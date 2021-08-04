Global Power Distribution Cables Industry Analysis Report 2021| Prysmian Group, Nexans, Sumitomo Electric

A power distribution cable is an electrical cable, an assembly of one or more electrical conductors, usually held together with an overall sheath. The assembly is used for transmission of electrical power. Power cables may be installed as permanent wiring within buildings, buried in the ground, run overhead, or exposed. Global Power Distribution Cables key players include Far East Cable, Baosheng Group, Prysmian Group, Nexans, etc. Global top four manufacturers hold a share about 30%. Asia-Pacific is the largest market, with a share over 35%, followed by Europe, and North America, both have a share about 50 percent. In terms of product, HV is the largest segment, with a share nearly 45%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Underground, followed by Overland, Submarine. This report contains market size and forecasts of Power Distribution Cables in China, including the following market information: China Power Distribution Cables Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Power Distribution Cables Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K M) China top five Power Distribution Cables companies in 2020 (%) The global Power Distribution Cables market size is expected to growth from US$ 98970 million in 2020 to US$ 180230 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% during 2021-2027.

The China Power Distribution Cables market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Power Distribution Cables manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Power Distribution Cables Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K M) China Power Distribution Cables Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

HV, MV, LV China Power Distribution Cables Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K M) China Power Distribution Cables Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Overland, Underground, Submarine

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Power Distribution Cables revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Power Distribution Cables revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies Power Distribution Cables sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K M) Key companies Power Distribution Cables sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Prysmian Group, Nexans, Sumitomo Electric, Furukawa, General Cable, Southwire, Leoni, LS Cable & Systems, Fujikura, Baosheng Group, Far East Cable, Jiangnan Cable, Hengtong Group, Hitachi, Encore Wire, Xignux, NKT, Qingdao Hanlan Cable, Finolex, KEI Industries, Shangshang Cable, Volex

