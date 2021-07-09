QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Portable Stove market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.
Portable stove is a cooking stove specially designed to be portable and lightweight, used in camping, picnicking, backpacking, or other use in remote locations where an easily transportable means of cooking or heating is needed. Global Portable Stove key players include Coleman, Primus, Iwatani, Maxsum, Camp Chef, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 10%. North America is the largest market, with a share over 30%, followed by Europe and Japan, both have a share over 40% percent. In terms of product, Single-burner Stove is the largest segment, with a share over 60%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Outdoor Appliance, followed by Home Appliance. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Portable Stove Market The global Portable Stove market size is projected to reach US$ 1473.9 million by 2027, from US$ 775.9 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 9.6% during 2021-2027.
Top Players of Portable Stove Market are Studied: Coleman, Primus, Iwatani, Maxsum, Camp Chef, Jinyu, Suntouch, Jetboil, MalloMe, Masterbuilt, Stansport
The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Portable Stove market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.
Segmentation by Type: Single-burner Stove, Multi-burner Stove
Segmentation by Application: Home Appliance, Outdoor Appliance, Others
