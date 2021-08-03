Global Print Server Competition, Forecast & Opportunities 2021| D-Link, HP, Brother International

A print server, or printer server, is a device that connects printers to client computers over a network. It accepts print jobs from the computers and sends the jobs to the appropriate printers, queuing the jobs locally to accommodate the fact that work may arrive more quickly than the printer can actually handle. Ancillary functions include the ability to inspect the queue of jobs to be processed, the ability to reorder or delete waiting print jobs, or the ability to do various kinds of accounting, such as counting pages, which may involve reading data generated by the printers. Industry concentration is relatively high. The technical barrier is a little bit high, so the big companies who has the advantage of technology will has a great competition advantage in the fierce competitive market. The global market with the major ten companies are D-Link, HP, Brother International, Startech, Dymo, Linksys, Canon, Edimax, Xerox, IOGEAR, NETGear and TRENDnet. The top three are D-Link, HP, Startech, making up 32% of the whole market. This report contains market size and forecasts of Print Server in China, including the following market information: China Print Server Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Print Server Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units) China top five Print Server companies in 2020 (%) The global Print Server market size is expected to growth from US$ 6220.7 million in 2020 to US$ 7168.3 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.0% during 2021-2027.

The China Print Server market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Print Server manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Print Server Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units) China Print Server Market Segment Percentages,

Internal Print Server, External Print Server China Print Server Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units) China Print Server Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Office, Home, Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Print Server revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Print Server revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies Print Server sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units) Key companies Print Server sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, D-Link, HP, Brother International, Startech, Dymo, Linksys, Canon, Edimax, Xerox, IOGEAR, NETGear, TRENDnet

