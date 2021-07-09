QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.
PTC stands for Positive Temperature Coefficient. PTC thermistors are ceramic components whose electrical resistance rapidly increases when a certain temperature is exceeded. This property makes them ideal for use in countless applications of modern electrical and electronic engineering, for example, as self-resetting fuses against current overload or for short circuit protection in motors. PTC thermistors are used in electronic lamp ballasts and switch-mode power supplies for delayed switching. Special motor-start PTC thermistors are also used in refrigerator compressors, for instance. Ceramic PTC (CPTC) and Polymer PTC (PPTC) are two types based on production technology, and both are covered by data in this report. NTC Thermistors market is dominated by few players, TE is a leader, with a market share over 30%, followed by Polytronics, Wayon, Bourns, TDK(EPCOS), Keter, Amphenol(GE SENSING), Thinking, Murata and VISHAY. The top 10 listed companies accounted for over 80% market share. China is the largest producer and consumer, followed by US, EU and Japan. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors Market The global Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors market size is projected to reach US$ 433.8 million by 2027, from US$ 309 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.0% during 2021-2027.
Request Sample Report and Full Report TOC:
https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2948610/global-positive-temperature-coefficient-ptc-thermistors-market
The Essential Content Covered in the Global Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors Market Report :
* Top Key Company Profiles.
* Main Business and Rival Information
* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis
* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
* Market Share and Size
Top Players of Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors Market are Studied: TE, Polytronics, Wayon, Bourns, Fuzetec, Sea & Land, Keter, Hollyland, TDK(EPCOS), VISHAY, Amphenol(GE SENSING), Jinke, MURATA, Thinking, HIEL, HGTECH
The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.
Segmentation by Type: CPTC, PPTC
Segmentation by Application: Computers/Peripherals, Telecom/Datacom Infrastructure, Consumer Electronics, Medical Electronics, Automotive Electronics, Power Supplies/DC Converters, Home Appliance, Others
- Get Full Customize report or for any Special Discount visit@
- https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2948610/global-positive-temperature-coefficient-ptc-thermistors-market
Reasons to Buy this Report:
- Industry Size & Forecast: Estimations on the global Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors industry size on the basis of value and volume are provided in this part of the report
- Study on Key Industry Trends: This section offers deep insights into the prevailing and upcoming Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors trends
- Segmental Analysis: Here, the report has examined the high-growth segments including product type, application, and end-users, taking into account their CAGR, share, and size
- Future Prospects: Current Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors developments and future opportunities estimated to emerge in the Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors industry are looked into in this portion of the study
- Geography-wise Analysis: The authors of the report have studied the regions having growth potential to help companies plan their future investments
- Study on Competitive Landscape: The industry experts have offered thorough information about the strategic tactics adopted by the industry participants to consolidate their position. This assessment will help the players to strategize their activities in future.
Buy Now this Report at USD(3350):
https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/6d5cb11b4184e284f718d791ed953330,0,1,global-positive-temperature-coefficient-ptc-thermistors-market
TOC
1 Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors Market Overview
1.1 Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors Product Overview
1.2 Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors Market Segment by Technology
1.2.1 CPTC
1.2.2 PPTC
1.3 Global Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors Market Size by Technology
1.3.1 Global Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors Market Size Overview by Technology (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors Historic Market Size Review by Technology (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors Sales Breakdown in Volume by Technology (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors Sales Breakdown in Value by Technology (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Technology (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors Forecasted Market Size by Technology (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors Sales Breakdown in Volume by Technology (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors Sales Breakdown in Value by Technology (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Technology (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Technology
1.4.1 North America Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors Sales Breakdown by Technology (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors Sales Breakdown by Technology (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors Sales Breakdown by Technology (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors Sales Breakdown by Technology (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors Sales Breakdown by Technology (2016-2021) 2 Global Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors by Application
4.1 Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Computers/Peripherals
4.1.2 Telecom/Datacom Infrastructure
4.1.3 Consumer Electronics
4.1.4 Medical Electronics
4.1.5 Automotive Electronics
4.1.6 Power Supplies/DC Converters
4.1.7 Home Appliance
4.1.8 Others
4.2 Global Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors by Country
5.1 North America Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors by Country
6.1 Europe Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors by Country
8.1 Latin America Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors Business
10.1 TE
10.1.1 TE Corporation Information
10.1.2 TE Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 TE Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 TE Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors Products Offered
10.1.5 TE Recent Development
10.2 Polytronics
10.2.1 Polytronics Corporation Information
10.2.2 Polytronics Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Polytronics Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 Polytronics Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors Products Offered
10.2.5 Polytronics Recent Development
10.3 Wayon
10.3.1 Wayon Corporation Information
10.3.2 Wayon Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Wayon Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Wayon Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors Products Offered
10.3.5 Wayon Recent Development
10.4 Bourns
10.4.1 Bourns Corporation Information
10.4.2 Bourns Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Bourns Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Bourns Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors Products Offered
10.4.5 Bourns Recent Development
10.5 Fuzetec
10.5.1 Fuzetec Corporation Information
10.5.2 Fuzetec Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Fuzetec Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Fuzetec Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors Products Offered
10.5.5 Fuzetec Recent Development
10.6 Sea & Land
10.6.1 Sea & Land Corporation Information
10.6.2 Sea & Land Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Sea & Land Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Sea & Land Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors Products Offered
10.6.5 Sea & Land Recent Development
10.7 Keter
10.7.1 Keter Corporation Information
10.7.2 Keter Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Keter Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Keter Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors Products Offered
10.7.5 Keter Recent Development
10.8 Hollyland
10.8.1 Hollyland Corporation Information
10.8.2 Hollyland Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Hollyland Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Hollyland Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors Products Offered
10.8.5 Hollyland Recent Development
10.9 TDK(EPCOS)
10.9.1 TDK(EPCOS) Corporation Information
10.9.2 TDK(EPCOS) Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 TDK(EPCOS) Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 TDK(EPCOS) Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors Products Offered
10.9.5 TDK(EPCOS) Recent Development
10.10 VISHAY
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 VISHAY Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 VISHAY Recent Development
10.11 Amphenol(GE SENSING)
10.11.1 Amphenol(GE SENSING) Corporation Information
10.11.2 Amphenol(GE SENSING) Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 Amphenol(GE SENSING) Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 Amphenol(GE SENSING) Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors Products Offered
10.11.5 Amphenol(GE SENSING) Recent Development
10.12 Jinke
10.12.1 Jinke Corporation Information
10.12.2 Jinke Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 Jinke Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 Jinke Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors Products Offered
10.12.5 Jinke Recent Development
10.13 MURATA
10.13.1 MURATA Corporation Information
10.13.2 MURATA Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 MURATA Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 MURATA Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors Products Offered
10.13.5 MURATA Recent Development
10.14 Thinking
10.14.1 Thinking Corporation Information
10.14.2 Thinking Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 Thinking Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 Thinking Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors Products Offered
10.14.5 Thinking Recent Development
10.15 HIEL
10.15.1 HIEL Corporation Information
10.15.2 HIEL Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 HIEL Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 HIEL Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors Products Offered
10.15.5 HIEL Recent Development
10.16 HGTECH
10.16.1 HGTECH Corporation Information
10.16.2 HGTECH Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 HGTECH Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.16.4 HGTECH Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors Products Offered
10.16.5 HGTECH Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors Distributors
12.3 Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
About Us
QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from the huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become a brand of quality assurance in the consulting industry.