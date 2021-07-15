QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Portable Jump Starter market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.

A portable jump start is a method of starting a vehicle with a discharged starting battery. A temporary connection is made to the battery of another vehicle, or to some other external power source. The external supply of electricity recharges the disabled vehicle’s battery and provides some of the power needed to crank the engine. Once the vehicle has been started, its normal charging system will recharge, so the auxiliary source can be removed. If the vehicle charging system is functional, normal operation of the vehicle will restore the charge of the battery. North America is the largest Portable Jump Starter market with about 50% market share. Europe is follower, accounting for about 24% market share. The key players are BOLTPOWER, CARKU, Benrong Group, China AGA, Shenzhen NianLun Electronic, KAYO MAXTAR, BESTEK, Shenzhen SBASE etc. Top 3 companies occupied about 43% market share. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Portable Jump Starter Market The global Portable Jump Starter market size is projected to reach US$ 360.1 million by 2027, from US$ 317.7 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 1.7% during 2021-2027.

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Portable Jump Starter Market Report :

* Top Key Company Profiles.

* Main Business and Rival Information

* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

* Market Share and Size

Top Players of Portable Jump Starter Market are Studied: BOLTPOWER, CARKU, Benrong Group, China AGA, Shenzhen NianLun Electronic, KAYO MAXTAR, BESTEK, Shenzhen SBASE

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Portable Jump Starter market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: Lithium Ion, Lead-Acid, In 2018, Lithium Ion accounted for a major share of 91% in the global Portable Jump Starter market. And this product segment is poised to reach 342 M USD by 2025 from 300 M USD in 2018.

Segmentation by Application: Automotive, Motorcycle, Others, In Portable Jump Starter market, Automotive segment holds an important share in terms of application, and it is expected to reach a volume of 9719 (K Units) by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.23% during 2018 and 2025. It means that Portable Jump Starter will be promising in the Automotive field in the next couple of years.

Reasons to Buy this Report:

Industry Size & Forecast: Estimations on the global Portable Jump Starter industry size on the basis of value and volume are provided in this part of the report

Study on Key Industry Trends: This section offers deep insights into the prevailing and upcoming Portable Jump Starter trends

Segmental Analysis: Here, the report has examined the high-growth segments including product type, application, and end-users, taking into account their CAGR, share, and size

Future Prospects: Current Portable Jump Starter developments and future opportunities estimated to emerge in the Portable Jump Starter industry are looked into in this portion of the study

Geography-wise Analysis: The authors of the report have studied the regions having growth potential to help companies plan their future investments

Study on Competitive Landscape: The industry experts have offered thorough information about the strategic tactics adopted by the industry participants to consolidate their position. This assessment will help the players to strategize their activities in future.

TOC

1 Portable Jump Starter Market Overview

1.1 Portable Jump Starter Product Overview

1.2 Portable Jump Starter Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Lithium Ion

1.2.2 Lead-Acid

1.3 Global Portable Jump Starter Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Portable Jump Starter Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Portable Jump Starter Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Portable Jump Starter Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Portable Jump Starter Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Portable Jump Starter Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Portable Jump Starter Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Portable Jump Starter Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Portable Jump Starter Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Portable Jump Starter Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Portable Jump Starter Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Portable Jump Starter Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Portable Jump Starter Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Portable Jump Starter Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Portable Jump Starter Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Portable Jump Starter Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Portable Jump Starter Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Portable Jump Starter Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Portable Jump Starter Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Portable Jump Starter Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Portable Jump Starter Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Portable Jump Starter Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Portable Jump Starter Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Portable Jump Starter as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Portable Jump Starter Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Portable Jump Starter Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Portable Jump Starter Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Portable Jump Starter Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Portable Jump Starter Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Portable Jump Starter Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Portable Jump Starter Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Portable Jump Starter Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Portable Jump Starter Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Portable Jump Starter Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Portable Jump Starter Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Portable Jump Starter Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Portable Jump Starter by Application

