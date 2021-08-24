Global Precision Viticulture market:Key Drivers, Restraints, and Future Prospects|John Deere, Trimble, Topcon

Complete study of the global Precision Viticulture market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Precision Viticulture industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Precision Viticulture production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.
Get PDF Sample Copy of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) :
https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3504759/global-and-united-states-precision-viticulture-market
Key Drivers & Barriers
High-impact rendering factors and drivers have been studied in this report to aid the readers to understand the general development. Moreover, the report includes restraints and challenges that may act as stumbling blocks on the way of the players. This will assist the users to be attentive and make informed decisions related to business. Specialists have also laid their focus on the upcoming business prospects.
Post-covid-19 Outlook
The readers in the section will understand how the Precision Viticulture market scenario changed across the globe during the pandemic and post-pandemic. The study is done keeping in view the changes in aspects such as production, demand, consumption, supply chain. The industry experts have also highlighted the key factors that will help create opportunities for players and stabilize the overall industry in the years to come.
Key segments including type, and application have been elaborated in this report. The consultants at QY Research have studied every segment and provided the market size using historical data. They have also talked about the growth opportunities that the segment may pose in the future. This study bestows production and revenue data by type, and application during the historical period (2016-2021) and forecast period (2022-2027).
Segment by Type
Guidance System
Remote Sensing
Variable-Rate Technology
Segment by Application
Yield Monitoring
Crop Scouting
Field Mapping
Irrigation Management
Weather Tracking & Forecasting
Inventory Management
Farm Labor Management
Financial Management
Others
Regional Outlook
This section of the report provides key insights regarding various regions and the key players operating in each region. Economic, social, environmental, technological, and political factors have been taken into consideration while assessing the growth of the particular region/country. The readers will also get their hands on the revenue and production data of each region and country for the period 2016-2027. This information derived through comprehensive research will help the reader to get familiar with the potential value of the investment in a particular region. North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and India are the major regions studied in the research report.
Competitive Scenario
In this section, the readers will gain an understanding of the key players competing. The experts at QY Research have studied the key growth strategies, such as innovative trends and developments, intensification of product portfolio, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, new product innovation, and geographical expansion, undertaken by these participants to maintain their presence. Apart from business strategies, the study includes current developments and key financials. The readers will also get access to the data related to global revenue, price, and production by manufacturers for the period 2016-2021. This all-inclusive report will certainly serve the clients to stay updated and make effective decisions in their businesses. Some of the prominent players reviewed in the research report include:
John Deere, Trimble, Topcon, Deveron Uas, Teejet Technologies, Groupe ICV, Tracmap, Quantislabs, Terranis, Ateknea Solutions, Aha Viticulture, AG Leader Technology
Enquire For Customization In The Report:
https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3504759/global-and-united-states-precision-viticulture-market
Frequently Asked Questions
Which product segment grabbed the largest share in the Precision Viticulture market?
How is the competitive scenario of the Precision Viticulture market?
Which are the key factors aiding the Precision Viticulture market growth?
Which are the prominent players in the Precision Viticulture market?
Which region holds the maximum share in the Precision Viticulture market?
What will be the CAGR of the Precision Viticulture market during the forecast period?
Which application segment emerged as the leading segment in the Precision Viticulture market?
What key trends are likely to emerge in the Precision Viticulture market in the coming years?
What will be the Precision Viticulture market size by 2027?
Which company held the largest share in the Precision Viticulture market?
1.2.1 Global Precision Viticulture Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Guidance System
1.2.3 Remote Sensing
1.2.4 Variable-Rate Technology 1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Precision Viticulture Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Yield Monitoring
1.3.3 Crop Scouting
1.3.4 Field Mapping
1.3.5 Irrigation Management
1.3.6 Weather Tracking & Forecasting
1.3.7 Inventory Management
1.3.8 Farm Labor Management
1.3.9 Financial Management
1.3.10 Others 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary 2.1 Global Precision Viticulture Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Precision Viticulture Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Precision Viticulture Sales 2016-2027 2.2 Global Precision Viticulture, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 2.3 Precision Viticulture Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Precision Viticulture Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Precision Viticulture Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021 2.4 Precision Viticulture Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Precision Viticulture Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global Precision Viticulture Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027) 3 Global Precision Viticulture Competitor Landscape by Players 3.1 Global Top Precision Viticulture Manufacturers by Sales
3.1.1 Global Precision Viticulture Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Precision Viticulture Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021) 3.2 Global Top Precision Viticulture Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Key Precision Viticulture Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
3.2.2 Global Precision Viticulture Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Precision Viticulture Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.4 Global Precision Viticulture Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)
3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Precision Viticulture Revenue in 2020
3.2.6 Global Precision Viticulture Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) 3.3 Global Precision Viticulture Price by Manufacturers 3.4 Global Precision Viticulture Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Precision Viticulture Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Precision Viticulture Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Precision Viticulture Market 3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027) 4.1 Global Precision Viticulture Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global Precision Viticulture Sales by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Precision Viticulture Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 Precision Viticulture Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021) 4.2 Global Precision Viticulture Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global Precision Viticulture Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global Precision Viticulture Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Precision Viticulture Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027) 5.1 Global Precision Viticulture Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.1 Global Precision Viticulture Sales by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Precision Viticulture Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.3 Precision Viticulture Price by Application (2016-2021) 5.2 Precision Viticulture Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.1 Global Precision Viticulture Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global Precision Viticulture Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Precision Viticulture Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 United States by Players, Type and Application 6.1 United States Precision Viticulture Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.1 United States Precision Viticulture Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.2 United States Precision Viticulture Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.3 United States Precision Viticulture Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027 6.2 United States Precision Viticulture Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)
6.2.1 United States Top Precision Viticulture Players by Sales (2016-2021)
6.2.2 United States Top Precision Viticulture Players by Revenue (2016-2021) 6.3 United States Precision Viticulture Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.1 United States Precision Viticulture Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.2 United States Precision Viticulture Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.3 United States Precision Viticulture Price by Type (2016-2021) 6.4 United States Precision Viticulture Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.1 United States Precision Viticulture Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.2 United States Precision Viticulture Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.3 United States Precision Viticulture Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6.5 United States Precision Viticulture Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.1 United States Precision Viticulture Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.2 United States Precision Viticulture Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.3 United States Precision Viticulture Price by Application (2016-2021) 6.6 United States Precision Viticulture Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.1 United States Precision Viticulture Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.2 United States Precision Viticulture Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.3 United States Precision Viticulture Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America 7.1 North America Precision Viticulture Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027 7.2 North America Precision Viticulture Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.2.1 North America Precision Viticulture Sales by Country (2016-2021)
