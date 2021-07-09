QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Power Cords market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.

Power cords are detachable means of supplying electricity from a main power source to electrical equipment or appliances. Power cords consist of a flexible cord with electrical plugs at each end, one male and one female. The female plug connects to the appliance or electrical equipment. The male plug connects the electrical receptacle, electrical outlet or power supply. China is the largest Power Cords market with about 37% market share. North America is follower, accounting for about 17% market share. The key players are Volex, Longwell, Electri-Cord, Feller, Quail Electronics, HL TECHNOLOGY, Hongchang Electronics, Americord, CHING CHENG, Prime Wire & Cable, AURICH, I-SHENG, Queenpuo, CEP, Yunhuan Electronics, Coleman Cable, HUASHENG ELECTRICAL, StayOnline, Yung Li, MEGA, ShangYu Jintao, Kord King, GoGreen Power, Tripplite, QIAOPU, Weitien, Ningbo Chenglong etc. Top 3 companies occupied about 22% market share. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Power Cords Market The global Power Cords market size is projected to reach US$ 5893 million by 2027, from US$ 3919.1 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.0% during 2021-2027.

Request Sample Report and Full Report TOC:

https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3267254/global-power-cords-market

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Power Cords Market Report :

* Top Key Company Profiles.

* Main Business and Rival Information

* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

* Market Share and Size

Top Players of Power Cords Market are Studied: Volex, Longwell, Electri-Cord, Feller, Quail Electronics, HL TECHNOLOGY, Hongchang Electronics, Americord, CHING CHENG, Prime Wire & Cable, AURICH, I-SHENG, Queenpuo, CEP, Yunhuan Electronics, Coleman Cable, HUASHENG ELECTRICAL, StayOnline, Yung Li, MEGA, ShangYu Jintao, Kord King, GoGreen Power, Tripplite, QIAOPU, Weitien, Ningbo Chenglong

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Power Cords market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: Ordinary Power Cord, Shielded Insulated Power Cord

Segmentation by Application: Computers, Telecommunications, Consumer Electronics, Power Tools, Medical Equipments, Others

Get Full Customize report or for any Special Discount visit@

https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3267254/global-power-cords-market

Reasons to Buy this Report:

Industry Size & Forecast: Estimations on the global Power Cords industry size on the basis of value and volume are provided in this part of the report

Study on Key Industry Trends: This section offers deep insights into the prevailing and upcoming Power Cords trends

Segmental Analysis: Here, the report has examined the high-growth segments including product type, application, and end-users, taking into account their CAGR, share, and size

Future Prospects: Current Power Cords developments and future opportunities estimated to emerge in the Power Cords industry are looked into in this portion of the study

Geography-wise Analysis: The authors of the report have studied the regions having growth potential to help companies plan their future investments

Study on Competitive Landscape: The industry experts have offered thorough information about the strategic tactics adopted by the industry participants to consolidate their position. This assessment will help the players to strategize their activities in future.

Buy Now this Report at USD(3350):

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/9f84bd2a614fbe1dc309724a8dac8579,0,1,global-power-cords-market

TOC

1 Power Cords Market Overview

1.1 Power Cords Product Overview

1.2 Power Cords Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Ordinary Power Cord

1.2.2 Shielded Insulated Power Cord

1.3 Global Power Cords Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Power Cords Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Power Cords Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Power Cords Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Power Cords Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Power Cords Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Power Cords Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Power Cords Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Power Cords Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Power Cords Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Power Cords Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Power Cords Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Power Cords Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Power Cords Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Power Cords Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Power Cords Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Power Cords Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Power Cords Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Power Cords Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Power Cords Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Power Cords Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Power Cords Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Power Cords Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Power Cords as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Power Cords Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Power Cords Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Power Cords Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Power Cords Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Power Cords Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Power Cords Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Power Cords Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Power Cords Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Power Cords Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Power Cords Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Power Cords Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Power Cords Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Power Cords by Application

