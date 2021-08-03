Global Printed Circuit Board Industry Analysis Report 2021| Nippon Mektron, Unimicron, SEMCO

This report studies the Printed Circuit Board market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of manufacturers, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top manufacturers in global and major regions, and splits the Printed Circuit Board market by product type and applications/end industries. China is the largest Printed Circuit Board market with about 44% market share. South Korea is follower, accounting for about 14% market share. The key players are Nippon Mektron, Unimicron, SEMCO, Young Poong Group, Ibiden, ZDT, Tripod, TTM, SEI, Daeduck Group, HannStar Board (GBM), Viasystems(TTM), Nanya PCB, CMK Corporation, Shinko Electric Ind, Compeq, AT&S, Kingboard, Ellington, Junda Electronic, CCTC, Redboard, Wuzhu Group, Kinwong, Aoshikang, Shennan Circuits etc. Top 3 companies occupied about 11% market share. This report contains market size and forecasts of Printed Circuit Board in China, including the following market information: China Printed Circuit Board Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Printed Circuit Board Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Sq.m) China top five Printed Circuit Board companies in 2020 (%) The global Printed Circuit Board market size is expected to growth from US$ 70850 million in 2020 to US$ 90930 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2021-2027.

The China Printed Circuit Board market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Printed Circuit Board manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Printed Circuit Board Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Sq.m) China Printed Circuit Board Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Rigid 1-2Sided, Standard Multilayer, HDI/Microvia/Build-Up, IC Substrate, Flexible Circuits, Rigid Flex, Others China Printed Circuit Board Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Sq.m) China Printed Circuit Board Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Consumer Electronics, Computer, Communications, Industrial/Medical, Automotive, Military/Aerospace, Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Printed Circuit Board revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Printed Circuit Board revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies Printed Circuit Board sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Sq.m) Key companies Printed Circuit Board sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Nippon Mektron, Unimicron, SEMCO, Young Poong Group, Ibiden, ZDT, Tripod, TTM, SEI, Daeduck Group, HannStar Board (GBM), Viasystems(TTM), Nanya PCB, CMK Corporation, Shinko Electric Ind, Compeq, AT&S, Kingboard, Ellington, Junda Electronic, CCTC, Redboard, Wuzhu Group, Kinwong, Aoshikang, Shennan Circuits

Why to Buy this Report?

Exhaustive analysis of business strategies of top players in the global Printed Circuit Board market, the value chain, raw materials, and industry variables

Easy to understand, to-the-point data, statistics, and information on the global Printed Circuit Board market, its segments, and sub-segments

Deep research on distribution channels and the distribution chain including retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, dealers, suppliers, and consumers

Thorough evaluation of key regional Printed Circuit Board markets based on CAGR, supply and demand, macroeconomic patterns, customer purchasing patterns, and several other factors

Accurate and comprehensive study of the global Printed Circuit Board market with the help of SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and opportunity assessment

The report is a perfect example of a detailed and meticulously prepared research study on the global Printed Circuit Board market. It can be customized as per the requirements of the client. It not only caters to market players but also stakeholders and key decision makers looking for extensive research and analysis on the global Printed Circuit Board market.