7.2.2 North America Precision Viticulture Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
7.2.3 U.S.
7.2.4 Canada 8 Asia Pacific 8.1 Asia Pacific Precision Viticulture Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027 8.2 Asia Pacific Precision Viticulture Market Facts & Figures by Region
8.2.1 Asia Pacific Precision Viticulture Sales by Region (2016-2021)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific Precision Viticulture Revenue by Region (2016-2021)
8.2.3 China
8.2.4 Japan
8.2.5 South Korea
8.2.6 India
8.2.7 Australia
8.2.8 Australia
8.2.9 Indonesia
8.2.10 Thailand
8.2.11 Malaysia
8.2.12 Philippines
8.2.13 Vietnam 9 Europe 9.1 Europe Precision Viticulture Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027 9.2 Europe Precision Viticulture Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.2.1 Europe Precision Viticulture Sales by Country (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Europe Precision Viticulture Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
9.2.3 Germany
9.2.4 France
9.2.5 U.K.
9.2.6 Italy 10 Latin America 10.1 Latin America Precision Viticulture Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027 10.2 Latin America Precision Viticulture Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.2.1 Latin America Precision Viticulture Sales by Country (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Latin America Precision Viticulture Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.4 Brazil
10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa 11.1 Middle East and Africa Precision Viticulture Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027 11.2 Middle East and Africa Precision Viticulture Market Facts & Figures by Country
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Precision Viticulture Sales by Country (2016-2021)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Precision Viticulture Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
11.2.3 Turkey
11.2.4 Saudi Arabia
11.2.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles 12.1 John Deere
12.1.1 John Deere Corporation Information
12.1.2 John Deere Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 John Deere Precision Viticulture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 John Deere Precision Viticulture Products Offered
12.1.5 John Deere Recent Development 12.2 Trimble
12.2.1 Trimble Corporation Information
12.2.2 Trimble Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Trimble Precision Viticulture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Trimble Precision Viticulture Products Offered
12.2.5 Trimble Recent Development 12.3 Topcon
12.3.1 Topcon Corporation Information
12.3.2 Topcon Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Topcon Precision Viticulture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Topcon Precision Viticulture Products Offered
12.3.5 Topcon Recent Development 12.4 Deveron Uas
12.4.1 Deveron Uas Corporation Information
12.4.2 Deveron Uas Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Deveron Uas Precision Viticulture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Deveron Uas Precision Viticulture Products Offered
12.4.5 Deveron Uas Recent Development 12.5 Teejet Technologies
12.5.1 Teejet Technologies Corporation Information
12.5.2 Teejet Technologies Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Teejet Technologies Precision Viticulture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Teejet Technologies Precision Viticulture Products Offered
12.5.5 Teejet Technologies Recent Development 12.6 Groupe ICV
12.6.1 Groupe ICV Corporation Information
12.6.2 Groupe ICV Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Groupe ICV Precision Viticulture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Groupe ICV Precision Viticulture Products Offered
12.6.5 Groupe ICV Recent Development 12.7 Tracmap
12.7.1 Tracmap Corporation Information
12.7.2 Tracmap Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Tracmap Precision Viticulture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Tracmap Precision Viticulture Products Offered
12.7.5 Tracmap Recent Development 12.8 Quantislabs
12.8.1 Quantislabs Corporation Information
12.8.2 Quantislabs Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Quantislabs Precision Viticulture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Quantislabs Precision Viticulture Products Offered
12.8.5 Quantislabs Recent Development 12.9 Terranis
12.9.1 Terranis Corporation Information
12.9.2 Terranis Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Terranis Precision Viticulture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Terranis Precision Viticulture Products Offered
12.9.5 Terranis Recent Development 12.10 Ateknea Solutions
12.10.1 Ateknea Solutions Corporation Information
12.10.2 Ateknea Solutions Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Ateknea Solutions Precision Viticulture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Ateknea Solutions Precision Viticulture Products Offered
12.10.5 Ateknea Solutions Recent Development 12.11 John Deere
12.11.1 John Deere Corporation Information
12.11.2 John Deere Description and Business Overview
12.11.3 John Deere Precision Viticulture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 John Deere Precision Viticulture Products Offered
12.11.5 John Deere Recent Development 12.12 AG Leader Technology
12.12.1 AG Leader Technology Corporation Information
12.12.2 AG Leader Technology Description and Business Overview
12.12.3 AG Leader Technology Precision Viticulture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 AG Leader Technology Products Offered
12.12.5 AG Leader Technology Recent Development 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis 13.1 Precision Viticulture Industry Trends 13.2 Precision Viticulture Market Drivers 13.3 Precision Viticulture Market Challenges 13.4 Precision Viticulture Market Restraints 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 14.1 Value Chain Analysis 14.2 Precision Viticulture Customers 14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix 16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source 16.2 Author Details 16.3 Disclaimer
About Us:
QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.