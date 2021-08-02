Global Precision Agriculture Robot Competition Analysis 2021| John Deere, Trimble, AGCO

Precision Agriculture (PA) is a farming management concept based upon observing, measuring and responding to agriculture. It was born in early 1990s for introduction of GPS guidance for tractors. Now it is a dynamic industry that mentioned lots of technologies, such as ecological based principles, plant genetics, technological advances in planting and application equipment and plant and soil sensors, and knowledge to vary management, to improve system efficiency, resilience, and adaptability. Farmers have always been diligent data collectors, knowing approximately what each acreage yields or how much milk an individual cow produces. But with the complex data collecting devices of today’s world, agriculture is in the midst of a high-tech revolution—particularly in the area of precision farming. Farmers can use the same “big data” tools that are integrated into other industries. Things like drones that communicate with satellites to collect data while soaring over a field. The internet of things era means just about anything in our lives can be linked to a WiFi connection and the same applies for farming. For example, Wifi-enabled moisture sensors can help farmers conserve water by only watering parts of the field that need it most. Cow tags can be linked to GPS or even “Fitbit-like” devices to track their vitals remotely. Most machines can be programmed to use machine-learning; for example, fertilizer application equipment can be trained to “see” a field and only spray plants that need a boost, saving farmers product and money. Global Precision Agriculture Robot key players include John Deere, Trimble, AGCO, DeLaval, Lely, etc. Europe is the largest market, with a share about 37%, followed by United States, with a share over 30%. In terms of product, Outdoor Farming is the largest segment, with a share over 70%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Planting, followed by Animal Husbandry. This report contains market size and forecasts of Precision Agriculture Robot in China, including the following market information: China Precision Agriculture Robot Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China top five Precision Agriculture Robot companies in 2020 (%) The global Precision Agriculture Robot market size is expected to growth from US$ 2285 million in 2020 to US$ 18180 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 33.5% during 2021-2027.

The China Precision Agriculture Robot market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Precision Agriculture Robot Companies and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Precision Agriculture Robot Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China Precision Agriculture Robot Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Indoor Farming, Outdoor Farming China Precision Agriculture Robot Market,

By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China

Precision Agriculture Robot Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Planting, Animal Husbandry

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Precision Agriculture Robot revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Precision Agriculture Robot revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, John Deere, Trimble, AGCO, DeLaval, Lely, YANMAR, TOPCON Positioning Systems, Boumatic, KUBOTA Corporation, DJI, ROBOTICS PLUS, Harvest Automation, Clearpath Robotics, Naïo Technologies, Abundant Robotics, AgEagle, Farming Revolution, Iron Ox, ecoRobotix

