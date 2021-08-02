Global Precision Medicine Market Regional Outlook 2021| Johnson & Johnson, Roche, Labcorp

According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), precision medicine is “an emerging approach for disease treatment and prevention that takes into account individual variability in genes, environment, and lifestyle for each person.” This approach will allow doctors and researchers to predict more accurately which treatment and prevention strategies for a particular disease will work in which groups of people. It is in contrast to a “one-size-fits-all” approach, in which disease treatment and prevention strategies are developed for the average person, with less consideration for the differences between individuals. Although the term “precision medicine” is relatively new, the concept has been a part of healthcare for many years. For example, a person who needs a blood transfusion is not given blood from a randomly selected donor; instead, the donor’s blood type is matched to the recipient to reduce the risk of complications. Although examples can be found in several areas of medicine, the role of precision medicine in day-to-day healthcare is relatively limited. Researchers hope that this approach will expand to many areas of health in coming years. The classification of precision medicine includes diagnostics and therapies, and the proportion of diagnostics is about 67%. Precision Medicine is used for oncology, neurosciences, immunology, respiratory and other field. The most proportion of precision medicine is for oncology, and the market share is about 30%. Market competition is intense. Johnson & Johnson, Roche, Labcorp, Abbott Laboratories and Novartis are the leaders of the industry, with about 56% market shares. This report contains market size and forecasts of Precision Medicine in China, including the following market information: China Precision Medicine Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China top five Precision Medicine companies in 2020 (%) The global Precision Medicine market size is expected to growth from US$ 104940 million in 2020 to US$ 206320 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% during 2021-2027.

The China Precision Medicine market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Precision Medicine Companies and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Precision Medicine Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China Precision Medicine Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Diagnostics, Therapies China Precision Medicine Market,

By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China

Precision Medicine Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Oncology, Neurosciences, Immunology, Respiratory, Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Precision Medicine revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Precision Medicine revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Johnson & Johnson, Roche, Labcorp, Abbott Laboratories, Novartis, Illumina, GE Healthcare, Intel Corporation, Biomrieux Sa, Cepheid, IBM, Qiagen, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Randox Laboratories, Almac Group, Healthcore