4.1 Portable Jump Starter Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Automotive

4.1.2 Motorcycle

4.1.3 Others

4.2 Global Portable Jump Starter Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Portable Jump Starter Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Portable Jump Starter Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Portable Jump Starter Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Portable Jump Starter Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Portable Jump Starter Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Portable Jump Starter Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Portable Jump Starter Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Portable Jump Starter Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Portable Jump Starter Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Portable Jump Starter Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Portable Jump Starter Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Portable Jump Starter Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Portable Jump Starter Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Portable Jump Starter Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Portable Jump Starter by Country

5.1 North America Portable Jump Starter Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Portable Jump Starter Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Portable Jump Starter Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Portable Jump Starter Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Portable Jump Starter Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Portable Jump Starter Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Portable Jump Starter by Country

6.1 Europe Portable Jump Starter Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Portable Jump Starter Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Portable Jump Starter Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Portable Jump Starter Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Portable Jump Starter Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Portable Jump Starter Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Portable Jump Starter by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Portable Jump Starter Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Portable Jump Starter Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Portable Jump Starter Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Portable Jump Starter Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Portable Jump Starter Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Portable Jump Starter Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Portable Jump Starter by Country

8.1 Latin America Portable Jump Starter Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Portable Jump Starter Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Portable Jump Starter Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Portable Jump Starter Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Portable Jump Starter Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Portable Jump Starter Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Portable Jump Starter by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Portable Jump Starter Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Portable Jump Starter Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Portable Jump Starter Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Portable Jump Starter Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Portable Jump Starter Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Portable Jump Starter Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Portable Jump Starter Business

10.1 BOLTPOWER

10.1.1 BOLTPOWER Corporation Information

10.1.2 BOLTPOWER Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 BOLTPOWER Portable Jump Starter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 BOLTPOWER Portable Jump Starter Products Offered

10.1.5 BOLTPOWER Recent Development

10.2 CARKU

10.2.1 CARKU Corporation Information

10.2.2 CARKU Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 CARKU Portable Jump Starter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 CARKU Portable Jump Starter Products Offered

10.2.5 CARKU Recent Development

10.3 Benrong Group

10.3.1 Benrong Group Corporation Information

10.3.2 Benrong Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Benrong Group Portable Jump Starter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Benrong Group Portable Jump Starter Products Offered

10.3.5 Benrong Group Recent Development

10.4 China AGA

10.4.1 China AGA Corporation Information

10.4.2 China AGA Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 China AGA Portable Jump Starter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 China AGA Portable Jump Starter Products Offered

10.4.5 China AGA Recent Development

10.5 Shenzhen NianLun Electronic

10.5.1 Shenzhen NianLun Electronic Corporation Information

10.5.2 Shenzhen NianLun Electronic Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Shenzhen NianLun Electronic Portable Jump Starter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Shenzhen NianLun Electronic Portable Jump Starter Products Offered

10.5.5 Shenzhen NianLun Electronic Recent Development

10.6 KAYO MAXTAR

10.6.1 KAYO MAXTAR Corporation Information

10.6.2 KAYO MAXTAR Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 KAYO MAXTAR Portable Jump Starter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 KAYO MAXTAR Portable Jump Starter Products Offered

10.6.5 KAYO MAXTAR Recent Development

10.7 BESTEK

10.7.1 BESTEK Corporation Information

10.7.2 BESTEK Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 BESTEK Portable Jump Starter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 BESTEK Portable Jump Starter Products Offered

10.7.5 BESTEK Recent Development

10.8 Shenzhen SBASE

10.8.1 Shenzhen SBASE Corporation Information

10.8.2 Shenzhen SBASE Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Shenzhen SBASE Portable Jump Starter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Shenzhen SBASE Portable Jump Starter Products Offered

10.8.5 Shenzhen SBASE Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Portable Jump Starter Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Portable Jump Starter Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Portable Jump Starter Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Portable Jump Starter Distributors

12.3 Portable Jump Starter Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

