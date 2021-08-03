Global Prestressed Concrete Strand Market Share and Growth 2021| Xinhua Metal, Hengxing, Silvery Dragon

Prestressed steel strand is a type of stranded cable composed of 2, 3, 7 or more high strength steel wires, and the stress relief force processing (processing), suitable for prestressed concrete or similar purposes, such as large-span bridges on railway and highway, flyover, LNG tanks, multi-storey industrial buildings, stadiums, nuclear reactors and etc. Global Prestressed Concrete Strand key players include Xinhua Metal, Hengxing, Silvery Dragon, Insteel, Tianjin Metallurgical, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share about 20%. Asia-Pacific is the largest market, with a share about 75%, followed by South America and North America, both have a share about 15 percent. In terms of product, Bare PC Strand is the largest segment, with a share nearly 90%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Transport, followed by Building, Energy, Water conservancy, etc. This report contains market size and forecasts of Prestressed Concrete Strand in China, including the following market information: China Prestressed Concrete Strand Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Prestressed Concrete Strand Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT) China top five Prestressed Concrete Strand companies in 2020 (%) The global Prestressed Concrete Strand market size is expected to growth from US$ 3461 million in 2020 to US$ 4088.3 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.4% during 2021-2027.

The China Prestressed Concrete Strand market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Prestressed Concrete Strand manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Prestressed Concrete Strand Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT) China Prestressed Concrete Strand Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Bare PC Strand, Grease Filled PC Strand, Wax Filled PC Strand, Others China Prestressed Concrete Strand Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT) China Prestressed Concrete Strand Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Transport, Building, Energy, Water Conservancy, Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Prestressed Concrete Strand revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Prestressed Concrete Strand revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies Prestressed Concrete Strand sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT) Key companies Prestressed Concrete Strand sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Xinhua Metal, Hengxing, Silvery Dragon, Insteel, Tianjin Metallurgical, Kiswire, Tycsa PSC, ASLAK, Huaxin, Fapricela, Tata Iron and Steel, Usha Martin, Sumiden, Hunan Xianghui, Gulf Steel Strands, Shengte, Hengli, Siam Industrial Wire, Southern PC, Longtai Rare Earth & New Materials, AL-FAISAL STEEL, Strand-tech Martin, Fasten, Fuxing Keji

