Global Power Over Ethernet Device Market Competition, Forecast & Opportunities 2021| Cisco, Avaya, HP

PoE (Power over Ethernet) describes any of several standardized or ad-hoc systems which pass electrical power along with data on twisted pair Ethernet cabling. This allows a single cable to provide both data connection and electrical power to devices such as wireless access points or IP cameras. Unlike standards such as Universal Serial Bus which also power devices over the data cables, PoE allows long cable lengths. Power may be carried on the same conductors as the data, or it may be carried on dedicated conductors in the same cable. PoE Network Switches (Power sourcing equipment) is a device such as a switch that provides (or sources) power on the Ethernet cable. The maximum allowed continuous Shipment power per cable in IEEE 802.3af is 15.40 W. A later specification, IEEE 802.3at, offers 25.50 W. When the device is a switch, it is commonly called an endspan (although IEEE 802.3af refers to it as endpoint). Otherwise, if it’s an intermediary device between a non-PoE capable switch and a PoE device, it’s called a midspan. An external PoE injector is a midspan device. The major players in global Power Over Ethernet Device market include Cisco, Avaya, HP, etc. The top 3 players occupy over 30% shares of the global market. North America and China are main markets, they occupy about 60% of the global market. Power Over Ethernet Switch is the main type, with a share over 75%. Enterprise is the key application, which holds a share about 50%. This report contains market size and forecasts of Power Over Ethernet Device in China, including the following market information: China Power Over Ethernet Device Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China top five Power Over Ethernet Device companies in 2020 (%) The global Power Over Ethernet Device market size is expected to growth from US$ 2523 million in 2020 to US$ 2898.2 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.0% during 2021-2027.

The China Power Over Ethernet Device market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Power Over Ethernet Device Companies and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Power Over Ethernet Device Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China Power Over Ethernet Device Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Power Over Ethernet Switch, Power Over Ethernet IP Phone China Power Over Ethernet Device Market,

By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China

Power Over Ethernet Device Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Enterprise, Government, School, Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Power Over Ethernet Device revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Power Over Ethernet Device revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Cisco, Avaya, HP, Dell, Brocade, Alcatel-Lucent, Netgear, Juniper, D-Link, Extreme, Adtran, Alaxala, Huawei, ZTE