4.1 Power Cords Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Computers

4.1.2 Telecommunications

4.1.3 Consumer Electronics

4.1.4 Power Tools

4.1.5 Medical Equipments

4.1.6 Others

4.2 Global Power Cords Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Power Cords Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Power Cords Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Power Cords Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Power Cords Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Power Cords Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Power Cords Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Power Cords Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Power Cords Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Power Cords Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Power Cords Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Power Cords Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Power Cords Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Power Cords Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Power Cords Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Power Cords by Country

5.1 North America Power Cords Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Power Cords Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Power Cords Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Power Cords Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Power Cords Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Power Cords Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Power Cords by Country

6.1 Europe Power Cords Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Power Cords Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Power Cords Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Power Cords Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Power Cords Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Power Cords Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Power Cords by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Power Cords Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Power Cords Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Power Cords Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Power Cords Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Power Cords Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Power Cords Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Power Cords by Country

8.1 Latin America Power Cords Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Power Cords Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Power Cords Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Power Cords Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Power Cords Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Power Cords Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Power Cords by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Power Cords Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Power Cords Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Power Cords Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Power Cords Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Power Cords Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Power Cords Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Power Cords Business

10.1 Volex

10.1.1 Volex Corporation Information

10.1.2 Volex Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Volex Power Cords Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Volex Power Cords Products Offered

10.1.5 Volex Recent Development

10.2 Longwell

10.2.1 Longwell Corporation Information

10.2.2 Longwell Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Longwell Power Cords Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Longwell Power Cords Products Offered

10.2.5 Longwell Recent Development

10.3 Electri-Cord

10.3.1 Electri-Cord Corporation Information

10.3.2 Electri-Cord Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Electri-Cord Power Cords Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Electri-Cord Power Cords Products Offered

10.3.5 Electri-Cord Recent Development

10.4 Feller

10.4.1 Feller Corporation Information

10.4.2 Feller Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Feller Power Cords Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Feller Power Cords Products Offered

10.4.5 Feller Recent Development

10.5 Quail Electronics

10.5.1 Quail Electronics Corporation Information

10.5.2 Quail Electronics Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Quail Electronics Power Cords Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Quail Electronics Power Cords Products Offered

10.5.5 Quail Electronics Recent Development

10.6 HL TECHNOLOGY

10.6.1 HL TECHNOLOGY Corporation Information

10.6.2 HL TECHNOLOGY Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 HL TECHNOLOGY Power Cords Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 HL TECHNOLOGY Power Cords Products Offered

10.6.5 HL TECHNOLOGY Recent Development

10.7 Hongchang Electronics

10.7.1 Hongchang Electronics Corporation Information

10.7.2 Hongchang Electronics Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Hongchang Electronics Power Cords Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Hongchang Electronics Power Cords Products Offered

10.7.5 Hongchang Electronics Recent Development

10.8 Americord

10.8.1 Americord Corporation Information

10.8.2 Americord Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Americord Power Cords Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Americord Power Cords Products Offered

10.8.5 Americord Recent Development

10.9 CHING CHENG

10.9.1 CHING CHENG Corporation Information

10.9.2 CHING CHENG Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 CHING CHENG Power Cords Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 CHING CHENG Power Cords Products Offered

10.9.5 CHING CHENG Recent Development

10.10 Prime Wire & Cable

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Power Cords Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Prime Wire & Cable Power Cords Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Prime Wire & Cable Recent Development

10.11 AURICH

10.11.1 AURICH Corporation Information

10.11.2 AURICH Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 AURICH Power Cords Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 AURICH Power Cords Products Offered

10.11.5 AURICH Recent Development

10.12 I-SHENG

10.12.1 I-SHENG Corporation Information

10.12.2 I-SHENG Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 I-SHENG Power Cords Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 I-SHENG Power Cords Products Offered

10.12.5 I-SHENG Recent Development

10.13 Queenpuo

10.13.1 Queenpuo Corporation Information

10.13.2 Queenpuo Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Queenpuo Power Cords Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Queenpuo Power Cords Products Offered

