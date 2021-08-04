Global Power Converter and Inverter Competition, Forecast & Opportunities 2021| Bestek, NFA, Cobra

Converters and inverters are electrical devices that convert current. Converters convert the voltage of an electric device, usually alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC). On the other hand, inverters convert direct current (DC) to alternating current (AC). China is the largest Power Converter and Inverter market with about 43% market share. North America is follower, accounting for about 27% market share. The key players are Bestek, NFA, Cobra, Kisae Technology, Rally, Energizer, Duracell, Meind, Stanley, Exeltech, Cotek, Samlex, Power Bright, Go Power, Wagan Tech, Magnum Energy, WEHO, Erayak etc. Top 3 companies occupied about 29% market share. This report contains market size and forecasts of Power Converter and Inverter in China, including the following market information: China Power Converter and Inverter Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Power Converter and Inverter Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units) China top five Power Converter and Inverter companies in 2020 (%) The global Power Converter and Inverter market size is expected to growth from US$ 207.3 million in 2020 to US$ 309.7 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% during 2021-2027.

The China Power Converter and Inverter market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Power Converter and Inverter manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Power Converter and Inverter Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units) China Power Converter and Inverter Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

12V Power Converter, 24V Power Converter, 48V and Above China Power Converter and Inverter Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units) China Power Converter and Inverter Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Car Appliances, Outdoor Application, Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Power Converter and Inverter revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Power Converter and Inverter revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies Power Converter and Inverter sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units) Key companies Power Converter and Inverter sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Bestek, NFA, Cobra, Kisae Technology, Rally, Energizer, Duracell, Meind, Stanley, Exeltech, Cotek, Samlex, Power Bright, Go Power, Wagan Tech, Magnum Energy, WEHO, Erayak

