduction and Business Overview
10.17.3 AT&S Printed Circuit Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.17.4 AT&S Printed Circuit Board Products Offered
10.17.5 AT&S Recent Development
10.18 Kingboard
10.18.1 Kingboard Corporation Information
10.18.2 Kingboard Introduction and Business Overview
10.18.3 Kingboard Printed Circuit Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.18.4 Kingboard Printed Circuit Board Products Offered
10.18.5 Kingboard Recent Development
10.19 Ellington
10.19.1 Ellington Corporation Information
10.19.2 Ellington Introduction and Business Overview
10.19.3 Ellington Printed Circuit Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.19.4 Ellington Printed Circuit Board Products Offered
10.19.5 Ellington Recent Development
10.20 Junda Electronic
10.20.1 Junda Electronic Corporation Information
10.20.2 Junda Electronic Introduction and Business Overview
10.20.3 Junda Electronic Printed Circuit Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.20.4 Junda Electronic Printed Circuit Board Products Offered
10.20.5 Junda Electronic Recent Development
10.21 CCTC
10.21.1 CCTC Corporation Information
10.21.2 CCTC Introduction and Business Overview
10.21.3 CCTC Printed Circuit Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.21.4 CCTC Printed Circuit Board Products Offered
10.21.5 CCTC Recent Development
10.22 Redboard
10.22.1 Redboard Corporation Information
10.22.2 Redboard Introduction and Business Overview
10.22.3 Redboard Printed Circuit Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.22.4 Redboard Printed Circuit Board Products Offered
10.22.5 Redboard Recent Development
10.23 Wuzhu Group
10.23.1 Wuzhu Group Corporation Information
10.23.2 Wuzhu Group Introduction and Business Overview
10.23.3 Wuzhu Group Printed Circuit Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.23.4 Wuzhu Group Printed Circuit Board Products Offered
10.23.5 Wuzhu Group Recent Development
10.24 Kinwong
10.24.1 Kinwong Corporation Information
10.24.2 Kinwong Introduction and Business Overview
10.24.3 Kinwong Printed Circuit Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.24.4 Kinwong Printed Circuit Board Products Offered
10.24.5 Kinwong Recent Development
10.25 Aoshikang
10.25.1 Aoshikang Corporation Information
10.25.2 Aoshikang Introduction and Business Overview
10.25.3 Aoshikang Printed Circuit Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.25.4 Aoshikang Printed Circuit Board Products Offered
10.25.5 Aoshikang Recent Development
10.26 Shennan Circuits
10.26.1 Shennan Circuits Corporation Information
10.26.2 Shennan Circuits Introduction and Business Overview
10.26.3 Shennan Circuits Printed Circuit Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.26.4 Shennan Circuits Printed Circuit Board Products Offered
10.26.5 Shennan Circuits Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Printed Circuit Board Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Printed Circuit Board Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Printed Circuit Board Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Printed Circuit Board Distributors
12.3 Printed Circuit Board Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
About Us
QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from the huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become a brand of quality assurance in the consulting industry.