10.13.5 Queenpuo Recent Development

10.14 CEP

10.14.1 CEP Corporation Information

10.14.2 CEP Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 CEP Power Cords Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 CEP Power Cords Products Offered

10.14.5 CEP Recent Development

10.15 Yunhuan Electronics

10.15.1 Yunhuan Electronics Corporation Information

10.15.2 Yunhuan Electronics Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Yunhuan Electronics Power Cords Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Yunhuan Electronics Power Cords Products Offered

10.15.5 Yunhuan Electronics Recent Development

10.16 Coleman Cable

10.16.1 Coleman Cable Corporation Information

10.16.2 Coleman Cable Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Coleman Cable Power Cords Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Coleman Cable Power Cords Products Offered

10.16.5 Coleman Cable Recent Development

10.17 HUASHENG ELECTRICAL

10.17.1 HUASHENG ELECTRICAL Corporation Information

10.17.2 HUASHENG ELECTRICAL Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 HUASHENG ELECTRICAL Power Cords Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 HUASHENG ELECTRICAL Power Cords Products Offered

10.17.5 HUASHENG ELECTRICAL Recent Development

10.18 StayOnline

10.18.1 StayOnline Corporation Information

10.18.2 StayOnline Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 StayOnline Power Cords Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 StayOnline Power Cords Products Offered

10.18.5 StayOnline Recent Development

10.19 Yung Li

10.19.1 Yung Li Corporation Information

10.19.2 Yung Li Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Yung Li Power Cords Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 Yung Li Power Cords Products Offered

10.19.5 Yung Li Recent Development

10.20 MEGA

10.20.1 MEGA Corporation Information

10.20.2 MEGA Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 MEGA Power Cords Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 MEGA Power Cords Products Offered

10.20.5 MEGA Recent Development

10.21 ShangYu Jintao

10.21.1 ShangYu Jintao Corporation Information

10.21.2 ShangYu Jintao Introduction and Business Overview

10.21.3 ShangYu Jintao Power Cords Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.21.4 ShangYu Jintao Power Cords Products Offered

10.21.5 ShangYu Jintao Recent Development

10.22 Kord King

10.22.1 Kord King Corporation Information

10.22.2 Kord King Introduction and Business Overview

10.22.3 Kord King Power Cords Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.22.4 Kord King Power Cords Products Offered

10.22.5 Kord King Recent Development

10.23 GoGreen Power

10.23.1 GoGreen Power Corporation Information

10.23.2 GoGreen Power Introduction and Business Overview

10.23.3 GoGreen Power Power Cords Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.23.4 GoGreen Power Power Cords Products Offered

10.23.5 GoGreen Power Recent Development

10.24 Tripplite

10.24.1 Tripplite Corporation Information

10.24.2 Tripplite Introduction and Business Overview

10.24.3 Tripplite Power Cords Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.24.4 Tripplite Power Cords Products Offered

10.24.5 Tripplite Recent Development

10.25 QIAOPU

10.25.1 QIAOPU Corporation Information

10.25.2 QIAOPU Introduction and Business Overview

10.25.3 QIAOPU Power Cords Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.25.4 QIAOPU Power Cords Products Offered

10.25.5 QIAOPU Recent Development

10.26 Weitien

10.26.1 Weitien Corporation Information

10.26.2 Weitien Introduction and Business Overview

10.26.3 Weitien Power Cords Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.26.4 Weitien Power Cords Products Offered

10.26.5 Weitien Recent Development

10.27 Ningbo Chenglong

10.27.1 Ningbo Chenglong Corporation Information

10.27.2 Ningbo Chenglong Introduction and Business Overview

10.27.3 Ningbo Chenglong Power Cords Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.27.4 Ningbo Chenglong Power Cords Products Offered

10.27.5 Ningbo Chenglong Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Power Cords Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Power Cords Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Power Cords Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Power Cords Distributors

12.3 Power Cords Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

About Us