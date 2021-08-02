Global Precision Agriculture Systems Trends and Forecast 2021| Deere & Company, CropMetrics LLC, Trimble Agriculture

Precision Agriculture (PA) is a farming management concept based upon observing, measuring and responding to agriculture. It was born in early 1990s for introduction of GPS guidance for tractors. Now it is a dynamic industry that mentioned lots of technologies, such as ecological based principles, plant genetics, technological advances in planting and application equipment and plant and soil sensors, and knowledge to vary management, to improve system efficiency, resilience, and adaptability. Global Precision Agriculture Systems main players are Deere & Company, CNH Industrial, Trimble, Valmont Industries, etc. Global top four manufacturers hold a share over 35%. North America is the largest market, with a share over 40%. This report contains market size and forecasts of Precision Agriculture Systems in China, including the following market information: China Precision Agriculture Systems Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Precision Agriculture Systems Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units) China top five Precision Agriculture Systems companies in 2020 (%) The global Precision Agriculture Systems market size is expected to growth from US$ 4036.2 million in 2020 to US$ 8867.2 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% during 2021-2027.

The China Precision Agriculture Systems market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Precision Agriculture Systems manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Precision Agriculture Systems Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units) China Precision Agriculture Systems Market Segment Percentages,

Guidance System, Remote Sensing, Variable-Rate Technology China Precision Agriculture Systems Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units) China Precision Agriculture Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Farmland & Farms, Agricultural Cooperatives, Others

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Precision Agriculture Systems revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Precision Agriculture Systems revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies Precision Agriculture Systems sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units) Key companies Precision Agriculture Systems sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Deere & Company, CropMetrics LLC, Trimble Agriculture, CropX, Valmont Industries, AGCO Corporation, Dickey-John Corporation, Monsanto Company, Ag Leader Technology, AgJunction, CNH Industrial, Raven Industries, SST (Proagrica), TeeJet Technologies, Topcon Positioning Systems

